GM recalls nearly half a million more Cadillacs, GMCs, and Chevy trucks

General Motors issues recall due to transmission valve failure

By
2021 GMC Yukon Denali and AT4
GMC

Hot on the heels of its last recall, which occurred only a short while ago due to faulty electronic brake control software, General Motors has just issued a new recall via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall affects certain Chevrolet Silverado, Tahoe, Suburban, GMC Sierra, and Cadillac Escalade models produced with diesel engines.

The good news, relatively speaking, is that this particular recall only affects vehicles equipped with diesel engines. The bad news is that even with that said, the total number of potentially affected units is still 461,839.

The problem:

It seems that the transmission control valve on any of these pickup trucks and SUVs can fail, causing the rear wheels to lock up and potentially catastrophic consequences.

The solution:

Owners will have to contact dealerships to schedule a time to bring their truck or SUV back to the dealership. From there, GM will first install new transmission control module software free of charge. Then, if the remedy software identifies a defective TCM, General Motors will offer a “special coverage program” to pay for transmission repairs and install a functioning control valve.

Potentially affected vehicles:

Cadillac Escalade – 2021

Cadillac Escalade ESV – 2021

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 – 2020-2022

Chevrolet Silverado 2500 – 2020-2022

Chevrolet Silverado 3500 – 2020-2022

Chevrolet Suburban – 2021

Chevrolet Tahoe – 2021

GMC Sierra 1500 – 2020-2022

GMC Sierra 2500 – 2020-2022

GMC Sierra 3500 – 2020-2022

GMC Yukon – 2021

GMC Yukon XL – 2021

Owners will notified via snail mail beginning December 9, 2024, but may contact General Motors’ customer service at 1-800-458-8006, Chevrolet customer service at 1-800-222-1020, Cadillac customer service at 1-800-458-8006, or GMC customer service at 1-800-462-8782 prior to that date using recall reference number N242454440.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
