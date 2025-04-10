 Skip to main content
You can enter to enjoy an amazing (and free) meal inside a new Cadillac Escalade IQ

Cadillac of reservations adds new locations and dates

you can enter to enjoy an amazing meal inside a new cadillac escalade iq x la dolce vita los angeles
Cadillac / Cadillac

Luxury carmakers know that, beyond just having an incredibly lavish vehicle to promote to their affluent customers, they also have to do their best to accentuate the lifestyle their ideal owners would and will have. Cadillac has taken an intriguing and creative twist with this ideology, with an innovative dining experience that prioritizes indulgence, offering more than just transportation. The all-electric Escalade IQ is already celebrated as one of the most prestigious EV luxury SUVs on the market. Cadillac is committed to showing the world how easily it can assimilate itself into the upper echelon of luxury with this latest promotional offering.

Cadillac / Cadillac

Introduced as the “Cadillac of Reservations,” an exclusive backseat dining experience designed to elevate the art of eating on the go. Guests will relish a high-end meal served within the elegant confines of the Escalade IQ. This is no ordinary dining situation; Cadillac refuses to settle for fast-food fare, so no White Castle, McDonald’s, or In-N-Out Burger. Instead, GM’s luxury division has partnered with premier restaurants in Beverly Hills, Miami, and San Francisco to present a curated five-course dinner, utilizing the SUV’s cleverly designed stowable tray tables for maximum comfort and style.

While some may view this concept as unconventional, the allure of enjoying a gourmet meal in the plush back of a Cadillac SUV is undeniable. Imagine reclining in ultra-comfortable seats that feature massage and heating functions while the AKG 40-speaker sound system envelops you in carefully selected music tailored to complement each dish. This private setting offers a far more exclusive ambiance than the obnoxious chatter and constant texting one can encounter at a typical restaurant, allowing diners to enjoy world-class food in a low-key serene environment.

Cadillac / Cadillac

The “Cadillac of Reservations” experience made its debut in New York City with COQODAQ, where patrons delight in the restaurant’s signature fried chicken. The experience is set to make its way to Beverly Hills on April 24, 25, and 26, featuring La Dolce Vita—an upscale Italian-American hotspot known to attract Hollywood A-listers. With just three seatings available each night for parties of two, reservations will open soon through Resy.com, making it essential for interested diners to act swiftly to secure their exclusive spot.

“The best seat in the house takes on a new meaning with the available Executive Second Row Seating in the ESCALADE IQ. Whether you’re out on a drive or dining at the most sought-after restaurants, we wanted to reinvent the possibilities of where a Cadillac can take you,” said Craig Sass, design manager, Cadillac interiors. “Premium materials throughout the second row provide exceptional comfort, while cutting-edge technology enhances convenience. This blend of elegance and functionality creates the most luxurious captain’s chairs ever offered in an Escalade, delivering an unparalleled experience for consumers.”

After the Beverly Hills engagement, this unique rolling restaurant will travel to Miami in early summer, collaborating with COTE, a restaurant renowned for its innovative fusion of Korean barbecue and classic American steakhouse cuisine. Later in the summer, the tour will wrap up in San Francisco, where State Bird Provisions will curate the backseat dining experience, showcasing its unique take on modern American dishes.

Cadillac / Cadillac

While the Cadillac Escalade IQ is expertly designed for this premium dining experience, the newly introduced Escalade IQL may further enhance it, thanks to its increased length of 4.2 inches (107 mm) over the standard model. This additional space allows for an even more comfortable and luxurious dining setting.

Intrigued by the idea of enjoying a lavish five-course meal served in an electric SUV? For more details on the limited-time offering and how to reserve at La Dolce Vita:

  • Seatings will take place on Thursday, April 24; Friday, April 25; and Saturday, April 26
  • There will be three seatings per night, for parties of two
  • You can reserve on Resy.com, available on a first-come, first-serve basis
  • Reservations will open for the following dates:
    • For April 24: April 21 at 10 AM PST HERE
    • For April 25: April 22 at 10 AM PST HERE
    • For April 26: April 23 at 10 AM PST HERE

