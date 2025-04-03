The Porsche 911 is the best investment you can make in a new car

Table of Contents Table of Contents Top 25 vehicles with lowest 5-year depreciation Top 25 vehicles with the highest 5-year depreciation

Porsche 911 owners are sitting pretty when it comes to making a smart investment in their cars, according to a new study from iSeeCars, a used-car search engine. They found that the iconic German sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle around. The study looked at over 800,000 five-year-old used cars sold from March 2024 to February 2025 to gather its data.

The 911 not only topped a list of 25 cars with the slowest depreciation but also showed an average dip in value of just 19.5 percent over five years, which is an average MSRP difference of $24,428. Plus, Porsche’s 718 Cayman came in at a close second, losing 21.8 percent in value during the same period. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Tacoma (26 percent), Chevrolet Corvette (27.2 percent), and Honda Civic (28 percent), all of which hold their value better than many others.

Top 25 vehicles with lowest 5-year depreciation

1. Porsche 911

2. Porsche 718 Cayman

3. Toyota Tacoma

4. Chevrolet Corvette

5. Honda Civic

6. Chevrolet Camaro

7. Toyota Tundra

8. Ford Mustang

9. Porsche 718 Boxster

10. Toyota Corolla Hatchback

11. Subaru BRZ

12. Toyota RAV4/RAV4 Hybrid

13. Toyota 4Runner

14. Toyota Corolla

15. Subaru Crosstrek

16. Subaru Impreza

17. Chevrolet Corvette

18. Jeep Wrangler

19. Honda HR-V

20. Ford Ranger

21. Honda Accord

22. Toyota Prius

23. Honda CR-V

24. Subaru WRX

25. Toyota Camry

Top 25 vehicles with the highest 5-year depreciation

1. Jaguar I-Pace

2. BMW 7 Series

3. Tesla Model S

4. Infiniti QX80

5. Maserati Ghibli

6. BMW 5 Series

7. Nissan LEAF

8. Maserati Levante

9. Tesla Model X

10. Cadillac Escalade ESV

11. Land Rover Range Rover

12. Audi A8 L

13. BMW 5 Series

14. Audi Q7

15. Infiniti QX60

16. Cadillac Escalade

17. Audi A6

18. Land Rover Discovery

19. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

20. Audi A7

21. Tesla Model Y

22. Lincoln Navigator L

23. Porsche Taycan

24. Nissan Armada

25. Ford Expedition MAX

Conversely, certain vehicles experience considerable declines in value. iSeeCars has compiled a supplementary list of 25 vehicles that demonstrate the highest five-year depreciation rates. The electric Jaguar I-Pace ranks first on this list, with a staggering average depreciation of 72.2 percent over five years, equating to a loss of approximately $51,953 in MSRP. The luxury BMW 7 Series follows, reporting a 67.1 percent depreciation rate. The Tesla Model S and Infiniti QX80 both exhibit a 65.2 percent depreciation rate, while the Maserati Ghibli rounds out the top five at 64.7 percent.

Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars, noted, “Depreciation constitutes a significant cost associated with purchasing a new vehicle, and the differences in depreciation rates among various vehicle types warrant careful consideration by consumers when making a purchase decision.” He emphasized that the variation between hybrids and electric vehicles can lead to significant financial implications, potentially amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in depreciation losses.

The study further underscores that electric vehicles tend to incur the most substantial depreciation immediately following purchase, averaging a decline of 58.8 percent after five years. The majority of vehicles with the highest depreciation rates fall into the categories of luxury cars and electric vehicles. In contrast, trucks and hybrid models typically demonstrate a greater capacity for value retention. Therefore, consumers should evaluate the depreciation characteristics of vehicles when considering long-term investments in automotive purchases.