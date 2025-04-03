 Skip to main content
The Porsche 911 is the best investment you can make in a new car

Porsche 911 is the best investment for a modern sports car

Porsche 911 GTS
Porsche 911 owners are sitting pretty when it comes to making a smart investment in their cars, according to a new study from iSeeCars, a used-car search engine. They found that the iconic German sports car has the lowest five-year depreciation rate of any vehicle around. The study looked at over 800,000 five-year-old used cars sold from March 2024 to February 2025 to gather its data.

Porsche 911 GTS
The 911 not only topped a list of 25 cars with the slowest depreciation but also showed an average dip in value of just 19.5 percent over five years, which is an average MSRP difference of $24,428. Plus, Porsche’s 718 Cayman came in at a close second, losing 21.8 percent in value during the same period. Rounding out the top five are the Toyota Tacoma (26 percent), Chevrolet Corvette (27.2 percent), and Honda Civic (28 percent), all of which hold their value better than many others.

C8 Corvette
Top 25 vehicles with lowest 5-year depreciation

1. Porsche 911
2. Porsche 718 Cayman
3. Toyota Tacoma
4. Chevrolet Corvette
5. Honda Civic
6. Chevrolet Camaro
7. Toyota Tundra
8. Ford Mustang
9. Porsche 718 Boxster
10. Toyota Corolla Hatchback
11. Subaru BRZ
12. Toyota RAV4/RAV4 Hybrid
13. Toyota 4Runner
14. Toyota Corolla
15. Subaru Crosstrek
16. Subaru Impreza
17. Chevrolet Corvette
18. Jeep Wrangler
19. Honda HR-V
20. Ford Ranger
21. Honda Accord
22. Toyota Prius
23. Honda CR-V
24. Subaru WRX
25. Toyota Camry

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro
jaguar i pace feature
Top 25 vehicles with the highest 5-year depreciation

1. Jaguar I-Pace
2. BMW 7 Series
3. Tesla Model S
4. Infiniti QX80
5. Maserati Ghibli
6. BMW 5 Series
7. Nissan LEAF
8. Maserati Levante
9. Tesla Model X
10. Cadillac Escalade ESV
11. Land Rover Range Rover
12. Audi A8 L
13. BMW 5 Series
14. Audi Q7
15. Infiniti QX60
16. Cadillac Escalade
17. Audi A6
18. Land Rover Discovery
19. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
20. Audi A7
21. Tesla Model Y
22. Lincoln Navigator L
23. Porsche Taycan
24. Nissan Armada
25. Ford Expedition MAX

2023 BMW 7-Series parked on the side of the road in front of mountains.
Conversely, certain vehicles experience considerable declines in value. iSeeCars has compiled a supplementary list of 25 vehicles that demonstrate the highest five-year depreciation rates. The electric Jaguar I-Pace ranks first on this list, with a staggering average depreciation of 72.2 percent over five years, equating to a loss of approximately $51,953 in MSRP. The luxury BMW 7 Series follows, reporting a 67.1 percent depreciation rate. The Tesla Model S and Infiniti QX80 both exhibit a 65.2 percent depreciation rate, while the Maserati Ghibli rounds out the top five at 64.7 percent.

Tesla Model S charging
Karl Brauer, Executive Analyst at iSeeCars, noted, “Depreciation constitutes a significant cost associated with purchasing a new vehicle, and the differences in depreciation rates among various vehicle types warrant careful consideration by consumers when making a purchase decision.” He emphasized that the variation between hybrids and electric vehicles can lead to significant financial implications, potentially amounting to tens of thousands of dollars in depreciation losses.

The study further underscores that electric vehicles tend to incur the most substantial depreciation immediately following purchase, averaging a decline of 58.8 percent after five years. The majority of vehicles with the highest depreciation rates fall into the categories of luxury cars and electric vehicles. In contrast, trucks and hybrid models typically demonstrate a greater capacity for value retention. Therefore, consumers should evaluate the depreciation characteristics of vehicles when considering long-term investments in automotive purchases.

