New survey reveals what Tesla owners really think about EV ownership

Electric cars might be seen as the future, but many Tesla owners have been surprised by some of the challenges that come with the ride. From dealing with slashed tires to rising insurance premiums, the experience hasn’t been as smooth as they’d hoped. A recent survey by Guardian Service examined how issues such as vandalism, rising insurance costs, and public perception are affecting the ownership experience of Teslas, particularly for younger drivers and residents in specific regions of the U.S.

Nearly half of the Tesla owners surveyed (44%) reported that their cars have been vandalized, which includes being keyed or having tires slashed. The average repair bill is around $1,900. In the South, the problem seems to be even worse, with 46% of owners saying their vehicles were intentionally damaged—way more than the 11% in the Midwest and higher than the 21% in the West and 22% in the Northeast.

Younger drivers, especially those in Gen Z, are really feeling the pinch. A striking 61% of them said their cars have been vandalized, which is nearly double the rate of older drivers. Plus, they typically face higher repair costs, averaging $2,113, while Millennials and older drivers pay around $1,730.

In addition to all that, many Tesla owners also have to contend with overtly negative reactions from others on the road. About 43% have reported receiving rude gestures or negative comments while driving. It’s no surprise that 66% of Tesla owners feel anxious about leaving their cars unattended, and 60% say fears about vandalism or rising insurance costs have made them drive less often or avoid certain neighborhoods altogether.

Almost one in three Tesla owners (30%) wouldn’t choose to buy one again if they had the chance. While many still enjoy their cars, it seems like regret is creeping in, especially among younger folks.

Millennials are feeling it the most, with 22% saying they wish they had picked something else. Gen Z isn’t far behind either, with 18% feeling the same way. When you consider Gen X and baby boomers together, the combined percentage is 17%. It’s wild to think that 37% of Gen Z owners are actually thinking about selling or trading in their Teslas within the next year—that’s a bigger percentage than any other generation.

A significant factor contributing to why some owners are rethinking their purchase appears to be how they perceive their cars are viewed by others. Over one in three owners (37%) mentioned they’ve held back from posting about their cars on social media because they’re worried about what people might say. Millennials are the most likely to avoid sharing, with 40% saying they don’t post due to fear of backlash. Gen Z isn’t far behind at 37%, while 33% of baby boomers and Gen X feel similarly.

Some 61% of people have seen their insurance rates go up after buying an electric vehicle (EV). The trickle-down effect hits EV customers, with the average annual bump reaching around $340. Millennials, in particular, are feeling this the most, with their rates climbing by about $360 annually. It’s entirely understandable that many Tesla owners were taken aback by the high cost of their insurance — 61% were surprised by their premiums when they first switched to an electric vehicle.

With these surprising costs, it’s no wonder nearly one in three Tesla owners (30%) have opted to look for new insurance providers to find better rates, and 24% are on the hunt for more affordable options. This tells us that Tesla owners are becoming more aware of the financial impact of their choice, and they’re eager to find ways to ease the burden a bit.

In addition to rising insurance costs, there are other challenges to contend with. For example, in early 2025, Tesla’s Cybertruck was recalled due to issues with the accelerator pedal, which could lead to crashes. Even though manufacturers usually cover recall expenses, the hassle it causes can disrupt daily life. This can be especially frustrating for those already feeling the heat from higher insurance premiums. Many millennials (36%) feel that their insurance companies do not fully understand the unique risks associated with owning an electric vehicle. That disconnect can definitely create more stress when they’re trying to sort things out.

Young drivers from Gen Z are particularly concerned about this situation, with 61% expecting another increase in their insurance rates this year. In contrast, only 52% of Baby Boomers and Gen X folks combined, along with 50% of millennials, think they’ll see similar increases. This shows how differently different generations see and handle these financial pressures that come with owning an EV.

These insights highlight the real ups and downs of owning a Tesla today. While electric vehicles are supposed to be a step toward a better future, for many Tesla owners, the reality is a bit of a mixed bag, bringing both excitement and unexpected challenges. Only time will tell which way the road twists and turns for Tesla owners moving forward.