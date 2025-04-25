The new Porsche Spirit 70 combines modern performance with retro fun

Porsche continues to make headlines, as it has just rolled out its latest Heritage Design model at the Shanghai Auto Show, and it is a bona fide head-turner. Following the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition from the 1950s and the 911 Sport Classic from the ’60s, the new 911 Spirit 70 is all about bringing back the vibe of the 1970s. It features an awesome fabric pattern that can be argued to be the highlight of the entire vehicle, no small feat when we’re talking Porsches.

The 911 Spirit 70 is the third model in a series that pays homage to Porsche’s rich history, with just 1,500 units available worldwide. It follows in the footsteps of the previous Heritage Design editions. This model is based on the hybrid Carrera GTS cabriolet and uses the latest high-performance tech from Porsche. It’s got rear-wheel drive and the same great gear as the new 911 GTS models, including a high-voltage system, eTurbo, an electric motor, and a 3.6-liter flat-six engine that delivers a cool 532 hp and 449 lb-ft of torque.

“The limited-edition collector’s items are particularly desirable for our customers worldwide,” says Alexander Fabig, Vice President Individualization and Classic. “The first two models in the Heritage Design strategy generated a great deal of enthusiasm and we were delighted with their success. Today we are proud to present the third, highly exclusive model.”

The aesthetic distinctions of the new model are immediately striking and worthy of attention. The standout feature is the Olive Neo, an exclusive, rich green paint color developed specifically for the 911 Spirit 70, which catches the eye and exudes sophistication. Complementing the stunning exterior are the Sport Classic center-locking wheels, engineered for both style and performance. These wheels measure 20 inches at the front and 21 inches at the rear, creating an undeniably unique look to a car that can’t help but stand out in a crowd.

Further enhancing this throwback’s sleek profile, both the cabriolet top and the windshield frame are finished in a striking black. This choice not only adds a sense of drama but also serves to emphasize the dynamics of the body lines and the striking wheels, creating a cohesive and visually impactful design. Overall, the combination of these elements highlights the model’s commitment to style and precision in craftsmanship.

There are three fun decorative stripes that run along the hood, featuring elongated “911” letters that remind you of decals from the 1970s. You’ll find these contrasting stripes on the cabriolet top as well. Just like the earlier Heritage Design models, this one has some side graphics with the Porsche lettering and a neat satin black Lollipop that has a unique start number, giving a nod to Porsche’s racing history. If you’re not a fan of the decals, you can opt to get your ride without them.

The hood also sports a special version of the Porsche crest that looks almost identical to the one used back in 1963. Plus, there are gold-plated “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” badges on the front fenders, making this model stand out in the limited edition Heritage Design collection. At the back, you’ll find a Porsche Heritage badge on the engine grille, proudly displaying the gold-plated PORSCHE lettering and the model name.

Porsche has put a fun spin on their interior upholstery with the first two Heritage Design models, giving a nod to the brand’s classic vibe while keeping things comfy and stylish. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition comes with soft corduroy, bringing a retro feel, while the 911 Sport Classic features a cool Pepita pattern that definitely adds some flair.

The 911 Spirit 70 keeps the theme going with seat centers and various interior elements designed in a lively black and Olive Neo Pasha pattern. The way the rectangles are arranged creates a cool look that’s almost like a checkered flag waving in the breeze. Instead of the usual velour from past Pasha interiors, these seats use a combo of textile and flock yarn, providing a sporty feel that keeps you comfy for those long drives.

You’ll see the Pasha pattern all around, from the centers of the 18-way Sport Seats Plus to the door panel inserts and even inside the glove compartment, tying everything together nicely. Plus, you can add the Pasha pattern to the decorative inlays on the backrests and dashboard trim at no extra cost. And don’t forget the reversible front trunk mat with the Pasha design, which is included as standard equipment. In addition to that, the interior boasts a sophisticated touch with its Basalt Black Club leather upholstery, featuring stylish, deviated stitching in Olive Neo. It all comes together to make the 911 Spirit 70 a fantastic blend of style and comfort, perfect for anyone who loves driving.

The instrument cluster mixes classic style with modern technology. It has a sharp 12.65-inch display that features white pointers and scale lines in an analog format. The green digits give a nod to the vintage Porsche sports cars, and the model lettering fits right into the fully digital tachometer. You’ll also find that the special version of the Sport Chrono stopwatch shares the same look with its white pointers and green digits. Porsche Design has unveiled a sleek chronograph that is exclusive to buyers of this latest collector’s item. It’s packed with details that remind you of the 911 Spirit 70. For instance, the shiny black Pasha pattern on the dial is inspired by the seat centers of the original car.

“The Heritage Design models occupy a special position within our product strategy from a design perspective,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The limited-edition sports cars visualize what makes the Porsche brand so special. Every design of our vehicles ties in with our history – and these vehicles go one step further. They show how we reinterpret historical design elements in a state-of-the-art sports car.”

The 911 Spirit 70 is expected to hit U.S. Porsche Centers in late summer 2025, and with just 1,500 vehicles slated for the entire production run, it won’t be around long, even with a starting price of around $240,000, plus a $2,250 fee for delivery, processing, and handling.

Just a heads-up: that MSRP is just the base price, so you’ll want to think about some extra costs, like taxes, title fees, registration, and any cool add-ons you might want. Don’t forget about dealer charges and any potential tariffs that could come into play.