Peer-to-peer car sharing platforms like Turo are changing how we rent cars, according to a new study by American Muslce

Turo and other peer-to-peer platforms are changing how we borrow cars

Courtesy: Avis Avis / Avis

Peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms like Turo are seriously changing the way people in America look at owning a car. A recent survey by American Muscle gives us some cool insights into how folks view these services. A lot of people find car-sharing super convenient and a great way to save some cash. Plus, with so many vehicle options available, it’s easy to pick something that fits their needs—whether it’s for a fun weekend trip, a road adventure with friends, or just running errands around town. This new approach is reshaping how we think about getting around and makes life a bit easier for everyone.

AmericanMuscle.com

It makes total sense that some users feel uncertain about trusting the platform. Concerns about the condition of the cars are fairly common—no one wants to end up with a ride that can’t be relied upon. Plus, it’s natural to have concerns about dealing with other people; trusting strangers can be tough. These feelings can definitely make people hesitant to jump in and fully use the service. It’s important to recognize these concerns because they affect how much folks enjoy the experience.

AmericanMuscle.com

This shift is prompting people to reconsider their approach to buying and selling cars altogether. With the freedom that car-sharing offers, many are realizing they don’t need to own a vehicle, thereby escaping the hefty costs associated with it. This trend is helping create a new vibe around shared transportation, reflecting how people want more flexible and sustainable options today. It’s exciting and interesting to see how these changes are shaping car culture in a way that fits people’s lives better.

Who uses peer-to-peer car sharing the most?

AmericanMuscle.com
  • Thirty percent of Americans have rented a car through a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform, with millennials leading at 36%, followed by Gen Z at 29% and Gen X at 24%.
  • Among them, 81% described their experience as positive, 15% felt neutral, and 4% had a negative experience.
  • Men (37%) were more likely than women (22%) to have rented a car using a peer-to-peer car-sharing platform.
  • 39% of Americans use car-sharing platforms at least biweekly or monthly, with Gen Z (43%) being the most likely to do so.
  • Only 6% of Gen Z and 8% of Millennials use car-sharing platforms at least once a week.
AmericanMuscle.com

The main reasons peer-to-peer car sharing works

AmericanMuscle.com
  • Convenience (63%) and cost savings (62%) are the top reasons Americans prefer peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms, while trust and transparency (68%) are the top preferences for traditional rental agencies.
  • 27% of Americans purchased or considered leasing a car model after a positive car-sharing experience.
  • 17% of Americans sold a car they previously owned following their experience with car-sharing.
  • 20% of Americans decided against purchasing a car due to the availability of peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms.

Problems associated with peer-to-peer car sharing

AmericanMuscle.com

Among Americans who use peer-to-peer car sharing, 66% have not encountered any issues. However, for those who have (34%), the most common problems were:

  • Vehicle not as described (13%)
  • Delay in pick-up or drop-off (10%)
  • Damaged vehicle (9%)
  • 32% of car-share users admitted to exceeding the speed limit during their rental.
  • Fifty percent of car-share users reported responsible behavior, with Gen Z (64%) being the most likely to report such behavior.

Methodology

We surveyed 1,001 Americans to explore their consumer behaviors, attitudes, and trust regarding peer-to-peer car-sharing platforms, such as Turo. Of the respondents, 47% were women, and 53% were men. The generational breakdown was as follows:

  • Gen Z: 16%
  • Millennials: 53%
  • Gen X: 25%
  • Baby Boomers: 5%

American Muscle conducted the survey in January 2025.

Lou Ruggieri
Lou Ruggieri
Writer
A lifelong lover of cars, Lou contributes to Motor Trend, Hot Cars, Auto & Truck Connection, and the PowerAutoMedia Group.
