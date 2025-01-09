 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

GM forms new company to create powertrains for potential Formula 1 race car

Ferrari has the first years covered, but then the GM/Cadillac F! team needs its own engines.

By
Mockup of potential GM Cadillac F1 car for 2026.
Courtesy of General Motors

General Motors announced a new company established with TWG Motorsports to create new powertrains for the potential GM/Cadillac Formula 1 team that so far has only tentative approval to become the 11th team for the 2026 season.

The new company, GM Performance Power Units LLC, will be located in North Carolina, close to the GM Charlotte Technical Center.

Recommended Videos

Why GM announced the engine company now

The timing of this announcement might seem a bit odd since the GM/Cadillac F! team doesn’t have final approval by the FIA and F1, but the nature of the potential approval dictates an early start.

Related

A significant component of F1’s support for the potential GM team was that it would be a factory works team by 2030, which is a team that makes its engine and may supply engines to other teams. Therefore, a big reason to form the new company and hire personnel is to demonstrate that GM is taking positive steps to create a division to develop the future engine.

The GM/Cadillac team won’t need to supply powertrains for the 2026 season; that’s not a reasonable expectation because the engines are highly complex, and a one-year development cycle is unreasonable. Ferrari will supply the GM team’s powertrain and transmission for the first two seasons.

What we know about the new powertrain company

Russ O’Blenes, a current GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team director, will be the CEO of GM Performance Power Units. O’Blenes has 30 years of motorsports racing experience.

When O’Blenes’ new role was announced, Dan Towriss, the CEO of TWG Motorsports, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Russ to this pivotal role. His expertise and leadership will be instrumental as we lay the foundation for Cadillac’s Formula 1 journey.”

The other primary appointment for the GM Cadillac 1 was last month, with the naming of Graeme Lowdon as the Team Principal. Lowdon was previously the Marussia Sporting Director.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
F1 winning team insights from Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO
McLaren partner Udemy showcased Zak Brown's leadership
McLaren CEO Zak Brown and F1 driver Lando Norris in front of pit garage after Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after winning Constructors' Championship.

On December 17, 2024, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown shared the key components contributing to McLaren's Formula 1 World Constructors Championship. Udemy CEO Greg Brown interviewed the McLaren leader on a Business Zoom call entitled Champions of Innovation: A Year-End Conversation with Zak Brown.
Why this win this year matters so much
Greg Brown, CEO of Udemy and Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing Courtesy of Udemy

McLaren has been a powerhouse F1 team in the past, but it has not won the Constructors' Championship since 1998. Udemy, a new McLaren Racing F! partner, is an online adult learning platform. Today's interview, which the moderator claimed had more than 4,000 viewers, was a chance for Udemy to bring the hottest story in motorsports to McLaren fans. The interview focused on team management and the factors Zak Brown believes were most important in the F1 2024 season.
The key components to McLaren's 2024 F1 success

Read more
Unmatched views and unforgettable shows: What it’s like to attend the Las Vegas Grand Prix
The ultimate VIP race weekend at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
The 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit as seen from the 60th floor of the Wynn Las Vegas hotel

Las Vegas wants the world to know it is an amazing and entertaining location for Formula 1 Grand Prix races. I was one of a small group of journalists invited to share a VIP experience of the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix and the city.

Exclusive all-inclusive race viewing locations, such as The Paddock Club and the T-Mobile Zone, were the greatest draw. We also had tickets to two of the hottest shows in town, invites to memorable culinary events, and stayed in 60th-floor rooms in the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas Resort Tower.
Getting there

Read more
Grand Prix Plaza opens in Las Vegas F1 Pit Building in Spring 2025
Immersive yourself in F1`year-round at Grand Prix Plaza
Grand Prix Plaza will feature a 1,650 foot kart race track that winds through F1 pit garages.

The 2024 Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix is over, but you won't have to wait until November 2025 to have an F1 experience in Las Vegas. F1 owns the 39-acre site, including the Las Vegas Grand Prix Pit Building. Next Spring, Grand Prix Plaza will open on the site with F1-inspired kart racing, interactive educational 4D exhibits, F1 simulators, a retail hub, and private events spaces in the enormous Pit building.
Active learning and fun at the Grand Prix Plaza

Visitors and F1 fans will have multiple interactive experiences at Grand Prix Plaza, including F1Drive, F1X, and F1Hub. F1 drive allows drivers to race F1-inspired karts on a 1,650-foot-long racetrack that runs in and out of F1 pit garages and part of the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. The electric-powered karts include DRS tech, conventional F1 race car sounds, and a steering wheel with an LED display.

Read more