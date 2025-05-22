F1 drivers preview F1 movie in Monaco before the Monaco Grand Prix

F1 drivers had a treat on Wednesday when they got to see a private screening of the new F1 movie, which will be released on June 27 in the U.S., after its international launch on June 25. The drivers, several of whom also live in Monaco, were in the principality prior to this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Why the F1 movie screening was in Monaco



In addition to several F1 drivers, Monaco is home to some of the F1 team and Formula One Management (FOM) leaders. The logistics alone suggest Monaco as a convenient location for a screening, primarily for F1 personnel. Formula 1 has always been an elite motorsport, and Monaco as a city defines wealth and luxury.

The film stars Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, who play drivers for APXGP, a fictional F1 team. Most of the film was shot during the 2023 and 2024 F1 seasons on location at real Grand Prix races.

FOM was involved in the concept from the beginning and provided the filmmakers with a garage and space in the pit lane during many of the races so the movie realistically portrays the sights, sounds, and activity of the race. Some of the F1 drivers and team leaders were also included in the film, including McLaren driver Lando Norris, Esteban Ocon from Hass Racing, and BWT Alpine driver Pierre Gasly.

What the drivers said about F1 the movie



The F1 movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who worked together on the 2022 Tom Cruise film Top Gun: Maverick. Seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton, who is also a producer, helped keep it realistic.

The drivers’ reactions to the new F1 movie were consistent. Along with the new experience of seeing themselves on the big screen, the real-world F1 drivers consistently praised the finished film’s accurate portrayal of the excitement level of all involved during a Grand Prix.