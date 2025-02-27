 Skip to main content
lululemon adds F1 legend Lewis Hamilton to roster of ambassadors

Bringing the championship mentality to lululemon's new campaign

By
Lewis Hamilton x lululemon running
lululemon

Lewis Hamilton is renowned for his legendary achievements in the racing world. He has the most Grand Prix race victories, podiums, pole positions, and a record seven World Championships. Beyond the track, Hamilton has emerged as a style leader recognized for his bold fashion choices and influence in design. His worlds look to be coming together in a massive way as he becomes an ambassador for one of the most recognizable names in athleisure. The Lewis Hamilton x lululemon collaboration will give us some fantastic pieces.

“lululemon product is such high quality, looks amazing, and ultimately delivers the performance I need it to,” said Lewis. “I’m excited to partner with a brand that embraces a holistic approach to wellness. Together, we want to inspire our communities to be the best versions of themselves.”

Embracing “No Holding Back”

Lewis Hamilton x lululemon sitting
lululemon

Lewis will be the face of lululemon’s upcoming global campaign, “No Holding Back.” This highlights the dedication needed to be a champion through the rigors of daily physical and mental training, highlighting lululemon’s latest men’s training apparel, including the brand’s beloved Metal Vent Tech franchise. He will work closely with lululemon’s Research & Innovation, Design and Development teams to collaborate on future products, providing insight and feedback on athletic and lifestyle collections

“I’m thrilled to welcome Lewis to the lululemon collective as our newest ambassador. Lewis is a game-changer in every sense of the word. His relentless commitment to performance, well-being, and impact aligns completely with what we stand for at lululemon,” said Nikki Neuburger,lululemon Chief Brand & Product Activation Officer. “We’re excited to partner with him to innovate, inspire, and create positive change together.”

