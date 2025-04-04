 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 draws inspiration from F1 movie prop watch

A prop watch turns into a real watch

By
IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 Reference IW328908
IWC Ingenieur Automatic 40 Reference IW328908 IWC / IWC

IWC just presented a new stylish watch, a limited edition Ingenieur Automatic 40, that pays tribute to the upcoming F1 movie, a film that features IWC’s branding. As the name hints, the movie’s plotline focuses on F1 motorsports and stars Damson Idris and Brad Pitt as professional F1 drivers. While Brad Pitt’s character is Sonny Hayes, Damson Idris stars as Joshua Pearce. Both characters are in the same F1 team, APXGP, which IWC sponsors. The film will be in theaters on June 27th, 2025.

Since both drivers are under IWC’s wing, Sonny Hayes will be rocking a prop IWC watch inspired by the Ingenieur SL ref. 1832, featuring a stylish green dial. While Sonny Hayes’ watch is a prop, it is the brainchild of Cloister Watch Company and IWC. The first brand deals with bespoke prop watches that closely resemble real watches.

Recommended Videos

Sonny Hayes’s green prop watch inspired the new Ingenieur Automatic 40 Ref. IW328908—a stylish, modern watch cleverly designed to match the bespoke piece that will appear in the F1 movie, thanks to the green grid-patterned dial.

Featuring Ingenieur’s signature bezel, this model preserves the brand’s heritage with a retro design, accentuated by five screws. To create a beautiful contrast between different elements, IWC opted for gold hour markers and a gold hour hand, breathing some life into the front face.

The Ingenieur Automatic 40 Ref. IW328908 draws energy from the IWC 69385 calibre, a powerful mechanism with a 120-hour power reserve. This new model will be limited to 1,000 pieces only—a piece costs $12,900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
F1’s Toto Wolff honored with limited-edition IWC Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL
You'll love this new IWC watch
IWC Big Pilot Watch Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff

IWC and Mercedes have a relationship that dates back to 2004, and the bond is growing stronger.

Toto Wolff, team principal of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team, always rocks IWC timepieces, so the brand honored him with a new watch—something that’s suitable for Formula 1: the limited edition Big Pilot Shock Absorber XPL Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One Team.

Read more
Tag Heuer secures historic role for F1’s Monaco Grand Prix
Tag Heuer is making major moves in the motorsports industry
Tag Heuer x Monaco

While Tag Heuer has been the official timekeeper of Formula 1, the watch brand has recently added a new role: the very first title partner of the Grand Prix de Monaco in 2025.

It's a partnership that makes sense. Tag Heuer considers Monte Carlo the spiritual home of the brand and has a long history with F1 racing. The race will now be known as the Formula 1 TAG Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

Read more
The latest MB&F x Bulgari watch comes with a realistic serpent-like design
The embodiment of a serpent
Bvlgari x MB&F Serpenti

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is a work of art that also doubles as an engineering and horological enigma.

The Bulgari x MB&F Serpenti is the brainchild of some of the most talented experts in the industry, Maximilian Büsser, founder and creative director of MB&F, and Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani, director of watchmaking creation at Bulgari. They have worked together in the past —in 2021, on the MB&F x Bulgari LM FlyingT Allegra — but this new timepiece is on another level.

Read more