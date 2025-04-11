This Timex watch — a favorite of John F. Kennedy Jr. — has made a comeback

Timex breathes life into the 1995 Intrepid watch and gives it a modern touch. Given that this Timex model was favored by John F. Kennedy Jr., it became popular in the ’90s—and now it’s back. To mark a special feat in its history (the 30th anniversary of the model), the brand upgraded the model but preserved the original 1990s design.

One of the watch’s most striking features is the Indiglo mechanism, a light that makes it easier to read the dial in dark environments. Luminova hour markers were still in development in the early ‘90s, so each brand came up with a special mechanism for lighting up the front face. At the 9 o’clock denotation, a huge green pusher turns on the light and adds to the look with its striking hue.

Equipped with a 46 mm stainless steel casing, this model is reminiscent of the old retro dimensions. Every component on the front face, from the white dial and large baton hour markers to the reflector ring, is still the same and resembles the details on the original model.

As a watch that was designed for sailors, the 1995 Intrepid had a logarithmic scale for handling simple and complex calculations, focusing on multiplication and division. The new model passes down such details to the current generation, too.

Like the first-ever model, the 2025 edition also draws energy from a quartz movement—a tribute to a long-gone era. The Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue costs $199 and comes with a black rubber strap.