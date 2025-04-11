 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

This Timex watch — a favorite of John F. Kennedy Jr. — has made a comeback

A stylish Timex watch with ties to John F. Kennedy Jr.

By
Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue
Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue Timex / Timex

Timex breathes life into the 1995 Intrepid watch and gives it a modern touch. Given that this Timex model was favored by John F. Kennedy Jr., it became popular in the ’90s—and now it’s back. To mark a special feat in its history (the 30th anniversary of the model), the brand upgraded the model but preserved the original 1990s design.

One of the watch’s most striking features is the Indiglo mechanism, a light that makes it easier to read the dial in dark environments. Luminova hour markers were still in development in the early ‘90s, so each brand came up with a special mechanism for lighting up the front face. At the 9 o’clock denotation, a huge green pusher turns on the light and adds to the look with its striking hue.

Timex Intrepid Reissue
Timex Intrepid Reissue Timex / Timex

Equipped with a 46 mm stainless steel casing, this model is reminiscent of the old retro dimensions. Every component on the front face, from the white dial and large baton hour markers to the reflector ring, is still the same and resembles the details on the original model.

Recommended Videos

As a watch that was designed for sailors, the 1995 Intrepid had a logarithmic scale for handling simple and complex calculations, focusing on multiplication and division. The new model passes down such details to the current generation, too.

Like the first-ever model, the 2025 edition also draws energy from a quartz movement—a tribute to a long-gone era. The Timex 1995 Intrepid Reissue costs $199 and comes with a black rubber strap.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
Ritmo Mundo debuts sapphire case collections at Watches & Wonders
These see-through sapphire watches offer high-end tech at disruptive prices
Ritmo Mundo Sapphire timepiece collection

Ritmo Mundo, a watchmaker of our time, presented two fresh sapphire-cased ranges at Watches & Wonders Geneva. In this way, they became a source of change in case design at more affordable costs than older expensive firms.

The main attraction became the first public showing of the Acqua Collection - a customizable chronograph with a clear sapphire case. The business showed its Pegasus and Pegasus Tourbillon designs, which had their world debut following their introduction to the U.S. this year.

Read more
TAG Heuer adds solar power to new Formula 1 collection: Watches & Wonders
This colorful collection brings '80s style with cutting-edge solar technology
Tag heur fomula one new lineup

TAG Heuer, a Swiss firm, enlarged its Formula 1 group, which draws on car racing. It has a new selection with many colors that use new sun power. The Formula 1 Solargraph series brings the brand's movement that gets power from light to its collection. The size for this is a useful 38mm.

This nine-item group has a range of bright color mixes. These honor the initial Formula 1 watches from the 1980s, which turned into favorites thanks to their strong look. Each design holds the Calibre TH50-00 Solargraph movement. It came out first in the Aquaracer Professional in 2022, also it gets power from both light types.

Read more
Oris elevates its iconic Big Crown Pointer Date: Watches & Wonder 2025
This iconic Swiss pilot's watch gets a colorful refresh
Oris Big Crown pointer in green

Oris presented a renewed take on its Big Crown Pointer Date at Watches & Wonders 2025 in Geneva. This gave a design that has been in ongoing manufacture since 1938 a fresh aspect.

A key element is the Big Crown Pointer Date Calibre 403. It has Oris's automatic mechanism. It offers a five-day energy store. This launch shows the development of a watch that started as a working pilot's instrument. It grew into one of the brand's key groups.

Read more