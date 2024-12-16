 Skip to main content
Modern updates meet vintage vibes in Timex’s new Q Timex stone dial collection

A variety of Q Timex watches, with stone dials

By
Q Timex stone dial collection
Q Timex stone dial collection Timex / Timex

To revamp a retro design, Timex unveiled a collection of new watches with unique contemporary features characterized by a modern-like finish. This series creates a balance between the past and the present.

This new collection draws inspiration from the Q Timex model from the ‘70s, which was re-introduced into the market in 2019. While the timepiece has a vintage allure, it spread like wildfire in these modern times.

Since stone dials are quite popular, Timex capitalized on this opportunity by launching a collection constructed from natural stones, such as tiger’s eye and malachite.

Timex Tiger's Eye stone dial
Timex Tiger’s Eye stone dial Timex / Timex

Each stone has a remarkable natural color—the tiger’s eye is characterized by a unique brown hue. It blends smoothly with the gold casing and bracelet, giving the watch a vintage funkiness featured on timepieces from the ‘70s.

Malachite, on the other hand, has always been popular for its green and shiny appearance, so the timepiece with the malachite dial stands out due to its shiny surface.

lapis lazuli stone dial
Lapis Lazuli stone dial Timex / Timex

Featuring flecks of golden pyrite, the lapis lazuli stone dial is quite striking, as it blends two different hues to create an amazing effect. Golden pyrite flecks are quite effective in accentuating the dial.

Just like the original Q Timex watch from the ‘70s, the revamped and updated Q Timex collection comes with a single-link bracelet from the good old days, which can easily stretch. The bracelet is constructed from stainless steel, but it is coated with shiny PVD gold to bring out that retro and vintage look. This new series is a unisex collection suitable for men and women, and it retails for $199.

Nathan S.R
