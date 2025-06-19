 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

H. Moser & Cie. unleashes pioneer spiced aqua collection in turquoise and orange

Color revolution: H. Moser's pioneer spiced aqua collection breaks haute horlogerie conventions

By
H Moser Pioneer Aqua Collection
H moser & Cie

H. Moser & Cie. defies traditional haute horlogerie discretion with the Pioneer Spiced Aqua Collection, featuring three steel timepieces in audacious turquoise and orange colorway. Priced from $16,900 to $93,500, these models reject tribute themes and partnerships, existing as pure wearable art designed to electrify wrists through chromatic energy.

“In a place where quiet behavior often appears as a good trait, H. Moser & Cie. picks the boldness of color instead.” The collection channels tropical waters and glowing sunsets through high-contrast pairing that breaks through rather than blends in, celebrating expressive horology over muted conventions.

Recommended Videos

The entry-level Pioneer Centre Seconds Spiced Aqua ($16,900) showcases minimalist design with maximum impact through turquoise fumé dial and orange Super-LumiNova leaf-shaped hands. The HMC 201 automatic caliber delivers three-day power reserve within 42.8mm steel case, available with white rubber strap or black DLC treatment with orange strap alternative.

Related: 
Upgrade your daily routine with the best smartwatches for men

The Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua ($59,500) inverts the color scheme with radiant orange fumé dial and turquoise details, featuring luminescent flange that glows like neon at dusk. The HMC 805 automatic manufacture caliber incorporates double hairspring and one-minute flying tourbillon, representing exceptional engineering in constant levitation state.

The flagship Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Spiced Aqua ($93,500) achieves sculptural presence through fully skeletonized HMC 811 caliber with domed orange sub-dial floating above the mechanism. Turquoise Globolight inserts illuminate indices and hands while the cylindrical hairspring tourbillon creates hypnotizing mechanical theater visible through transparent architecture.

All models feature 12 ATM water resistance, demonstrating versatility for land and underwater adventures. The steel cases incorporate slightly domed sapphire crystals, screw-in crowns with engraved “M,” and see-through case backs revealing manufacture movement finishing including anthracite PVD treatments and Moser double stripes.

Design philosophy emphasizes bold color applications through concept versions eliminating logos and indices on certain models, allowing pure chromatic expression. The contrasting luminescent materials—orange on turquoise or turquoise on orange—create vibrant pairings that challenge conventional luxury watch aesthetics.

Each timepiece represents different technical temperament unified by singular chromatic energy, proving H. Moser & Cie’s commitment to leading trends rather than following them. The collection transforms haute horlogerie into fearless, technical, and unmistakably alive expression that makes heads turn faster than tourbillon rotations.

Available with interchangeable rubber straps or steel bracelets, the Spiced Aqua models adapt to daily mood variations while maintaining their audacious character across all wearing scenarios.

Check out this link for more information: H. Moser & Cie. official website.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Naoya Aida & Co. debuts 2025 Collection: Japanese watchmaking at its finest
Tokyo's master watchmaker reveals 2025 collection: Less than 50 pieces available
NAOYA HIDA & Co. unveil a new production, the NH TYPE 6.

Tokyo's independent watchmaking scene has welcomed current star Naoya Aida & Co. as the brand debuts its highly anticipated 2025 Collection — a stunning presentation of Japanese horological artistry. This release cements Aida's reputation among the most exciting talents in contemporary watchmaking, a brand dedicated to traditional craftsmanship combined with modern innovation.

A collection with new features for watch enthusiasts

Read more
G.H. Bass and Corridor deliver the ultimate summer collection
G.H. Bass and Corridor release new summer styles
shoes on a wood deck

The summer season is fast approaching, and the endless opportunities to bask in the sun and waves come with that. Whether it’s walking along the coast or taking a trip in a boat, the season of getting outside is drawing close. With the start of a new season, brands have begun to showcase their best seasonal offerings to elevate your footwear rotation. With a new collaboration, G.H. Bass and Corridor have partnered up to give us two new styles embodying the East Coast prep lifestyle for the summer. Bringing on two new designs, this small collection has everything you need for the season. Created with the best craftsmanship and design, the latest releases are the perfect addition to your closet. 

Welcome summer with G.H. Bass x Corridor

Read more
Vacheron Constantin introduces first minute repeater to overseas collection
Three complications, one sports watch: vacheron's new overseas breaks new ground
Vacheron Constantin Minute repeater

Vacheron Constantin presented the Overseas Grand Complication Openface. This is the first time a minute repeater has been used in the Overseas collection, which is known as a sporty line. The watch combines three major complications in a water-resistant titanium case.
Inside the new model is the manufacture's Calibre 2755 QP, a thin movement measuring 7.9mm. It features a minute repeater, a perpetual calendar, a tourbillon, and a power reserve indicator. This level of complexity is not often seen in luxury sports watches, as grand complications have usually been reserved for more formal watch lines.
The name "Openface" comes from the watch’s sapphire crystal dial, which makes the complex mechanism underneath visible. This clear design shows off the beauty of the movement. Rhodium-plated wheels and NAC-treated parts add a modern contrast that fits with the Overseas collection’s style.
Instead of sticking to traditional grand complication designs, Vacheron Constantin has put this watch in titanium. This material is chosen for its light weight and its ability to transmit sound well for the minute repeater. The case has new shapes that keep the Overseas profile while housing the complex movement.
As is usual for the Overseas collection, the watch comes with a titanium bracelet, keeping both comfort and practicality. Despite the complex mechanisms inside, the watch remains water-resistant difficult achievement for a minute repeater.
The Overseas Grand Complication Openface represents a change for Vacheron Constantin’s sports luxury line. The Geneva-based manufacture brings its top watchmaking expertise to the Overseas collection, continuing to blur the lines between high complications and everyday wearability.
Full specifications and pricing have not yet been released. This new reference will sit at the top of the Overseas collection and will be among the most technically advanced sports watches offered by any manufacturer.

Read more