H. Moser & Cie. unleashes pioneer spiced aqua collection in turquoise and orange

H. Moser & Cie. defies traditional haute horlogerie discretion with the Pioneer Spiced Aqua Collection, featuring three steel timepieces in audacious turquoise and orange colorway. Priced from $16,900 to $93,500, these models reject tribute themes and partnerships, existing as pure wearable art designed to electrify wrists through chromatic energy.

“In a place where quiet behavior often appears as a good trait, H. Moser & Cie. picks the boldness of color instead.” The collection channels tropical waters and glowing sunsets through high-contrast pairing that breaks through rather than blends in, celebrating expressive horology over muted conventions.

Recommended Videos

The entry-level Pioneer Centre Seconds Spiced Aqua ($16,900) showcases minimalist design with maximum impact through turquoise fumé dial and orange Super-LumiNova leaf-shaped hands. The HMC 201 automatic caliber delivers three-day power reserve within 42.8mm steel case, available with white rubber strap or black DLC treatment with orange strap alternative.

The Pioneer Tourbillon Spiced Aqua ($59,500) inverts the color scheme with radiant orange fumé dial and turquoise details, featuring luminescent flange that glows like neon at dusk. The HMC 805 automatic manufacture caliber incorporates double hairspring and one-minute flying tourbillon, representing exceptional engineering in constant levitation state.

The flagship Pioneer Cylindrical Tourbillon Skeleton Spiced Aqua ($93,500) achieves sculptural presence through fully skeletonized HMC 811 caliber with domed orange sub-dial floating above the mechanism. Turquoise Globolight inserts illuminate indices and hands while the cylindrical hairspring tourbillon creates hypnotizing mechanical theater visible through transparent architecture.

All models feature 12 ATM water resistance, demonstrating versatility for land and underwater adventures. The steel cases incorporate slightly domed sapphire crystals, screw-in crowns with engraved “M,” and see-through case backs revealing manufacture movement finishing including anthracite PVD treatments and Moser double stripes.

Design philosophy emphasizes bold color applications through concept versions eliminating logos and indices on certain models, allowing pure chromatic expression. The contrasting luminescent materials—orange on turquoise or turquoise on orange—create vibrant pairings that challenge conventional luxury watch aesthetics.

Each timepiece represents different technical temperament unified by singular chromatic energy, proving H. Moser & Cie’s commitment to leading trends rather than following them. The collection transforms haute horlogerie into fearless, technical, and unmistakably alive expression that makes heads turn faster than tourbillon rotations.

Available with interchangeable rubber straps or steel bracelets, the Spiced Aqua models adapt to daily mood variations while maintaining their audacious character across all wearing scenarios.

Check out this link for more information: H. Moser & Cie. official website.