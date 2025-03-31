 Skip to main content
H. Moser & Cie unveils striking color palette in bold new watch collection

From cosmic gradients to neon sunbursts: H. Moser & Cie's daring color palette debuts at Watches & Wonders

Endeavour Tourbillon in Lapiz Lazuli blue
H. Moser / H-moser.com

Luxury watchmaker H. Moser and Cie is currently in the spotlight at Watches and Wonders with the release of the POP Collection, a debut that takes the minimalist aesthetic through a bold experiment in color. The independent Swiss brand, highly regarded for its sophisticated yet understated vibe, has debuted five bold new fumé dial variations—each of which has been paired with accompanying alligator straps to maximize the visual impact.  

18 timepieces to choose from

Endeavour Small Seconds in Lapiz Lazuli
H. Moser.com / H. Moser

Moser & Cie are revered for striking releases and their latest includes eighteen singular timepieces across three distinct models, each bringing their own perspective of natural beauty through exquisite gemstone dials. The brand’s lineup includes the Endeavour Small Seconds in 38mm steel cases (limited to 28 pieces), the Endeavour Tourbillon in 40mm steel (limited to 5 pieces), and the exclusive Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon in 40mm red gold (each a unique creation). These meticulously crafted masterpieces showcase dials crafted from rare, intensely-hued stones: Burmese jade symbolizing wisdom, luminous pink opal representing creativity, vibrant turquoise representing protection, and rich blue lapis lazuli signifying truth – each presented in H. Moser & Cie’s signature minimalist aesthetic. That means there are no logos or indices to compete with the stones’ organic brilliance. This convergence of immaculate horology and artistry doubles down on the brand’s reputation for crafting watches that are both functionally brilliant and artistically expressive.

Insiders have spoken and sing its praises

Endeavour Tourbillon in Burma Jade and Rose Opal
H.Moser / H-Moser.com

Boasting a skeletonized flying tourbillon and exposed minute repeater mechanism, H. Moser & Cie’s POP Collection raises the bar in horology. Industry analysts expect this latest release to particularly resonate with younger watch enthusiasts and serve as a bridge to connect with their traditional clientele. The colors are noteworthy and a great way to play up the overall look, but at their core, craftsmanship remains the primary objective, and it is uncompromising. The new collection is currently available from authorized dealers, with price ranges from $33,500 for Endeavour Small Seconds Concept Pop models up to $340,000 for the Endeavour Minute Repeater Tourbillon Concept Pop models.

