 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The new H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon comes with a striking red dial

A new Pioneer Tourbillon in a red shade

By
H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy
H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy H. Moser & Cie. / H. Moser & Cie.

H. Moser & Cie. has launched multiple variants of the Pioneer watch into the market with unique colors and components. Its latest watch is the Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy.

This time around, the brand opted for a small and sleek design with a 40-mm case—something that can comfortably sit on the wrist without taking up too much space. The H. Moser & Cie. Pioneer Tourbillon Burgundy comes with a red gold casing—a touch of elegance and style. The hour markers also have the same hue.

Recommended Videos

Even though the casing and hour markers are quite impressive, the dial takes the whole look to a new level. As the name hints, it has a striking burgundy color, which captures attention easily. Thanks to the fume-like finish, the center and the edges have different hues—this is H. Moser & Cie.’s signature finish.

At the 6 o’clock denotation, a small tourbillion complements gold hour markers. It runs on the HMC 805 caliber, a modern and high-end movement backed by a 72-hour power reserve. This variant of the watch has a wider opening onto the mechanism, which can be viewed through partially skeletonized bridges. Both the gear train and bi-directional automatic winding system wheels are visible.

The watch also has a high-quality green strap with perforations to elevate the style. Since the strap is green, it creates a certain color contrast that shifts the focus to the dial. While the green hue is quite stylish, it is not as bright as the burgundy color.

The new Burgundy edition is priced at $65,900.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Nathan has devoted his life to collecting watches, studying horology, reviewing watches, and writing about timepieces. As a…
New Tudor Black Bay Chrono comes with a compelling blue dial
You'll love the new Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue
Tudor Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue

The Black Bay Chrono, one of Tudor’s most popular watch models, has a new variant that gives off South Beach Miami vibes (for those of you who can't wait for summer): the Black Bay Chrono Flamingo Blue.

In 2024, Tudor made headlines after unveiling Black Chrono models with both pink and dark blue dials. While Tudor didn't hint at a new model after unveiling the dark blue model, enthusiasts anticipated another launch. Since the brand added a blue dial to the collection, everyone was hoping for something new—probably a hue that had never been featured in the collection.

Read more
G-Shock celebrates Japanese art with new limited-edition watches
You'll love the Japanese art on the dial of these two watches
G-shock DW-5600KHG24-1

G-Shock often collaborates with creatives, artists, painters, and other professionals, offering a suitable platform for exhibiting art. And sometimes, it chooses to showcase artists who have been venerated for decades. These two new watches, the DW-5600KHK24-1 and DW-5600KHG24-1, were rolled out with stylish dials that dive deep into Japanese art culture, marrying one of the most iconic Japanese watch brands with iconic Japanese art.

It’s a collection that explores Katsushika Hokusai’s work—the Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji. As the name hints, this is a series of landscape views exhibited on Japanese woodblock prints. Katsushika Hokusai is one of the most famous artists from Japan's Edo Period.

Read more
Hamilton unveils new Jazzmaster Open Heart in two sizes — 42mm and 36mm
You'll love the new Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart
Hamilton Jazzmaster Open Heart

Hamilton added new timepieces to the Jazzmaster Open Heart collection, available in two sizes.

Founded in the 19th century, the brand manufactured many watches in the past few decades, from pocket and military pieces to mechanical timepieces. The latest addition creates a balance between high-quality horology and elegance.

Read more