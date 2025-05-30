Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red debuts a new golf shoe full of retro details

If anyone knows a thing or two about golf, it would be superstar legend Tiger Woods. Therefore, it’s no wonder that his clothing label, Sun Day Red, is considered an ideal place to pick up your golf gear. Thankfully, the brand is getting ready to expand its golf footwear with another heritage pick. Full of heritage and retro details, this new addition has everything you would expect from a wingtip-inspired golf shoe. Available in two new colorways, this shoe is perfect for your looks on and off the green. Created in part with insights from Tiger Woods, this golf shoe has all of the technology and style you need for your next tee time.

Tee off with the Pioneer Magnolia golf shoe

Taking inspiration from wingtip shoes, the new Pioneer Magnolia shoes are everything you would expect in a timeless design of this nature. Built with premium full-grain leather uppers, the shoe comes in two-tone colorways: Black/White or Navy Blue/White. Brogue perforations line the toe cap and side panels for the traditional wingtip look. Blucher fit construction ensures a snug fit with flexibility and comfort in mind. Featured are two removable footbeds and insoles for maximum customization and breathability. The EVA midsole and 6 mm heel-to-toe deliver stability and support throughout your game. A 9-cleat configuration takes over the outsole with Pulsar Soft Spikes. Both new colorways are available now on the Sun Day Red webstore for $275 each. Combining heritage style with modern technology, the Pioneer Magnolia shoe is perfect for golfers looking to upgrade their golf and style game.