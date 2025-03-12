 Skip to main content
Reebok returns to golf with three new performance shoes

Just in time for The Players Championship, Reebok has joined the golf discussion with the return of its Performance Collection. Shortly after announcing US Open champion Bryan Dechambeau as their ambassador, Reebok unveiled their returning Reebok Golf collection involving three new styles. With a classic and stylish touch, all three designs offer various benefits and looks to fit your golf routine best. Whether you’re looking for a new look on and off the green, the three new Reebok Golf shoes are a dapper start for their first collection. Whether or not you’re vying for a golf championship, these pairs enhance your performance on any surface. As already teased on Dechambeau, these Reebok Golf additions are only a small view into what the brand has in store throughout the year. 

Reintroducing Reebok Golf

reebok og pump sneakers on green
Reebok / Reebok

For their first collection back, Reebok Golf has introduced three new designs. The primary design, Nano Golf, was already seen on golfer Bryan Dechambeau and his LIV Golf Team, Crushers GC. The Nano Golf features a Floatride Performance Foam in the midsole, a lightweight Flexweave Upper, and an upperfoot TPU Torsion Shank. With these features, the shoe is breathable yet stable and supportive while on the green. Besides the Nano Golf, Reebok is releasing the Question Golf. Crafted with full-grain leather with a performance outsole, this design also dons a classic black and white with a red accent colorway. Spikeless, the Question Golf is prepared for any surface. 

Adding to the collection is the OG Pump Golf. Featuring Reebok’s “The Pump” technology, this classic golf shoe also contains the same performance outsole as Question Golf, with the addition of spikes. Crafted with pebbled weatherproof leather and a heritage saddle design in the upper, this classic golf shoe is made for those looking for a more traditional look. Along with new apparel, the Reebok Golf footwear will be released via Reebok’s website and select retailers on March 25. The footwear’s price will range between $130 and $200.

