When is golf season? It depends on where you live

Whether you live in a state that gives you beautiful sunshine all year (or most of the year) or can only make it out on the green for a few months, there is a golf season for where you are. When you can’t wait to break out the clubs, when is golf season? Know the best months to play depending on where you live and where you can enjoy year-round rides on a golf cart.

The North versus the South

The Nothern states

When golf season is in the U.S. varies depending on where you live. Could you imagine playing golf in the winter in New England? We wouldn’t try it, either. In the Northern part of the country, the normal season starts in April and goes until October, with a possibility of early November if the weather cooperates. If you love fewer crowds and reduced rates, put your clubs to the test during “shoulder season,” which is those few weeks right before everyone closes up for the winter.

The Southern states

You can be out on the green for quite a few weeks longer in the Southern part of the U.S. The golf season starts around February and can go through November, giving you almost year-round tee times. But in the Southern parts, it’s the summer months you have to watch out for, where temps could bring heat stroke or conditions too hot to swing a club in.

Year-round golf season areas

There are a few pockets in the country where you could play a round any time of the year.

California

Arizona

Florida

These states offer popular courses and gorgeous conditions to visit any time of the year. While each state still has a peak season and off-peak season, the climate will bring all the golfers to the green.

If you are in the southern part of the country, enjoy what the sunshine brings to the course all year. If you are in the northern part or somewhere like New England, know that you will put the clubs away from late fall until spring. Each state has a specific golf season, so look up the course or club near you or where you plan to vacation to know they have a tee time available.