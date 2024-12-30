Wingtip shoes: What are they, and how do you wear them with confidence?

Table of Contents Table of Contents What are wingtip shoes? Types of wingtip shoes

It’s no secret that many terms and phrases in the shoe world tend to be misused or forgotten. When differentiating between types of shoes, it can be challenging to know what is what. While it might seem easy to swap words or phrases, it’s important to know exactly what we are looking for and wearing. A small difference, such as knowing what constitutes a Chelsea boot or what an Oxford, is can help when learning more about your style or needs.

Even words or phrases not used often in styling can help pinpoint what we need when shopping or styling our footwear. A term like wingtip shoes might seem foreign or unimportant, but it can be the style detail you need for an upcoming event or look. Although wingtip shoes have a very recognizable detail, it doesn’t mean it’s a term often used when describing them. For that reason, we are breaking down the term and learning exactly what a wingtip shoe is and how to add it to your wardrobe for the ultimate style.

Recommended Videos

What are wingtip shoes?

Rather than referring to a type of shoe, a wingtip refers to a detail often found on formal or dress shoes. Depending on your viewpoint, a wingtip shoe contains an ornate M or W detail on the toe box. This detail gets its name from the shape, which has one line pointing toward the shoe, resulting in a detail resembling the wings of a bird.

Around the wingtip detail are typically cutouts or perforations that accent the toe box. Often referred to as a full brogue, you may have seen or worn wingtip shoes. This detail is typically added to dressier footwear to help give the shoe more flair and style. While some are made from perforations, a wingtip shoe can be crafted without this process. As with other fashion details, the wingtip isn’t exclusive to formal dressing. Nowadays, it is possible to find the details on even casual footwear, such as loafers or sneakers.

Wingtips can also differ in their length, with some having small points near the sides while others extend the entire length. Depending on how much of an accent you want on your shoe, the length of the wingtip can greatly alter the look of your footwear.

Types of wingtip shoes

Even a small shoe detail like the wingtip can come in various shapes and sizes. From more ornate accents to subtle wingtips, this detail can fit in easily with any wardrobe or style. While you’ll usually find wingtip shoes in formal events, there are ways to embed this unique accent into your day-to-day wardrobe. The following are various types of wingtip shoes that you can use to add some flair into your wardrobe with ease.

A classic wingtip shoe

A classic wingtip is a feature that sees the detail extend to half the points of the shoe. While this detail catches attention, it’s the perfect subtle accent for any formalwear. For those looking to step up their dressier shoes, the classic wingtip can be the ultimate footwear that doesn’t sacrifice your look. A wingtip shoe can also be found in suede materials, however, the leather option tends to be the sleekest look for a formal setting.

Longwings

Unlike the classic wingtips, the longwings see the same perforated detail extend throughout the entire shoe. Also called full brogues by shoe fanatics, the extended wingtip detail usually sees a perforated line that runs from the side of the shoes to the toe cap. With more ornate details throughout the shoe, the longwings tend to cause more of a statement than the classic wingtips. Perfect for those attending a special event, longwings are one way to modernize a timeless detail.

No Brogue Wingtips

For those who appreciate the wingtip details but don’t want it to take over their entire look, the austerity brogues are a perfect balance. Austerity brogues are shoes that contain wingtip details without much of the perforations or cutouts. With a cleaner and minimalist detail, these wingtip shoes have a more casual look and feel that might be ideal for those fans of a subdued style. Although less impactful, these wingtip shoes can still help complete your outfit without the pressure of a bolder design.

Wingtip boots

Although many wingtip shoes can be found on Oxfords or Derbys, it’s still possible to rock this detail on a more casual shoe like a boot. A wingtip boot sees the accent throughout the uppers and toe cap. Slightly more ornate than its dress shoe counterpart, wingtip boots are a statement piece that brings the wingtip accent into your casualwear. For those interested in a wingtip shoe but don’t want to wear a more sophisticated piece, the wingtip boot is a great alternative that still fits into your wardrobe.

Two-toned brogues

For those needing a more eccentric and bold shoe, the two-toned brogue is a great option. With these wingtip shoes, you get a contrasting colorway that highlights the cutouts and details while giving your look a hint of something more. Classic combinations like white and black can bring your wardrobe to life, but they take more styling to successfully blend into your day-to-day wardrobe. If you’re unafraid of a strong contrast in your footwear, the two-toned brogues are a wonderful nod to retro styling that works in the modern era.