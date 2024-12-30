 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Wingtip shoes: What are they, and how do you wear them with confidence?

Know more about the shoe detail you love

By
brown suede wingtip shoes on blue carpet
Noah Smith/Unsplash / Unsplash

It’s no secret that many terms and phrases in the shoe world tend to be misused or forgotten. When differentiating between types of shoes, it can be challenging to know what is what. While it might seem easy to swap words or phrases, it’s important to know exactly what we are looking for and wearing. A small difference, such as knowing what constitutes a Chelsea boot or what an Oxford, is can help when learning more about your style or needs.

Even words or phrases not used often in styling can help pinpoint what we need when shopping or styling our footwear. A term like wingtip shoes might seem foreign or unimportant, but it can be the style detail you need for an upcoming event or look. Although wingtip shoes have a very recognizable detail, it doesn’t mean it’s a term often used when describing them. For that reason, we are breaking down the term and learning exactly what a wingtip shoe is and how to add it to your wardrobe for the ultimate style. 

Recommended Videos

What are wingtip shoes?

person wearing black brogue shoe
Anton Darius/Unsplash / Unsplash

Rather than referring to a type of shoe, a wingtip refers to a detail often found on formal or dress shoes. Depending on your viewpoint, a wingtip shoe contains an ornate M or W detail on the toe box. This detail gets its name from the shape, which has one line pointing toward the shoe, resulting in a detail resembling the wings of a bird.

Around the wingtip detail are typically cutouts or perforations that accent the toe box. Often referred to as a full brogue, you may have seen or worn wingtip shoes. This detail is typically added to dressier footwear to help give the shoe more flair and style. While some are made from perforations, a wingtip shoe can be crafted without this process. As with other fashion details, the wingtip isn’t exclusive to formal dressing. Nowadays, it is possible to find the details on even casual footwear, such as loafers or sneakers.

Related

Wingtips can also differ in their length, with some having small points near the sides while others extend the entire length. Depending on how much of an accent you want on your shoe, the length of the wingtip can greatly alter the look of your footwear. 

Types of wingtip shoes

brown oxford wingtip shoes on floor
Noah Smith/Unsplash / Unsplash

Even a small shoe detail like the wingtip can come in various shapes and sizes. From more ornate accents to subtle wingtips, this detail can fit in easily with any wardrobe or style. While you’ll usually find wingtip shoes in formal events, there are ways to embed this unique accent into your day-to-day wardrobe. The following are various types of wingtip shoes that you can use to add some flair into your wardrobe with ease.

A classic wingtip shoe

man wearing red and blue oxford shoes with wingtip
Barker / Barker

A classic wingtip is a feature that sees the detail extend to half the points of the shoe. While this detail catches attention, it’s the perfect subtle accent for any formalwear. For those looking to step up their dressier shoes, the classic wingtip can be the ultimate footwear that doesn’t sacrifice your look. A wingtip shoe can also be found in suede materials, however, the leather option tends to be the sleekest look for a formal setting. 

Longwings

black full brogue product photo
Beckett Simonon / Beckett Simonon

Unlike the classic wingtips, the longwings see the same perforated detail extend throughout the entire shoe. Also called full brogues by shoe fanatics, the extended wingtip detail usually sees a perforated line that runs from the side of the shoes to the toe cap. With more ornate details throughout the shoe, the longwings tend to cause more of a statement than the classic wingtips. Perfect for those attending a special event, longwings are one way to modernize a timeless detail. 

No Brogue Wingtips

burgundy austerity brogue shoes
Beckett Simonon / Beckett Simonon

For those who appreciate the wingtip details but don’t want it to take over their entire look, the austerity brogues are a perfect balance. Austerity brogues are shoes that contain wingtip details without much of the perforations or cutouts. With a cleaner and minimalist detail, these wingtip shoes have a more casual look and feel that might be ideal for those fans of a subdued style. Although less impactful, these wingtip shoes can still help complete your outfit without the pressure of a bolder design. 

Wingtip boots

model wearing wingtip boots
Thursday Boot Co. / Thursday Boot Co.

Although many wingtip shoes can be found on Oxfords or Derbys, it’s still possible to rock this detail on a more casual shoe like a boot. A wingtip boot sees the accent throughout the uppers and toe cap. Slightly more ornate than its dress shoe counterpart, wingtip boots are a statement piece that brings the wingtip accent into your casualwear. For those interested in a wingtip shoe but don’t want to wear a more sophisticated piece, the wingtip boot is a great alternative that still fits into your wardrobe.

Two-toned brogues

two toned brogues
Johnston & Murphy / Johnston & Murphy

For those needing a more eccentric and bold shoe, the two-toned brogue is a great option. With these wingtip shoes, you get a contrasting colorway that highlights the cutouts and details while giving your look a hint of something more. Classic combinations like white and black can bring your wardrobe to life, but they take more styling to successfully blend into your day-to-day wardrobe. If you’re unafraid of a strong contrast in your footwear, the two-toned brogues are a wonderful nod to retro styling that works in the modern era.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
Salomon and MM6 unite for two new innovative trail-running shoes
Salomon, Mm6 Maison Margiela redesign trail sneakers
pink sneakers on concrete

Once again, Salomon and MM6 Maison Margiela are joining forces to release two new designs, and this drop is unlike their previous work. This time around the two fashion-forward brands are reworking two Salomon designs to make them even more captivating and modern. The two new sneakers speak to a contemporary approach to the trails as they were redesigned with an urban eye. While one of the new designs comes in a bright and vibrant hue, the other is perfect for minimalists who love a sleeker touch. Although both are unconventional in their ways, they make for the perfect statement footwear for your closet, whether or not you hit the trails. 
Cross Low and Acs Pro Mm6 Maison Margiela

For their latest collaboration, Salomon and Mm6 Maison Margiela redesigned the “Speedcross” shoe and renamed it “Cross Low.” This distinct silhouette includes a nylon closure that connects to a hi-tech molded composite sole via tapered waterproof seams. The inner slip-on shoe made of 3D mesh allows users to find a more comfortable and snug fit. The Speedcross’ redesigned lug pattern gives wearers a better feel and more stability. This shoe is ideal for all hikers as the waterproof design works from the inside out.

Read more
Merrell and Jeep deliver the all-terrain sneaker you need
Merrell, Jeep collaborate on new boot
person standing on rock with merrell logo shoes with jeep in background

Although it isn’t common to see vehicle and shoe collaborations, the partnership between Merrell and Jeep has become all too familiar. After the success of their 2023 alliance on the Moab 3 hiking boot, it was only natural that they joined forces once again. Now both brands are celebrating the newest in hiking innovation and hybrid vehicles. In this collaboration, both brands bring their flair to the boot, making it even more of a unique option. Although Merrell’s Moab design inspires the silhouette, there’s plenty of Jeep’s touch in the boot to entice SUV lovers. 
The Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2

Available as a unisex shoe, the Merrell x Jeep Moab Speed 2 comes in multiple colorways, giving users the choice to pick the boldness of their footwear. BWearers will find colorways like High Velocity, Tuscadero Pink, Bright White, and Black, some of Jeep's most emblematic colors. Besides offering their distinct colors, Jeep has also incorporated the electric blue trim used on the Jeep 4xe models, for a brighter pop of color. Using seatbelt-inspired webbing and an underlay, radiator grill-like mesh, this boot also comes with all the stability and security you would expect from Merrell and Jeep. Made with metallic uppers, the overall design is completed with bold and durable hardware. 

Read more
Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore bring back a 90s boot you’ll love
Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore new boot
two timberland boots facing each other

In their fourth collaboration since 2021, Timberland and Aimé Leon Dore have partnered again to bring back an iconic 90s lace-up boot. Refreshing Timberland’s Heritage Moc Toc silhouette, this design is again seeing a release since its last rerelease in 1991. A classic and sturdy chukka boot, this is a traditional mid-lace-up boot that now appears in two colorways. Although its last release was in 1991, this style is far from outdated or retro. A timeless chukka boot, this refresh has given the boot a brand new form, making it ideal for the modern era by adding a few new features. Available in two classic colors, these boots are a must-have for any winter closet for easy styling and added support. 
Aimé Leon Dore x Timberland Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot

A quintessential fall boot, the new Mid Lace-Up GTX Boot isn’t your typical chukka boot. Both colorways are crafted with premium full-grain leather, with the brown colorway featuring an embossed crocodile texture. On the other hand, the black color combination will contain an embossed stingray pattern. Both designs carry the same pecarry-embossed nubuck collars with a soft suede accent. Lined with GORE-TEX membranes and EVA footbeds, these boots are ready for any adventure. For extra support and stability, this boot features the typical Timberland rubber lug sole for added traction. Available via Aimé Leon Dore and Timberland websites, these boots retail for $195. A classic and timeless design, there’s no doubt that these boots are made to last for years, making them a worthwhile investment for your closet. 

Read more