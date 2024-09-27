 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

How to style Chelsea boots with your suits: The rules to know

By
black chelsea boots sitting on wood floor
Jia Ye/Unsplash / Unsplash

Without a doubt, in the fall and winter seasons, Chelsea boots are the go-to footwear choice. The sleekness and timelessness of these boots allow them to remain in style year after year without losing their value. Despite the never-ending boot trends, you can always count on Chelsea boots to help elevate your cold-weather looks. Boots also offer slightly more comfort and grip than typical dress shoes, which can be optimal for certain weather and locations. However, when pairing them with formalwear, there is often a misconception about the use of boots and how stylish they can be. 

Although Chelsea boots tend to be worn with casualwear, they’re still perfect for sophisticated pieces like suits. Pairing your boots with suits isn’t easy, but with a few mindful picks, you can create a tailored, elegant look complete with your comfiest footwear choice. Chelsea boots are a great choice for your suits if you’re over constantly wearing your typical dress shoes. Opting for boots is also an optimal choice for those wearing suits to an office, offering a different pick for footwear for variety. 

Recommended Videos

Keep your suit trousers slim

man standing in road wearing suit
Gregory Hayes/Unsplash / Unsplash

Before you put on your pair of Chelsea boots, you’ll want to pick out the best suit pants. You’ll want to opt for slim, tapered pants with a small break to wear with your boots for the best proportions. Ensure your pants hang over your boots rather than be tucked into your shoe. This helps keep your look polished and put together. For this reason, you also want to opt for a Chelsea boot with a slimmer and higher ankle that can easily fit underneath your suit pants rather than a wider set pick that can add bulkiness to your look. A wide-leg pants will ultimately add more fabric and heaviness to the bottom part of your outfit, making it appear less refined. 

Opt for thin soles

brown chelsea boots on wood floor
Radek Skrzypczak/Unsplash / Unsplash

Although chunky rubber soles can still look sophisticated with a suit, a thin leather sole is best for a clean and sleek look. While you might lose some grip, a thinner sole is less bulky and adds less weight to your outfit. With a less bulky shoe, you can match your suit much easier for a cohesive, formal look. If you’re opting for a less formal look and wearing a more casual suit, a thick rubber sole is still possible, as long it doesn’t overpower your look. When examining your boot’s soles, you also want to opt for a low-heel boot. With a 1-2” heel, you’ll get a more polished boot, whereas a bulky higher heel will ultimately look too casual against your suit. 

Choose the best boot colors

man wearing brown chelsea boots
Sean Foster/Unsplash / Unsplash

Regardless of your shoe pick, your color choice is important when styling your suit. You’ll want to avoid any stark contrast between your boots and suit. If opting for a darker hue like navy blue or black, you’ll want to stay away from light colors like white or ivory. Dark suits will look best with black, brown, or maroon Chelsea boots. The key to picking the right color is finding a hue that blends in with your suit and creates a sophisticated palette. Light brown Chelsea boots can be worn with more vivid blue suits that have a more casual look. Regardless of the suit, refrain from wearing multi-colored or patterned Chelsea boots that will ultimately distract from your overall outfit. A neutral suit like grey will also look sophisticated when paired with black, brown, or burgundy boots. 

Pick easy-to-style boot materials

close up on brown leather boots
Dalton Touchberry/Unsplash / Unsplash

Unlike formal shoes, Chelsea boots come in various materials that can make a difference in styling. If you’re looking for a more formal look, you should stick to leather materials rather than suede textures for your boots. Leather Chelsea boots are polished and refined and are easy to pull off in a formal setting. Suede boots tend to have a more casual feel, making them optimal in less formal situations. Leather boots also have a look most similar to dress shoes and oxfords, making it easier for the user to style them with their suits. 

The right boot silhouettes

man wearing suit with boots
Bram Naus/Unsplash / Unsplash

Overall, choosing the right silhouette of the boot is key if you want to maintain a formal look to your outfit. If your suit is meant for a formal setting, you’ll want to stick to a Chelsea boot that’s less bulky, sleek, and has fewer added features to them. Those headed to a casual event where a less formal suit is required can opt for a slightly less thin boot with a bit more of a sole and texture.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
5 new boots for men we’re buying this fall
Best additions for boot season 2024
Man on cliff in leather boots

Fall is on the way. Football is kicking off (pun intended), baseball is rounding third (again ... pun intended), and we're starting to get our first taste of back-to-school freedoms. A lot of things come along with fall, like changing out the decor around the house and swapping out the closet for the warmer clothes and packing away the summer threads.

Another place your wardrobe needs a little update is in the shoe department. Gone will be the sandals, boat shoes, and drivers to make way for the fall boots. If you're anything like us, you use that excuse as an opportune time to shop the best new boots for men and give your collection a little boost.

Read more
What you need to know about conditioning leather boots
Keep your leather boots looking great with these tips
Leather boots sitting on a tree root

Men are hard workers. We're explorers. We like to run off the beaten path to find the most challenging corners of the Earth and conquer them. Of course, we can only do that if we have the right gear. Whether we're talking about the right pocket knife or the best pants for the trail, what we take with us on the trail is vital to our success. And maybe the most vital thing we take with us just may be the thing that takes us.

Our leather boots. The right pair of boots can make or break any adventure to the furthest reaches of the known wilderness. Or they can make or break your delicate little toes on the job site. And if you want them to take care of you, it is important you take care of them by learning the right way to condition leather boots.
Choosing the right leather boots

Read more
The best men’s dress shoes: Our top picks
Look great with the best dress shoe in any style
best mens dress shoes man shopping for

Dress shoes are a staple in a man's wardrobe. No man is fully dressed until he has chosen the right pair of shoes. Whether you are wearing a suit every day and need a pair of dress shoes for daily use, or you are only dressing up on occasion and need that perfect shoe to really show off on your night out, you have to know which one is right for you. Of course, we're not going to force you to go it alone while you search aimlessly through the world of men's dress shoes. No way, we have done the hard work and found you the best of the best for any occasion and any type.
Oxfords

We don't know if this was the first dress shoe. It probably wasn't. Guys dressed up before Oxford students in the 1800s, right? Anyway, this is the most famous dress shoe, and for good reason. Originating on the campus of the namesake university, the Oxford is known by its closed lace system, meeting at the end of the laces in a 'V' shape. This keeps everything nice and tight, looking very put together.
Florsheim Sorrento Cap Toe

Read more