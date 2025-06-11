Style corner: How to wear men’s shorts in style in 2025

The summer is here. The spring showers have given way to the hot days, and that means it is time to start wearing clothing that protects you from the sweltering temperatures with a new summer wardrobe. And it also means that great summer vacations are on the horizon, and you need something to pack that will look great and keep you comfortable. For us, that means men’s shorts are top of the pile for the next 12-15 weeks. Whether we’re looking for something to wear around the house, out and about on errands, or something to keep us comfortable while exploring new places outside the office, a great pair of men’s shorts is essential for our summer.

But these are not just any old pair of cut-off pants that we can wear. No, we have to put some thought into the shorts. Since I’m a huge fan of talking to people smarter than me to figure out the best way to do things, I reached out to Mike Faherty, co-founder of Faherty, to get some insight on how to wear shorts in 2025.

What makes a great pair of shorts

Shorts have not had as long a history with men as you may think. In the early 20th century, they were predominantly worn as a more comfortable and functional piece for men playing sports like tennis or cricket. They were the ultimate in casual function. Much like spiked cleats are today, they were never worn in everyday style. Then Bermuda shorts became all the rage in the Mid-1900s, and they made a splash on men’s summer wardrobes. I can’t be the only one who remembers Merlin in Sword in the Stone rocking a great pair of Bermuda shorts. They have evolved since then into a staple for the summer, and now there is only one aspect above all the rest that makes a great pair of shorts: ease.

Faherty noted, ” Shorts are your best friend during the summer. You want a short you can wear day in, day out – without overthinking it.”

What do you look for when shopping for a new favorite pair of shorts

If you’re like me, you’ve already started looking at new shorts to buy instead of the ones you’ve always worn. The style has changed slightly in the last few years (more on that in a minute), so what I have always worn simply won’t work. We are witnessing a new world of vintage aesthetics, throwback styles, and a rebellion against the culture that makes the new shorts look drastically different from what we are accustomed to. If you go on TikTok (stop doom scrolling and go to bed by the way), you have likely seen some influencers and ads telling you that short shorts are in, and others telling you that past-the-knee cargos are the way to go. But which is it? And how do we go about shopping for new shorts if their styles disagree with each other? Mike has given us three different aspects to pay attention to, making shopping easier.

“Functionality, versatility, and fit. Every design detail is there to make your day cooler and more comfortable,” he says.

Tips for wearing your shorts stylishly in 2025

Here is the skinny: past-the-knee cargo shorts aren’t the way to go. The 4-inch Magnum P.I. looks are closer to the look you’re aiming for this year. You have been working those thighs in the gym all off-season; it’s time to let them shine. That doesn’t mean you have to go full Tom Selleck on your shorts this year. On the contrary, you can start with something closer to a 7-inch performance-based short in a few different colors to make sure you are comfortable. My advice: try some on in various lengths. If the first one is slightly uncomfortable with the length, give those a shot. Not all of us can pull off the hairy thigh look of Magnum P.I., but we can do a little more to wear a shorter look. The key here is not to overthink it.

“Wake up, put them on and then don’t think about them for the rest of the day. We designed the All Day Shorts so that you can really wear them all day long— grabbing breakfast with the kids, to the beach for a swim, and out to the bar for a sunset cocktail,” he says.

Finally, make sure to pick up the right shoes to pair with your shorts this year. Low-profile sneakers, boat shoes, or a great pair of drivers are the go-to options when wearing shorts. If you want to wear sandals, they are making a comeback this year, too, returning from the Y2K era. Your thong sandals will be a great finishing touch to your ultra-casual summer style. No matter which shoe you decide to go with, your shorts will keep you comfortable and stylish until fall.