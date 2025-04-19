From elegant to statement: The 9 best tuxedo shoes for men

Table of Contents Table of Contents Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes Polo Ralph Lauren Paxton Velvet Slippers Donald Pliner Rex Loafers Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafers Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford Cole Haan Broadway Cap Toe Oxford Magnanni Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe

Finding the right look for any dress code can be a daunting task, let alone finding the right shoes that go along with it. Thankfully, formal and black-tie events tend to call for the same attire: a tuxedo. While this solves part of the outfit, finding the proper footwear is still challenging. The right tuxedo shoes to complete your outfit aren’t just about color or material but quality and comfort. No matter what event you’re attending, uncomfortable tuxedo shoes can make or break the moment. From pinching to easily scuffed shoes, many problems can come from picking out the wrong pair of shoes. Thankfully, there are plenty of styles that are both sophisticated and comfortable.

It was vital to consider comfort, durability, and style to choose the best tuxedo shoes for your dressier events. While plenty of options are available, these nine offer a mix of quality and practicality that can accompany you to every black-tie event. These options have proven through customer reviews and craftsmanship to deliver the best look, no matter your style.

Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes

Pros Traditional and timeless look

Provides water-repellent and moisture-wicking features

Will work with any tuxedo look Cons Can be too 'traditional'

Lace-up shoes can be tedious

The epitome of a classic tuxedo shoe, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Patent Oxford Shoe is the ultimate classic footwear one can pick. Without any trendy or statement details, these sleek and timeless Oxfords provide the ideal look that won’t go out of style. With a six-month quality guarantee, Charles Tyrwhitt guarantees these tuxedo shoes can easily fit into your wardrobe. Despite the patent leather material, this design has water-repellent and moisture-wicking characteristics that keep your foot dry and comfortable throughout the day. Including a hard-wearing rubber heel, no need to worry about replacing your shoes anytime soon.

Polo Ralph Lauren Paxton Velvet Slippers

Pros Offers a trendier look

Comfortable fit

Is a subtle statement option Cons Can be difficult to style

Non-traditional option for black-tie events

For those who prefer a more relaxed shoe, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Paxton Velvet Slippers are the perfect mix of sophisticated with stylish flair. While slippers might not seem like the first choice for a tuxedo shoe, this Ralph Lauren pick comes with a luxurious velvet upper and elegant silhouette, making it easy to get comfy, even at black-tie events. Inside, a quilted satin padded insole and satin liner ensure easy wear. Far from your usual lace-up option, these slippers provide a different look with a traditional elegance.

Donald Pliner Rex Loafers

Pros Classic with a twist

Sleek and luxe finish

No need to tie laces Cons Silhouette can be too contemporary

Donald Pliner’s Rex Slip-On Loafers is an interesting silhouette offering another twist on a classic design. With the look and feel of a typical lace-up, the Rex Loafer offers a stretch upper with leather lining. Equipped with a buffed leather and rubber outsole, this slip-on loafer is also ready for whatever surface you’re on. With extra padding in the insole, the loafer is comfortable and easy to wear for long event days. Available in four colorways, this option is a unique iteration of the traditional tuxedo shoe with a contemporary twist.

Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue

Pros Brogue details add style

Classic and timeless without being simple

Lightweight yet sturdy construction Cons Doesn't offer any additional foot support

Limited colorways

Taking on the Oxford design, Ferragamo’s Tramezza Oxford Brogue is an adorned and detailed footwear option that takes a traditional shoe to the next level. For those wanting to remain with the classic Oxford silhouette, this Brogue option allows you to still show off a fun hint of style without compromising a classic look. Using the ‘Tramezza’ artisanal technique, this finely crafted shoe is all about premium craftsmanship. Crafted with supple calfskin leather with natural grain, this sturdy and lightweight Oxford is a safe investment for all your formal events now and in the future.

Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafers

Pros Patent leather adds shine

Loafers can be easier to put on

Shoe can feel more comfortable than constricting materials Cons Doesn't offer additional foot support

Only available in black

When it comes to tuxedo shoes, loafers offer a great alternative to the occasional constraint of lace-up shoes. Although it may seem as if not all loafers can be formal enough for the occasion, patent leather material gives a dressier feel without compromising on the benefits of a loafer. The Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafer is a compromise for those looking to fuse a traditional silhouette with comfort. Complete with Louboutin’s elegant top stitching, the loafer also comes with the brand’s iconic red soles. A glimpse of red can also be seen via the shoe’s lining. With the assurance of Christian Louboutin’s craftsmanship, these patent leather loafers are the perfect way to add shine to your tuxedo looks.

Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer

Pros Traditional and sleek

While timeless, offers modern updates

Provides sufficient footwear technology to add comfort Cons Can seem predictable

Refined, modern, and sleek, the Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer is another example of how traditional silhouettes can still deliver despite the current trends. Crafted with a 360 bench welt construction and leather-lined interior, this design is meant to be durable and stable, no matter the event. CustomCork insoles mold to the foot, allowing each user to fit comfortably with use. While delivering the optimal footwear technology, the Grosgrain keeper and glossy patent leather keep the loafer sophisticated and sleek.

Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford

Pros Isn't the typical Oxford shoe

Timeless silhouette to last years

Still versatile for numerous looks Cons Doesn't offer additional comfort technology

While Magnanni’s Cesar Cap Toe dons a traditional silhouette, there’s nothing typical about its design. Using a mixture of patent leather and soft Napa leather, this Oxford comes with a combination of glossy and matte leather that makes the shoe feel more modern. With a leather lining and sole completing the design, this Spanish-made shoe is the perfect contemporary tuxedo shoe. Fusing a trendier look with a timeless silhouette, the Oxford shoe is ideal for those looking for a classic option with more personality.

Cole Haan Broadway Cap Toe Oxford

Pros Sleek matte leather upper offers versatile look

Traditional Oxford style that's slightly more sophisticated

GrandOs Energy Foam offers more comfort Cons Isn't the easiest to slip on or off

A classic name in the dress shoe category, Cole Haan has become a staple for those looking for a tuxedo shoe that is comfortable to wear all day. In their Broadway Cap Toe Oxford, Cole Haan continues their stylish purpose with an elevated and timeless style. Featuring the brand’s GrandOS Energy Foam technology, users can expect cushion and comfort for all-day wear. Crafted with a leather upper, lining, and sole, this Oxford shoe is a traditional lace-up style with modern features that keep the foot comfortable. A low-stacked heel adds to the ease of wear while still being a versatile option for formal events.

Magnanni Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe

Pros Not your typical tuxedo shoe

Offers a more modern look

Adjustable strap and buckle lessens the hassle Cons No additional foot support

Although loafers and lace-ups are the most popular options for tuxedo shoes, monk straps are another choice that tends to be set aside. Magnanni’s Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe is the perfect blend of practical and formal that eliminates the need for laces while offering an elevated look. A squared moc toe design with an adjustable buckle and strap, this monk strap shoe is slightly less traditional but offers an equally sophisticated touch. With leather uppers, lining, and soles, this shoe still gives users a dressier look without all the hassle.

While all tuxedo shoes tend to put style before comfort, these nine options deliver a worthy balance that eases the pain. Whether you're in the mood for a statement tuxedo shoe or a classic options that outlasts the trends, these shoes are dressy picks that will do the job with style. From Oxfords to slippers, these tuxedo shoes put in the work to ensure your formal look comes together a cohesive design. Depending on your comfort level and style, the choice is ultimately based on your level of boldness.