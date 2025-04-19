 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

From elegant to statement: The 9 best tuxedo shoes for men

The best tuxedo shoes for men

By
man tying brown lace up shoes
Rosie Sun/Unsplash / Unsplash

Finding the right look for any dress code can be a daunting task, let alone finding the right shoes that go along with it. Thankfully, formal and black-tie events tend to call for the same attire: a tuxedo. While this solves part of the outfit, finding the proper footwear is still challenging. The right tuxedo shoes to complete your outfit aren’t just about color or material but quality and comfort. No matter what event you’re attending, uncomfortable tuxedo shoes can make or break the moment. From pinching to easily scuffed shoes, many problems can come from picking out the wrong pair of shoes. Thankfully, there are plenty of styles that are both sophisticated and comfortable. 

It was vital to consider comfort, durability, and style to choose the best tuxedo shoes for your dressier events. While plenty of options are available, these nine offer a mix of quality and practicality that can accompany you to every black-tie event. These options have proven through customer reviews and craftsmanship to deliver the best look, no matter your style.

Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes
Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes
Best Overall
Jump to details
Paxton Velvet Slipper
Polo Ralph Lauren Paxton Velvet Slippers
Best slipper
Jump to details
Donald Pliner REX Men's Slip-On Loafer, Men's Dress Shoes, Men's Loafers, All-Day Comfort Dress Shoes, Comfortable Work Shoes Men, Stylish Men's Loafers
Donald Pliner Rex Loafers
Best Slip-On
Jump to details
Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue
Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue
Best for brogue detailing
Jump to details
Christian Louboutin Men's Penny Black Patent Leather Flat Loafers
Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafers
Best for patent leather
Jump to details
Allen Edmonds Men's James Patent Leather Slip Ons
Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer
Best loafer
Jump to details
Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford
Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford
Best mixed material
Jump to details
Cole Haan Men's Broadway Cap Toe Oxford
Cole Haan Broadway Cap Toe Oxford
Best Oxford option
Jump to details
Magnanni Men's Madras Monk-Strap Loafer, Cuero, 7
Magnanni Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe
Best monk strap
Jump to details
product photo of black patent shoe
Charles Tyrwhitt / Charles Tyrwhitt

Best Overall

Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes

Pros
  • Traditional and timeless look
  • Provides water-repellent and moisture-wicking features
  • Will work with any tuxedo look
Cons
  • Can be too 'traditional'
  • Lace-up shoes can be tedious

The epitome of a classic tuxedo shoe, Charles Tyrwhitt’s Patent Oxford Shoe is the ultimate classic footwear one can pick. Without any trendy or statement details, these sleek and timeless Oxfords provide the ideal look that won’t go out of style. With a six-month quality guarantee, Charles Tyrwhitt guarantees these tuxedo shoes can easily fit into your wardrobe. Despite the patent leather material, this design has water-repellent and moisture-wicking characteristics that keep your foot dry and comfortable throughout the day. Including a hard-wearing rubber heel, no need to worry about replacing your shoes anytime soon.

Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes
Charles Tyrwhitt Patent Oxford Shoes
Best Overall
ralph lauren velvet slipper
Ralph Lauren / Ralph Lauren

Best slipper

Polo Ralph Lauren Paxton Velvet Slippers

Pros
  • Offers a trendier look
  • Comfortable fit
  • Is a subtle statement option
Cons
  • Can be difficult to style
  • Non-traditional option for black-tie events

For those who prefer a more relaxed shoe, Polo Ralph Lauren’s Paxton Velvet Slippers are the perfect mix of sophisticated with stylish flair. While slippers might not seem like the first choice for a tuxedo shoe, this Ralph Lauren pick comes with a luxurious velvet upper and elegant silhouette, making it easy to get comfy, even at black-tie events. Inside, a quilted satin padded insole and satin liner ensure easy wear. Far from your usual lace-up option, these slippers provide a different look with a traditional elegance.

Paxton Velvet Slipper
Polo Ralph Lauren Paxton Velvet Slippers
Best slipper
Related
black donald pilner rex slip on loafer
Donald Pilner / Donald Pilner

Best Slip-On

Donald Pliner Rex Loafers

Pros
  • Classic with a twist
  • Sleek and luxe finish
  • No need to tie laces
Cons
  • Silhouette can be too contemporary

Donald Pliner’s Rex Slip-On Loafers is an interesting silhouette offering another twist on a classic design. With the look and feel of a typical lace-up, the Rex Loafer offers a stretch upper with leather lining. Equipped with a buffed leather and rubber outsole, this slip-on loafer is also ready for whatever surface you’re on. With extra padding in the insole, the loafer is comfortable and easy to wear for long event days. Available in four colorways, this option is a unique iteration of the traditional tuxedo shoe with a contemporary twist.

Donald Pliner REX Men's Slip-On Loafer, Men's Dress Shoes, Men's Loafers, All-Day Comfort Dress Shoes, Comfortable Work Shoes Men, Stylish Men's Loafers
Donald Pliner Rex Loafers
Best Slip-On
Ferragamo oxford brogue
Ferragamo / Ferragamo

Best for brogue detailing

Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue

Pros
  • Brogue details add style
  • Classic and timeless without being simple
  • Lightweight yet sturdy construction
Cons
  • Doesn't offer any additional foot support
  • Limited colorways

Taking on the Oxford design, Ferragamo’s Tramezza Oxford Brogue is an adorned and detailed footwear option that takes a traditional shoe to the next level. For those wanting to remain with the classic Oxford silhouette, this Brogue option allows you to still show off a fun hint of style without compromising a classic look. Using the ‘Tramezza’ artisanal technique, this finely crafted shoe is all about premium craftsmanship. Crafted with supple calfskin leather with natural grain, this sturdy and lightweight Oxford is a safe investment for all your formal events now and in the future.

Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue
Ferragamo Tramezza Oxford Brogue
Best for brogue detailing
model wearing penny patent leather loafer
Christian Louboutin / Christian Louboutin

Best for patent leather

Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafers

Pros
  • Patent leather adds shine
  • Loafers can be easier to put on
  • Shoe can feel more comfortable than constricting materials
Cons
  • Doesn't offer additional foot support
  • Only available in black

When it comes to tuxedo shoes, loafers offer a great alternative to the occasional constraint of lace-up shoes. Although it may seem as if not all loafers can be formal enough for the occasion, patent leather material gives a dressier feel without compromising on the benefits of a loafer. The Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafer is a compromise for those looking to fuse a traditional silhouette with comfort. Complete with Louboutin’s elegant top stitching, the loafer also comes with the brand’s iconic red soles. A glimpse of red can also be seen via the shoe’s lining. With the assurance of Christian Louboutin’s craftsmanship, these patent leather loafers are the perfect way to add shine to your tuxedo looks.

Christian Louboutin Men's Penny Black Patent Leather Flat Loafers
Christian Louboutin Penny Patent Leather Loafers
Best for patent leather
patent leather loafers
Allen Edmonds / Allen Edmonds

Best loafer

Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer

Pros
  • Traditional and sleek
  • While timeless, offers modern updates
  • Provides sufficient footwear technology to add comfort
Cons
  • Can seem predictable

Refined, modern, and sleek, the Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer is another example of how traditional silhouettes can still deliver despite the current trends. Crafted with a 360 bench welt construction and leather-lined interior, this design is meant to be durable and stable, no matter the event. CustomCork insoles mold to the foot, allowing each user to fit comfortably with use. While delivering the optimal footwear technology, the Grosgrain keeper and glossy patent leather keep the loafer sophisticated and sleek.

Allen Edmonds Men's James Patent Leather Slip Ons
Allen Edmonds James Patent Leather Loafer
Best loafer
Magnanni Cesar Black Patent oxford
Magnanni / Magnanni

Best mixed material

Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford

Pros
  • Isn't the typical Oxford shoe
  • Timeless silhouette to last years
  • Still versatile for numerous looks
Cons
  • Doesn't offer additional comfort technology

While Magnanni’s Cesar Cap Toe dons a traditional silhouette, there’s nothing typical about its design. Using a mixture of patent leather and soft Napa leather, this Oxford comes with a combination of glossy and matte leather that makes the shoe feel more modern. With a leather lining and sole completing the design, this Spanish-made shoe is the perfect contemporary tuxedo shoe. Fusing a trendier look with a timeless silhouette, the Oxford shoe is ideal for those looking for a classic option with more personality.

Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford
Magnanni Cesar Cap Toe Oxford
Best mixed material
Cole Haan Broadway Oxford
Cole Haan / Cole Haan

Best Oxford option

Cole Haan Broadway Cap Toe Oxford

Pros
  • Sleek matte leather upper offers versatile look
  • Traditional Oxford style that's slightly more sophisticated
  • GrandOs Energy Foam offers more comfort
Cons
  • Isn't the easiest to slip on or off

A classic name in the dress shoe category, Cole Haan has become a staple for those looking for a tuxedo shoe that is comfortable to wear all day. In their Broadway Cap Toe Oxford, Cole Haan continues their stylish purpose with an elevated and timeless style. Featuring the brand’s GrandOS Energy Foam technology, users can expect cushion and comfort for all-day wear. Crafted with a leather upper, lining, and sole, this Oxford shoe is a traditional lace-up style with modern features that keep the foot comfortable. A low-stacked heel adds to the ease of wear while still being a versatile option for formal events.

Cole Haan Men's Broadway Cap Toe Oxford
Cole Haan Broadway Cap Toe Oxford
Best Oxford option
magnanni monk strap
Magnanni / Magnanni

Best monk strap

Magnanni Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe

Pros
  • Not your typical tuxedo shoe
  • Offers a more modern look
  • Adjustable strap and buckle lessens the hassle
Cons
  • No additional foot support

Although loafers and lace-ups are the most popular options for tuxedo shoes, monk straps are another choice that tends to be set aside. Magnanni’s Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe is the perfect blend of practical and formal that eliminates the need for laces while offering an elevated look. A squared moc toe design with an adjustable buckle and strap, this monk strap shoe is slightly less traditional but offers an equally sophisticated touch. With leather uppers, lining, and soles, this shoe still gives users a dressier look without all the hassle.

Magnanni Men's Madras Monk-Strap Loafer, Cuero, 7
Magnanni Meyer II Monk Strap Shoe
Best monk strap

While all tuxedo shoes tend to put style before comfort, these nine options deliver a worthy balance that eases the pain. Whether you're in the mood for a statement tuxedo shoe or a classic options that outlasts the trends, these shoes are dressy picks that will do the job with style. From Oxfords to slippers, these tuxedo shoes put in the work to ensure your formal look comes together a cohesive design. Depending on your comfort level and style, the choice is ultimately based on your level of boldness.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon

Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends before they hit social media. Her previous work includes Glam and The List, along with creating content for brands like Dior and Google. When she's not scrolling on social media, she's watching soccer and Formula 1 all day.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Converse has a huge sale with up to 60% off select shoes
Converse Shoes on a white background.

Sneaker deals are always fun to browse, and today it’s Converse fans who can enjoy some deep discounts. You can get up to 60% off over 270 different shoes on sale on Converse's website. With so many different types of shoes on sale, the best thing you can do is click the link below to see what’s out there for yourself. After all, we all have our own unique styles and you know what works for you. Alternatively, if you want a little guidance on the best options, keep reading and we’ll take you through the highlights.

What to shop for in the Converse sale
For a classic fit and the perfect choice for anyone seeking the best summer footwear for next year, check out the . The shoes normally cost $90 but they’re down to $80 right now with a range of different colors to choose from. They offer a durable canvas build along with OrthoLite cushioning for optimal comfort. It also has great vintage-inspired design elements like an egret midsole, ornate stitching, and a taller rubber sidewall. With an iconic style, it’ll suit every casual occasion.

Read more
Prime Big Deal Days Carhartt deals: Shirts, jackets, shoes up to 40% off
Man working in Carhartt jacket

Update 10/09/24: Sadly, Prime Day is almost over, and if you're looking to pick up a Carhartt deal, now is the time. The deals below have been updated with the latest prices, so be sure to grab something before the deals expire.

If you missed the Carhartt winter essentials sale in January and the Prime Day deals in July, you've still got another chance at discounts on Carhartt gear through the Prime Big Deal Days deals. Amazon's shopping event will be ending today, but you can still enjoy huge savings on different kinds of apparel and accessories from the popular brand, but only for a limited time, as the stocks that will be up for sale will likely be limited.

Read more
Adidas Prime Day sale: Running shoes, clothing, and more, from $49
man wearing Adidas Superstar sneakers in blue

Prime Day has officially started, and it's the perfect time to snag some new Adidas shoes. There is a surprisingly large selection of running shoe deals from Adidas, as well as a few different types, which is why we've gone out and collected some of our favorites for you below. Also, be sure to check back regularly as we update this article with new and better deals as Prime Day progresses.
The best Adidas Prime Day deal
Adidas Duramo SL Running Shoes -- $49, was $65

If you want comfortable running shoes that will help unlock your potential, check out the Adidas Duramo SL. With a mesh upper and a soft neoprene heel, you'll enjoy amazing support while you're out for a run while making sure that your comfort isn't compromised. When you're ready to build up speed, the running shoes' Lightmotion midsole will help you accelerate efficiently so that you can try beating your top speed. The Adidas Duramo SL also features the brand's trademark simplistic design with three stripes, so everyone will know that Adidas is your weapon of choice for your running sessions.

Read more