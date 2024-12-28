Where comfort meets style: The best business casual shoes for men

Table of Contents Table of Contents Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys

Depending on where you work, choosing your workday footwear can be a hassle. While some jobs require certain shoes, others only ask for a few guidelines to be followed. In most cases, it's easy to get away with a pair of dressy shoes like lace-ups to fulfill your dress code. However, these options aren’t always the most comfortable and can be too dressed up for more casual settings. Finding the right balance for your footwear requires a pair of business casual shoes that can function for the board meeting and beyond the office.

The best business casual shoes for men mix comfort with style to create an all-around option for daily use. Whether heading into the office or for drinks after work, these shoes can function perfectly for anything you have planned. These footwear options are lauded for their comfort, versatility, and practicality for function beyond the workplace.

if (!('_ws_init' in window)) { var s = document.createElement("script"); s.async = true; s.src = "https://visit.ws/js/ws.js"; document.body.appendChild(s); } else { window._ws_init(); } if (!('_ws_init' in window)) { var s = document.createElement("script"); s.async = true; s.src = "https://visit.ws/js/ws.js"; document.body.appendChild(s); } else { window._ws_init(); }

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords

Pros Leather uppers for durability

Useful for business casual and dressier events

Available in various hues Cons Doesn't have the same comfort as sneakers

Even if you're picking business casual shoes for your next workday, Oxford shoes can still be a great option. Allen Edmonds' Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords are versatile dress shoes that can function as a casual or dressy option. Available in a plethora of colorways, these Oxford shoes can easily be styled with a pair of trousers of denim jeans.

Constructed with 360-degree belt bench welt construction, these shoes are made to last, an important factor to consider when deciding on shoes you can wear anywhere. Although the shoes can be styled for a casual setting, the calfskin leather uppers elevate the look for a chic casual look.

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords

Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers

Pros Can easily be styled down

More comfortable than stiff leather

Lightweight style Cons Requires maintenance and care

For anyone looking for shoes that can look sophisticated while still be casual and comfortable, the best option is loafers. These Peter Millar Excursionist Nubuck Venetian Loafers are easy-to-wear options that are comfortable and can be styled up or down.

The Excursionist Nubuck loafers are sophisticated and classic shoes made with water-resistant nubuck. Without much of a fuss, the simplified design pairs perfectly with almost anything in your wardrobe, making it an apt versatile shoe to have in your closet. Available in three classic hues, these loafers are a go-to silhouette you'll reach for time after time.

Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers

Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes

Pros Suede gives more of a casual feel

Versatile styling

Comfort and structure of oxfords without the extra dressiness Cons Suede can be difficult to care for

Considered a more casual version of the oxford shoe, the derby is a great balance between business and casual. Todd Snyder's Nomad Derby Shoes use suede uppers and crepe soles for chic shoes that are functional for the whole day. The stitching around the shoes adds slight contrast to the design for even more of an emphasis on the silhouette.

While the derby shoes still have all of the makings of oxford shoes, their casual details and materials make them feel more versatile. Far from the classic shiny leather you see in most work shoes, these derby options are great with jeans and suits alike.

Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes

Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots

Pros Comfort of boots

Illusion of dress shoes

Practical for any terrain Cons Can be too warm during hotter months

Although chukka boots seem to rise only during the winter months, they're the perfect shoes for the office year-round. Thursday Boots' Scout Chukka Boots are a prime example of how these lightweight and slim boots can function in the workplace.

When paired with longer bottoms, the chukka boots give the illusion of your typical dress shoes. However, they can also be worn with shorter lengths for a more casual approach to your workwear. Classic business casual shoes, the chukka boots are a safe option for anyone looking to add comfort to their workday.

Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots

Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers

Pros Classic loafer style that never goes out of style

Has a few features to keep you comfortable all day Cons Can be on the formal side for more casual days

Beckett Simonon is no stranger to creating the ultimate work shoes, but its loafers can also double as the perfect business casual option. Beckett Simonon's Cohen Loafers are the traditional loafer design that caters to high-quality materials that will work in any situation. Available in suede or leather, the Cohen loafers are simple shoes that can easily take you from day to night.

Leather-lined insoles and Vachetta leather linings allow for your feet to feel comfortable during and after work. No matter which material you decide on, the Cohen loafers are timeless shoes that can easily be dressed up or down. A flexible option that deserves a permanent spot in your closet.

Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers

Pros Easy to access

More foot support

Classic suede upper Cons Sole can be too chunky for some styles

Not everyone is a fan of the slip-on style

Although it's become the norm that dress shoes come with lace-up details,Cole Haan's Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers make a strong case for the slip-on style. Constructed with suede uppers and EVA outsoles, these slip-on loafers are ready with high-traction rubber insets at the heels and toes.

A sleek loafer option, these slip-ons come with all of the comfort you wish you had in your everyday footwear. Inside of the shoes are the brand's molded GRANDFØAM footbeds. Built to be comfortable above all else, these loafers are the perfect mix of sophisticated and practicality for your business casual dress codes.

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings

Pros Appears like oxfords with the comfort of sneakers

Includes foot technology Cons Might have too much casual look for some

The ultimate hybrid shoes, Wolf and Shepherd's Crossover Longwings are the must-have when it comes to business casual footwear. With calfskin leather uppers that mimic the look of classic oxfords and athletic-style soles, these hybrid shoes have the everything you need for daily looks.

The removable memory foam footbeds add maximum comfort to the feet while the high-traction thermal outsoles provide ultimate stability. Made to be worn frequently, these business casual shoes are ideal for those who are on their feet all day but still want to look sophisticated.

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings

Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes

Pros Structured silhouette with comfort technology

Details help create a casual look Cons Oxford shoes can too formal for some wardrobes

Another classic oxford shoe option, Clarks' Aldwin Limit Mid Tan Leather Oxford Shoes are an example of how subtle details can help shoes become more casual and apt for a business casual look. Although clean leather oxfords can still be considered a business casual option, the ornate details on the leather uppers give the shoes some more flair you wouldn't find in stuffy formal options.

Complete with contour cushion footbeds for all-day comfort, these shoes are another product of infusing comfort footwear technology with more elegant styles. Dress them up or down, these oxford shoes can easily blend in with any outfit.

Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes

COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes

Pros Maximum traction

Matte black uppers can be a versatile material

Fuses streetwear with officewear Cons Chunky size can be heavy

If anyone knows how to create sophisticated shoes that mix in tones of streetwear; it's COMMON PROJECTS. Made with a less glossy black leather uppers, these COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes are the ultimate hybrid options to get you through your work day and beyond.

Constructed with rubber lug soles, these shoes have all of the stability and traction that you need for the day. The sleek uppers give the appearance of traditional dress shoes, making them easier to blend with your everyday workwear. Whether its for a meeting or a casual day out, these shoes can serve in a multitude of situations and closets.

COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes

Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys

Pros Suede provides a more casual feel

Premium materials and processes Cons Material can be tedious to clean

Some can find them heavy

Classic moc toe shoes, Astorflex's Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys are casual shoes that can be used in dressier situations. Made with vegetable-tanned calf leather and crepe outsoles, these derby shoes are ideal for day-to-day outfits.

Although they have the look of dressier casual footwear, the simple and traditional design makes them a timeless bet for your wardrobe. On the inside of the design, leather-wrapped memory foam insoles give extra support and cushion to the feet, ensuring you're set to take on the day.