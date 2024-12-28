 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Where comfort meets style: The best business casual shoes for men

All-around options for the office and more

By
Overhead image of suede shoes on floor
David Lezcano / Unsplash

Depending on where you work, choosing your workday footwear can be a hassle. While some jobs require certain shoes, others only ask for a few guidelines to be followed. In most cases, it's easy to get away with a pair of dressy shoes like lace-ups to fulfill your dress code. However, these options aren’t always the most comfortable and can be too dressed up for more casual settings. Finding the right balance for your footwear requires a pair of business casual shoes that can function for the board meeting and beyond the office.

The best business casual shoes for men mix comfort with style to create an all-around option for daily use. Whether heading into the office or for drinks after work, these shoes can function perfectly for anything you have planned. These footwear options are lauded for their comfort, versatility, and practicality for function beyond the workplace.

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords
Jump to details
Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers
Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers
Jump to details
Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes
Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes
Jump to details
Thursday Boot Co. Scout Chukka Boot
Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots
Jump to details
Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers
Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers
Jump to details
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers
Jump to details
Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings
Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings
Jump to details
Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes
Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes
Jump to details
COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes
COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes
Jump to details
Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys
Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys
Jump to details
if (!('_ws_init' in window)) { var s = document.createElement("script"); s.async = true; s.src = "https://visit.ws/js/ws.js"; document.body.appendChild(s); } else { window._ws_init(); }
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxford
Allen Edmonds

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords

Pros
  • Leather uppers for durability
  • Useful for business casual and dressier events
  • Available in various hues
Cons
  • Doesn't have the same comfort as sneakers

Even if you're picking business casual shoes for your next workday, Oxford shoes can still be a great option. Allen Edmonds' Park Avenue Cap-toe Oxfords are versatile dress shoes that can function as a casual or dressy option. Available in a plethora of colorways, these Oxford shoes can easily be styled with a pair of trousers of denim jeans.

Constructed with 360-degree belt bench welt construction, these shoes are made to last, an important factor to consider when deciding on shoes you can wear anywhere. Although the shoes can be styled for a casual setting, the calfskin leather uppers elevate the look for a chic casual look.

Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford
Allen Edmonds Park Avenue Oxfords

Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers

Pros
  • Can easily be styled down
  • More comfortable than stiff leather
  • Lightweight style
Cons
  • Requires maintenance and care

For anyone looking for shoes that can look sophisticated while still be casual and comfortable, the best option is loafers. These Peter Millar Excursionist Nubuck Venetian Loafers are easy-to-wear options that are comfortable and can be styled up or down.

The Excursionist Nubuck loafers are sophisticated and classic shoes made with water-resistant nubuck. Without much of a fuss, the simplified design pairs perfectly with almost anything in your wardrobe, making it an apt versatile shoe to have in your closet. Available in three classic hues, these loafers are a go-to silhouette you'll reach for time after time.

Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers
Peter Millar Excursionist Venetian Loafers
Related
Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoe with jeans
Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes

Pros
  • Suede gives more of a casual feel
  • Versatile styling
  • Comfort and structure of oxfords without the extra dressiness
Cons
  • Suede can be difficult to care for

Considered a more casual version of the oxford shoe, the derby is a great balance between business and casual. Todd Snyder's Nomad Derby Shoes use suede uppers and crepe soles for chic shoes that are functional for the whole day. The stitching around the shoes adds slight contrast to the design for even more of an emphasis on the silhouette.

While the derby shoes still have all of the makings of oxford shoes, their casual details and materials make them feel more versatile. Far from the classic shiny leather you see in most work shoes, these derby options are great with jeans and suits alike.

Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes
Todd Snyder Nomad Derby Shoes
Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots with yellow pants
Thursday Boots

Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots

Pros
  • Comfort of boots
  • Illusion of dress shoes
  • Practical for any terrain
Cons
  • Can be too warm during hotter months

Although chukka boots seem to rise only during the winter months, they're the perfect shoes for the office year-round. Thursday Boots' Scout Chukka Boots are a prime example of how these lightweight and slim boots can function in the workplace.

When paired with longer bottoms, the chukka boots give the illusion of your typical dress shoes. However, they can also be worn with shorter lengths for a more casual approach to your workwear. Classic business casual shoes, the chukka boots are a safe option for anyone looking to add comfort to their workday.

Thursday Boot Co. Scout Chukka Boot
Thursday Boot Company Scout Chukka Boots
Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers
Beckett Simonon

Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers

Pros
  • Classic loafer style that never goes out of style
  • Has a few features to keep you comfortable all day
Cons
  • Can be on the formal side for more casual days

Beckett Simonon is no stranger to creating the ultimate work shoes, but its loafers can also double as the perfect business casual option. Beckett Simonon's Cohen Loafers are the traditional loafer design that caters to high-quality materials that will work in any situation. Available in suede or leather, the Cohen loafers are simple shoes that can easily take you from day to night.

Leather-lined insoles and Vachetta leather linings allow for your feet to feel comfortable during and after work. No matter which material you decide on, the Cohen loafers are timeless shoes that can easily be dressed up or down. A flexible option that deserves a permanent spot in your closet.

Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers
Beckett Simonon Cohen Loafers
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers
Cole Haan

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers

Pros
  • Easy to access
  • More foot support
  • Classic suede upper
Cons
  • Sole can be too chunky for some styles
  • Not everyone is a fan of the slip-on style

Although it's become the norm that dress shoes come with lace-up details,Cole Haan's Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers make a strong case for the slip-on style. Constructed with suede uppers and EVA outsoles, these slip-on loafers are ready with high-traction rubber insets at the heels and toes.

A sleek loafer option, these slip-ons come with all of the comfort you wish you had in your everyday footwear. Inside of the shoes are the brand's molded GRANDFØAM footbeds. Built to be comfortable above all else, these loafers are the perfect mix of sophisticated and practicality for your business casual dress codes.

Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Slip-On Loafers
Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings
Wolf and Shepherd

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings

Pros
  • Appears like oxfords with the comfort of sneakers
  • Includes foot technology
Cons
  • Might have too much casual look for some

The ultimate hybrid shoes, Wolf and Shepherd's Crossover Longwings are the must-have when it comes to business casual footwear. With calfskin leather uppers that mimic the look of classic oxfords and athletic-style soles, these hybrid shoes have the everything you need for daily looks.

The removable memory foam footbeds add maximum comfort to the feet while the high-traction thermal outsoles provide ultimate stability. Made to be worn frequently, these business casual shoes are ideal for those who are on their feet all day but still want to look sophisticated.

Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings
Wolf and Shepherd Crossover Longwings
Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes
Clarks

Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes

Pros
  • Structured silhouette with comfort technology
  • Details help create a casual look
Cons
  • Oxford shoes can too formal for some wardrobes

Another classic oxford shoe option, Clarks' Aldwin Limit Mid Tan Leather Oxford Shoes are an example of how subtle details can help shoes become more casual and apt for a business casual look. Although clean leather oxfords can still be considered a business casual option, the ornate details on the leather uppers give the shoes some more flair you wouldn't find in stuffy formal options.

Complete with contour cushion footbeds for all-day comfort, these shoes are another product of infusing comfort footwear technology with more elegant styles. Dress them up or down, these oxford shoes can easily blend in with any outfit.

Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes
Clarks Aldwin Limit Leather Dress Shoes
COMMON PROJECTS leather black derby shoes
COMMON PROJECTS

COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes

Pros
  • Maximum traction
  • Matte black uppers can be a versatile material
  • Fuses streetwear with officewear
Cons
  • Chunky size can be heavy

If anyone knows how to create sophisticated shoes that mix in tones of streetwear; it's COMMON PROJECTS. Made with a less glossy black leather uppers, these COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes are the ultimate hybrid options to get you through your work day and beyond.

Constructed with rubber lug soles, these shoes have all of the stability and traction that you need for the day. The sleek uppers give the appearance of traditional dress shoes, making them easier to blend with your everyday workwear. Whether its for a meeting or a casual day out, these shoes can serve in a multitude of situations and closets.

COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes
COMMON PROJECTS Leather Derby Shoes
Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys
Astorflex

Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys

Pros
  • Suede provides a more casual feel
  • Premium materials and processes
Cons
  • Material can be tedious to clean
  • Some can find them heavy

Classic moc toe shoes, Astorflex's Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys are casual shoes that can be used in dressier situations. Made with vegetable-tanned calf leather and crepe outsoles, these derby shoes are ideal for day-to-day outfits.

Although they have the look of dressier casual footwear, the simple and traditional design makes them a timeless bet for your wardrobe. On the inside of the design, leather-wrapped memory foam insoles give extra support and cushion to the feet, ensuring you're set to take on the day.

Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys
Astorflex Carlflex Moc Toe Derbys

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon

Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends before they hit social media. Her previous work includes Glam and The List, along with creating content for brands like Dior and Google. When she's not scrolling on social media, she's watching soccer and Formula 1 all day.

Send all editorial inquiries HERE.

Moncler sale: T-Shirts, jackets, shorts, and shoes, from $229
Moncler

The springtime is the perfect chance to revamp your wardrobe and prepare for the warmer months ahead. But it is also an ideal time to grab winter clothing at discounted prices so you are ready for next year's colder months. Basically, you can get the best of both worlds. Right now Gilt is having a huge sale on Moncler clothing that you can wear all year long.

You'll find everything from swim trunks and t-shirts to the brand's beloved winter jackets and puffer vests. Moncler is one of the best Canada Goose alternatives, so be sure to check out the outerwear available during this sale. Click the button below to start shopping ASAP.

Read more
Nike Spring Sale: Running shoes, sneakers, and slides, from $29
Nike

Spring is here and that means we are all ready to spend more time outdoors. It also means that a ton of brands are having spring sales to get us excited for the warmer weather. Athletes, athleisure lovers and runners alike, get ready because Nike is now having its spring sale where you can receive up to 50% off a large selection of footwear.

This is one of the best running shoe sales we've seen in 2024, so don't miss out on your opportunity to grab running shoes, sneakers, slides and more during this sale. Click the button below to start browsing because now is the perfect time to grab one, two, or even three pairs of new shoes just in time for spring.

Read more
Nike discounts 2,000+ items — Up to 40% off shoes, clothing, and more
A close up of someone wearing the Nike Air VaporMax where you can only see the bottom of their legs and the shoes.

Want to make it past the finish line? Need some new gear for summer or stylish wear for your next social outing? Few brands are as iconic as Nike when it comes to apparel, including shoes, clothing, and even accessories like a . But that iconic reputation also comes with a hefty price tag sometimes. So, when they have a few deals and discounts going on, it's certainly worth taking a look. Right now, the Nike Men's Clearance Sale means you can save quite a bit on, well, whatever is is you need. Sneakers and running shoes, activewear, hoodies, cleats, hats, tees, you name it, there's something on sale. As a Florida Man with a penchant for dashing colors and designs, I'm eyeballing the -- I mean, look at those colors. Head over to shop now and save up to 40% off select items, but don't wait, the sale won't last long.

Why you should shop the Nike Men's Clearance Sale
Setting your reservations aside about where I'm from, you need to know that this sale has a little something for everyone. Every eclectic taste, every personality, every style, from athletic gear to relaxing sweats and everything in between. Want some stylish Air Jordans? The sneakers are a must-see. They come in several distinct colors, all offering a fresh look with that familiar Air Jordan feel. How about some running shoes instead? The running shoes are ideal. Made of durable materials, they offer tough bottom traction to keep your steps confident even off-trail. You won't have any problems on earthy terrain or exploring away from the beaten path. Nike is featured heavily in our guide on the best shoes for walking in 2024, with some exceptional running shoes for men, as well.

Read more