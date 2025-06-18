 Skip to main content
Bremont Supermarine 500m surfs with ripple-effect dial

Ocean inspiration: Bremont's supermarine 500m features ripple-effect dial

Bremont Supermarine 500M
Bremont updates its Supermarine collection for summer 2025, introducing a new model rated for 500 meters of water resistance. The 43mm watch features a wave-patterned dial and highlights the brand’s focus on practical tool watches under CEO Davide Cerrato, moving away from its traditional pilot watch history.

The new Supermarine incorporates changes first seen in 2024, including the use of 904L steel—a metal prized for its corrosion resistance, scratch durability, and bright finish. The dial’s black surface is shaped to mimic ocean waves, while white Super-LumiNova on the hour markers glows blue in the dark for visibility. Sword-shaped hands, inspired by military designs, ensure the time is easy to read in challenging conditions.

Bremont’s partnership with Tom Bridge, a champion freestyle kite surfer, underscores the collection’s adventurous spirit. Bridge, who grew up on the UK’s south coast, gained international attention for kite surfing in Storm Ciara in 2020, with winds reaching 94 mph. His video “Light Work” showcased his skill during a difficult period for the sport, and his family’s legacy in kite racing adds to his credibility as a brand ambassador.

Functional upgrades include a larger crown for use in cold water and a flat-sided guard to prevent accidental adjustments during demanding activities. The unidirectional ceramic bezel and helium escape valve cater to professional divers, even if the latter is more of a conversation piece for most owners.

The Supermarine 500M starts at $4,700 with a rubber strap, reflecting Cerrato’s vision of Bremont as a maker of purpose-built watches. While the Terra Nova and Martin-Baker aviator models maintain ties to aviation, the Supermarine stands out as the brand’s most dedicated tool watch for the sea, rather than the air.

For more details, visit the official Bremont site: https://www.bremont.com

