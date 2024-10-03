 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

H. Moser & Cie unveils the Pioneer Retrograde Seconds Midnight Blue

Check out this gorgeous H. Moser & Cie watch

By
Pioneer Retrograde Seconds
H. Moser & Cie

H. Moser & Cie recently unveiled a new retrograde timepiece: the Pioneer Retrograde Seconds. This watch’s dial, thanks to the Midnight Blue fumé gradient, preserves the H. Moser & Cie look we all love.

While a large section of the dial has silver hour markers, the bottom section is fitted with a 30-second retrograde mechanism. Apart from that, the display is complemented by a hand that sweeps from the left to the right side.

Recommended Videos

Due to the blue straps, blue gradient, and retrograde display, this timepiece has a modern and stylish allure that makes it stand out. It is also fitted with Pioneer’s signature case, with a polished finish for a brighter look. Since the Pioneer collection leans more toward the sporty side, its newest addition—the Retrograde Seconds Midnight Blue timepiece—also has a sporty touch, just like the previous watch models.

As the brainchild of a Swiss manufacturer, Agenhor SA, the Pioneer Retrograde Seconds timepiece is powered by a high-end movement that delivers 21,600 vibrations per hour for precision and accuracy. Fitted with a transparent back casing, Pioneer’s newest watch also offers beautiful sightings of its mechanism, which is made up of skeletonised bridges and rotors. The transparent casing also complements the design.

This watch also comes with a water-resistant casing that can reach deep depths of about 120 meters.

The new Retrograde Seconds Midnight Blue watch is offered in a few different strap options, which are manufactured from steel, textile, leather, and rubber. At the moment, the watch retails at $21,900.

Learn More

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Men’s blue watches are a timeless classic: Our top picks from IWC, Audemars Piguet, Seiko, and more
Men's blue watches are trending: Here's our top picks
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar blue ceramic

When it comes to men's blue watches, the allure of the color continues to captivate aficionados and connoisseurs alike. As we embark on a journey through these timepieces, blue emerges as a dominant force, adorning the wrists of discerning gentlemen with sophistication and panache.

From the sun-kissed shores of Switzerland to the bustling metropolises of Japan, esteemed brands such as Omega, IWC, Audemars Piguet, and Seiko unveil their finest creations, each bearing the hallmark of excellence in watches for men. Omega, celebrated for its timeless allure and technical mastery, presents a tantalizing dilemma amidst the array of men's blue watches within the revered Seamaster collection, steeped in maritime heritage and forever associated with the legendary James Bond. Meanwhile, IWC Schaffhausen leaves us drooling with a blue version of the Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar.

Read more
Unveiling the Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon (you’re going to love this watch)
Zenith adds a new watch to the Defy Skyline family
Zenith Defy Skyline Tourbillon on model wrist

Luxury watches for men are one of the biggest status symbols around, and Zenith holds an esteemed position for its blend of innovation, precision, and timeless charm. Adding another jewel to its crown, Zenith introduces the Defy Skyline Tourbillon, a masterpiece that seamlessly combines technical prowess with aesthetic allure.

Zenith Defy Skyline: Taking inspiration from its predecessors
Within Zenith's illustrious lineup of timepieces lies the Defy family, boasting seven distinct sub-collections, among which the Defy Skyline range stands out as a beacon of modernity and sophistication. The origins of the "Defy" moniker trace back to Zenith's pioneering days, with its roots planted firmly in the brand's 1902 line of resilient pocket watches under the name 'Defi.' This legacy resurfaced in 1969, marking the inception of the first El Primero references, where the name was resurrected to distinguish the sturdiest member of the lineup.

Read more
Seiko unveils new watches inspired by the morning sky
Seiko Astron lineup gets 2 new GPS solar watches
Seiko Astron Morning Star GPS Solar watches

The latest Seiko watches draw inspiration from the captivating hues of dawn as sunlight gently permeates the lingering darkness. With a distinct purple gradient dial adorned with opulent gold accents, these new Seiko Astron Morning Star watches exude an air of refinement, elevating the Astron line to new heights of reverence.

Available exclusively as 1,200-piece limited editions, each watch in this exquisite collection boasts a titanium case and bracelet meticulously coated in a sleek black super-hard finish. Paired with sapphire crystals, these timepieces offer stunning aesthetics and robust durability, ensuring longevity and resilience in any setting. Water resistant up to 100 meters, they seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality, making them suitable companions for both walks through the city to work and dives in the ocean on vacation.

Read more