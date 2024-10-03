Check out this gorgeous H. Moser & Cie watch

H. Moser & Cie recently unveiled a new retrograde timepiece: the Pioneer Retrograde Seconds. This watch’s dial, thanks to the Midnight Blue fumé gradient, preserves the H. Moser & Cie look we all love.

While a large section of the dial has silver hour markers, the bottom section is fitted with a 30-second retrograde mechanism. Apart from that, the display is complemented by a hand that sweeps from the left to the right side.

Due to the blue straps, blue gradient, and retrograde display, this timepiece has a modern and stylish allure that makes it stand out. It is also fitted with Pioneer’s signature case, with a polished finish for a brighter look. Since the Pioneer collection leans more toward the sporty side, its newest addition—the Retrograde Seconds Midnight Blue timepiece—also has a sporty touch, just like the previous watch models.

As the brainchild of a Swiss manufacturer, Agenhor SA, the Pioneer Retrograde Seconds timepiece is powered by a high-end movement that delivers 21,600 vibrations per hour for precision and accuracy. Fitted with a transparent back casing, Pioneer’s newest watch also offers beautiful sightings of its mechanism, which is made up of skeletonised bridges and rotors. The transparent casing also complements the design.

This watch also comes with a water-resistant casing that can reach deep depths of about 120 meters.

The new Retrograde Seconds Midnight Blue watch is offered in a few different strap options, which are manufactured from steel, textile, leather, and rubber. At the moment, the watch retails at $21,900.

