Lancia and Eberhard unveil a bold new HF watch celebrating racing heritage

The 'High Fidelity' timepiece up close
Bringing together the finest in Italian design and Swiss watchmaking mastery, Lancia and Eberhard & Co. have teamed up to create the Lancia HF (‘High Fidelity’) luxury watch — a striking timepiece that revels in the brand’s iconic motorsport history. The collaboration marks another milestone in Lancia’s resurgence, merging cutting-edge technology with timeless racing heritage.

Released at Lancia Design Day, the HF timepiece epitomizes the fearless spirit of the brand’s legendary High Fidelity (HF) performance badge, a symbol of speed and innovation. Eberhard & Co., a Swiss watchmaker revered since 1887, has masterfully crafted a chronograph reflecting Lancia’s dynamic aesthetic while upholding the highest standards of precision engineering.

The limited edition release pulls out all the stops, including a sleek black dial emblazoned with the signature red HF logo and high-performance Swiss automatic movement that ensures both style and mechanical sophistication. Every detail  — from the case finishing to the strap design — has been meticulously taken into consideration, echoing the dynamism of Lancia’s racing legacy. These features make it a must-have for watch collectors and car enthusiasts alike.

A collector’s dream: Bridging automotive prestige and haute horology

the new 280 HP Lancia Ypsilon HF
Stellantis

The Lancia HF watch is a symbol of exclusivity and craftsmanship, and with a limited release, it offers watch connoisseurs the opportunity to own a future classic honoring Eberhard & Co.’s horological mastery as well as Lancia’s storied past. This partnership stands as a testament to Lancia’s commitment to reinventing its premium identity with heritage luxury brands. Through collaboration with Eberhard & Co., Lancia reaffirms its reputation as a brand valuing innovation and performance – qualities which resonate with discerning collectors.

Own a piece of racing history

For those who appreciate the intersection of speed and sophistication, the Lancia HF luxury watch is a rare opportunity to own a tangible piece of motorsport legacy. Meticulously crafted in Swiss workshops, this timepiece is a testament to the enduring allure of racing heritage and fine watchmaking—a true masterpiece for the wrist. For serious watch collectors looking to expand their collections, the time is now to add an impressive timepiece with an impressive reputation.

