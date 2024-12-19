 Skip to main content
F1 driver changes: Who’s changing teams, leaving teams, and brand new

A guide to drivers who will switch, go, or stay on the same teams

By
Race cars at the start of the 2024 F1 Miami Grand Prix.
Courtesy of F1

Before the 2024 F1 season started, seven-time World Drivers’ Champion Lewis Hamilton driver surprised the racing world when he announced he would leave Mercedes-AMG to drive for Ferrari at the end of the season. Throughout the year, there have been announcements about drivers changing teams, leaving teams and possibly F1 altogether, and new drivers joining teams.

F1 is often called the pinnacle of motorsports. Because there are only ten teams and 20 drivers, the competition is fierce and changes are common. The following information is current today but could change tomorrow. We’ll keep it updated as changes occur.

F1 drivers changing teams

Drivers shuffling between F1 teams can be the driver’s choice, but occasionally, a team will trade or loan a driver to another team. Here are the changes for the 2025 season so far.

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes to drive for Ferrari in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

From: Mercedes To: Ferrari

A seven-time World Champion, Hamilton’s move to Ferrari surprised Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff and nearly everyone else in F1 except Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur, who worked with Hamilton in his early days. Hamilton is 39, and moving to Ferrari fulfills an early dream. It also suggests that he thinks he has a better chance of winning his eighth championship with Ferrari than Mercedes. If he wins an eighth Championship, he will be the first to win more than seven times. The only other driver to take the crown seven times is Michael Schumacher.

Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz will drive for Williams in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

From: Ferrari To: Williams
Carlos Sainz was Charles Leclerc’s teammate driving for Ferrari. When Hamilton announced his move to Ferrari, Sainz’s role as the second driver was over. Next year, he’ll drive for Williams.

Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo on RB Honda mid-season in 2024.
From: RB Honda To: Red Bull
Liam Lawson replaced Daniel Ricciardo for RB Honda partway through the 2024 season. After Red Bull management announced the release of Sergio Perez at the end of the year, Lawson will move to the primary Red Bull team as Max Verstappen’s partner.

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon will drive for Haas in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

From: Alpine To: Haas

Nico Hulkenberg

Former Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Kick Sauber in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

From: Haas To: Kick Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg will drive for Kick Sauber in 2025. In 2026, Audi will take over Kick Sauber, so there could be more changes in store.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas leaves Kick Sauber after the 2024 season.
From Kick Sauber To: Mercedes (reserve)
Veteran F1 driver Valtteri Bottas leaves Kick Sauber after the 2024 season. Bottas has accepted a position as a reserve driver for the Mercedes team.

F1 drivers leaving teams (and maybe F1?)

Some drivers left teams without a contract to drive for another team.

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo lost his RB Honda seat mid-season to Liam Lawson in 2024.
From: RB Honda To: ??
The Red Bull organization has admitted publically they didn’t give Daniel Ricciardo a good send-off when they replaced him with Liam Lawson in mid-season. Red Bull brought Daniel back to drive with Yuki Tsunoda on the RB Honda “second team.” Ricciardo has won Grand Prix, has excellent overtaking skills, and has an irrepressible good humor that endears him to all of F1, including the fans. It seems unlikely he won’t return to F1 in some role in 2025 or 2026.

Sergio Perez

Red Bull F1 driver Sergio Perez may not stay in the driver seat for 2025.
From: Red Bull To: ??
After a strong start in the 2024 season, Sergio Perez signed a two-season contract extension with Red Bull in early June. Since then, however, he and Red Bull have been disappointed in his performance. After the season ended, Red Bull management announced that Perez would no longer drive for the Red Bull team as Max Verstappen’s partner. His role in the future, as part of Red Bull or another team, is not yet known.

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen is leaving Haas after 2024 with a future role yet to be determined.
Courtesy of F1

From: Haas To: ??
Kevin Magnussen leaves Hass with no contract from another team. Perhaps he will retire as an F1 driver for another role in motorsports.

Zhou Guanyu

Zhou Guanyu drove for Kick Sauber in 2024.
From: Kick Sauber To: ??
After driving for several seasons for Kick Sauber, Zhou Guanyu has no F1 driver contract for 2025.

New F1 drivers

Franco Colapinto

Franco Colapointo drove for Williams for the second part of the 2024 season, but has no seat for 2025.
Courtesy of F1

Team: ??
Franco Colapinto drove for Willams for the second half of 2024 but does not yet have a seat for 2025.

Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli will be driving for Mercedes in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

Team: Mercedes
Antonelli takes over Hamilton’s spot driving for Mercedes. Those are big shoes to fill, but Team Principal Toto Wolff believes he may be one of the greats.

Oliver Bearman

Ollie Bearman is a new driver for Hass in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

Team: Haas
Ollie Bearman has locked up a seat driving for Haas in 2025.

Jack Doohan

Jack Doohan will replace Esteban Ocon driving for Alpine in 2025.
Courtesy of F1

Team: Alpine
Jack Doohan will drive for Alpine in 2025.

Gabriel Bortoleto

Gabriel Bortoleto will be driving for Kick Saiuber in 2025.
Team: Kick Sauber
Sauber has replaced both 2024 season drivers. Gabriel Bortoleto will drive for Kick Sauber in 2025.

Drivers and teams staying intact

McLaren

McLaren F1 drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.
Drivers:  Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
McLaren won the 2024 Constructors’ Championship. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Aston Martin

Aston Martin F1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.
Drivers:  Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll
Veteran driver and a two-time World Champion, Alonso has stated that, while this might be his last contract. He thinks Aston Martin is on a path to be more successful.

Open seats

RB Honda

RB Honda F1 drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.
Liam Lawson (now with Red Bull) and Yuki Tsunoda Courtesy of F1

Drivers: Yuki Tsunoda and ??
The second Red Bull team now has an open seat for one driver. Liam Lawson was named to fill the seat vacated by Sergio Perez on the senior Red Bull team. Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda were both candidates for the Perez seat, but now Tsunoda is the only driver remaining for RB Honda. We don’t expect the second RB Honda seat to remain vacant for long. There is speculation that F2 runner-up and Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar may get the open seat.

