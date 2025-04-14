Ultimate Las Vegas Grand Prix views at the Bellagio Fountain Club: tickets on sale now

Table of Contents Table of Contents The Bellagio Fountain Club’s premium hospitality A unique culinary experience Unparalleled track views and the LVGP Winner’s Stage

Tickets are now on sale for the Bellagio Fountain Club during the Formula 1 Heineken Las Vegas Grand Prix 2025, November 20-22. Located on the Strip in front of the famous Bellagio Fountains, this is one of the best spots in Las Vegas to watch the race from its view of the longest straightaway of the track.

The Bellagio Fountain Club’s premium hospitality



The Bellagio Fountain Club offers expansive indoor and rooftop spaces with comfortable seating areas, bars, beverage stations, celebrity chefs, DJs, and great entertainment. It’s the perfect place to relax and enjoy the event with friends.

In addition to the culinary stations, beverage service areas, DJs, entertainers, and more, there are interactive activations and racing simulators in various locations. The arrangements of both the rooftop and interior spaces accommodate groups of varying sizes to celebrate and immerse in the best of the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s unique Formula 1 experience.

A unique culinary experience

World-renowned chefs serve their signature dishes during the three days and nights of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. MGM Resorts International will announce this year’s chef lineup in the months leading up to the event. In past years the chefs have included José Andrés, Mario Carbone, David Chang, Masaharu Morimoto and Jean-Georges Vongerichten, and many others.

Unparalleled track views and the LVGP Winner’s Stage

Both the interior level and the rooftop have viewing balconies overlooking the race track. Walking to the back of the space, you’ll have unobstructed views of the dancing Bellagio Fountains.

At the end of the Grand Prix, the victor appears on the Winner’s Stage, which has ample seating and viewing spaces in the Bellagio Fountain Club.

MGM Resorts International’s Bellagio Fountain Club was sold out during its first two years. This year 3-day tickets for the Bellagio Fountain Club are $7,750 and are available now through the Bellagio Fountain Club website.