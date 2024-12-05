 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Auto

We experienced the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix — Bellagio style

The Bellagio's luxury extends to the Formula 1 racetrack

By
The fountains in the lake at Bellagio seen from the Fountain Club exclusive race viewing structure.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

I was fortunate to be one of a small group of journalists invited to experience firsthand how Las Vegas transforms for Formula 1 races. I watched the F1 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix from the best track view locations and attended exclusive events hosted by the top hospitality venues. The ultimate indulgence was at the Bellagio Hotel, where our hosts spoiled us at four exceptional locations.

Prime Steakhouse restaurant

A view across the floor to a private dining room in the Prime restaurant in Bellagio.
We began our VIP Bellagio excursion at the Prime Steakhouse, a newly decorated fine dining location at the lake level of the hotel with a view of the Fountains of Bellagio. We were treated to samples of seafood and steak created by celebrity chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Recommended Videos

The dining room has deep chocolate brown and Tiffany blue walls, water-themed canvas screens, and magnificent chandeliers. The restaurant also has an adjacent garden patio for outdoor service and a private dining area with sliding doors.

Related

One of the bars in the Prime restaurant in Bellagio.
The Prime Steakhouse has two bars with select choices of wine and liquor.

The Vault

Giorgio Bargiani of London's Connaught Bar in The Vault at the Bellagio.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

After Prime Steakhouse, we were escorted through one of the  Bellagio’s casino floors to enter what appeared to be a plain door with no signage. We followed a short hallway to The Vault, a small, private cocktail bar described as “reserved only for the few.”

Our host was Giorgio Bargiani of London’s The Connaught Bar, which The World’s 50 Best listed as one of the best bars in the world. Bargiani demonstrated how he mixes martinis personalized to customer scent preferences.

The Fountain Club

The fountains in the lake at Bellagio seen from the Fountain Club exclusive race viewing structure.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

Our next stop was the Bellagio Fountain Club. We followed a path around the lake to one of the premier track-viewing locations in Las Vegas.

A model F1 race car suspended on the walkway around the lake at the Bellagio.
Bruce jBrown / DTMG

The Fountain Club is a three-story structure between the lake and the street on the Las Vegas Strip. The first floor is an enclosed cooking and service area. The second and third floors are large hospitality spaces with food stations featuring a long list of celebrity chefs, many bars, and loads of seating areas in many configurations.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit seem from the roof of the Fountain Club at Bellagio during the day when the streets were open to the public.
Bruce Brown / DTMG

The roof is also set up for relaxing and watching the Grand Prix. We were there during the daytime, and the races were at night, so we didn’t have the whole experience, but it was a great spot to be extremely close to the race action.

Shoey Bar

MGM Resorts Reward Bellagio Las Vegas Grand Prix Shoey.
The last stop on our VIP tour was the Bellagio Shoey Bar. Some Formula 1 drivers traditionally drink part of the champagne on the winner’s podium from one of their racing shoes. The Shoey Bar features limited-edition leather racing shoes made by Sparco.

Margaritas served in leather racing shoes at the Bellagio's Shoey Bar.
When the F1 drivers drink from their racing shoes, they just do it, but the consumer Shoeys have a plastic boot-shaped liner. The liner cap has a hole for a straw. The Shoeys that were distributed to our group were filled with margaritas—well, all except mine. I opted for nonalcoholic drinks during our tour. We were allowed to keep the Shoeys as souvenirs of our luxury Bellagio experience.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
A Digital Trends Contributing Editor and Contributor for TheManual.com, Bruce Brown writes e-mobility reviews and covers…
Oscar Piastri reveals the secrets behind his F1 success: training, mindset, and more
How Optimum Nutrition impacts Piastri's performance
mclaren f1 oscar piastri on announcement 05 edited ezgif com resize

There is no denying that the McLaren Formula 1 racing team needs to be on top of their game both physically and mentally to perform. Racing can be a challenging sport that requires endurance and mental sharpness, as anything can happen on the track. And no one knows that better than Oscar Piastri. A true winner when it comes to racing, Piastri is taking things to the next level by working on improving his health. We had the pleasure of speaking with him to get insight into his career, his mental and physical fitness routine, and the secrets to his success.
The path to F1 stardom

A two-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner, Piastri credits his team with a lot of his success.

Read more
2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix results: Russell wins the race, Verstappen wins the Championship
Russell's win took a backseat to Verstappen's fourth Drivers' Championship
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen signaling his fourth F1 Drivers' Championship.

Mercedes driver George Russell won the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday, November 23. Russell drove masterfully, but Red Bull's Max Verstappen's fifth-place finish, one place ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris, got more attention because it locked in Verstappen's F1 World Drivers' Championship for the season. With Verstappen's fourth consecutive F1 crown, he joins a small group of drivers in F1's 75-year history.
Verstappen's Championship win
Max Verstappen started the 2024 race season as a continuance of 2023, when he dominated, winning 19 of 22 races. Midway into the season, after the June 23 Spanish Grand Prix, Red Bull's car wasn't as competitive as previously. The McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes drivers took the top step on the winners' podium until the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on November 3, when Verstappen won.

McLaren's Lando Norris was closest to Verstappen's Drivers' Championship points total and was going fast. Before the Las Vegas Grand Prix, Verstappen was 63 points ahead of Norris. With only three races left in the season. Given how points are distributed, all Verstappen had to do to wrap up the Championship was to beat Norris. And he did.
Las Vegas Grand Prix Race Results
When George Russell won the Austrian Grand Prix on June 30, it was only the fourth time another driver had won besides Verstappen. Russell's LVGP win certainly counts, and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolf praised Russell's driving as "from another planet," but his victory pales in comparison to Max's winning the championship.

Read more
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Last practice and qualifying results
All eyes are on Verstappen and Norris
Las Vegas Grand Prix race circuit at night.

There were few surprises during the 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix's Free Practice 3 session on Friday, November 22. However, the Qualifying event later in the evening ended with a red flag after Williams Racing F1 Team driver Franco Colapinto crashed into a concrete wall.

Colapinto hit the wall with a 50G force, requiring a mandatory medical checkup. Today, Williams announced that Colapinto was "declared fit to race" in the Grand Prix.
Free Practice 3 results
At first glance, the fastest lap times of the top ten drivers during Free Practice 3 aren't surprising because Mercedes and McLaren drivers also did well in FP1 and FP2. Reigning World Champion Red Bull driver Max Verstappen had the fifth-fastest lap. One surprise is Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc was not in the top ten, because the Ferraris are fast on the Las Vegas circuit.

Read more