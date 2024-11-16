The races are at night, but the days will be full of events and activities.

Las Vegas is ready and rolling out a big welcome to the expected 300,000 plus fans who will attend the FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2024, to be held from November 21 to 23. Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. issued an Official Statement summarizing the booking success for the race and highlighted related events and activities.

Why the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is such a big deal for Las Vegas

Las Vegas is famous as an entertainment and gambling destination, but that’s not all. In addition to ranking as the top business convention center in the U.S., Las Vegas has become a significant site for sporting events.

Recommended Videos

The city is home to the Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball team, the NHL Vegas Golden Knights ice hockey team, and the Las Vegas Raiders NFL football team. By 2028, Vegas will also be the new home of the current Oakland Athletics major league baseball team.

Adding the high-profile F1 World Championship Grand Prix motorsports event to the Vegas calendar as a regular event underscores the city’s growing stature as a premier sports destination.

LVGP special events and activations

The five major race events of the Las Vegas Grand Prix include two practice sessions on Thursday night, the third practice session and Grand Prix starting position qualifying event on Friday night, and the Grand Prix race on Saturday night.

The Grand Prix events usually occur Friday through Saturday, but because the Las Vegas streets that make up the race circuit must be open for public traffic in the daytime, the race events are all in the evening.

Attendees will have no lack of entertaining and race-related activities available during the daylight hours, however. More than 25,000 people have booked a free daytime F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix Fan Experience event on Friday and Saturday.

Many of the city’s major hotels and entertainment centers, plus the Formula 1 teams, have scheduled unique activations and events during the weekend. These will feature major live music performances and venue events such as the Bellagio’s Shoey Bar, Ultimate Race Week activities at the Wynn, and unique dining experiences at Caesar’s Palace. Fontainebleau Las Vegas will also host the Aston Martin British Bloodline exhibit of current models and heritage cars, including the James Bond car, a 1965 Aston Martin DB5.