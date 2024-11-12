James Bond's Aston Martin appeared in seven 007 films

Aston Martin fans will have the chance to see both historically important and current models through November 25 at the Fountainebleau La Vegas. The Aston Martin British Bloodline collection appearance is held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 21 to 23.

Why the Aston Martin British Bloodline collection is at FountaineBleau Las Vegas



The Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team competes in the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which brings the British car brand to the city. This year also marks the 60th anniversary of the James Bond film Goldfinger, in which Bond’s tricked-out Aston Martin DB5 was the first of many Bond Aston Martins. Because of its appearance in the film, the DB5 is the most-recognized car in the world, according to the company.

In addition to the current and heritage Aston Martins in the British Bloodline collection, a special edition modern car, the DB12 Goldfinger Edition, will debut on November 12 at Fountainebleau Las Vegas. This will be the first time the strictly limited Goldfinger Edition has appeared in North America.

The Aston Martin British Bloodline collection

Previous Next 1 of 3 1965 Aston Martin DB5. Courtesy of Aston Martin Aston Martin 1970 DB6. Courtesy of Aston Martin 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Courtesy of Aston Martin

The Aston Martin British Bloodline collection, valued at $18 million, includes 20 cars. In addition to the early DB series models, current models include the Vanquish V12 and the AMR24 Formula 1 challenger. Also on display will be the 2025 Vantage, 2025 DB12, 2025 DBX707 SUV, and 2024 Valkyrie AMR Pro hypercar.

“The Las Vegas Grand Prix has become a jewel within our global F1® platform activations. Exposing Aston Martin’s DNA, from the earlier years through to our current lineup of next generation sports cars, gives established and new audiences an up-close perspective on our ultra-luxury brand’s longstanding passion for unmistakable style and immense performance,” said Pedro Mota, President of Aston Martin The Americas.