The House of Q celebrates James Bond and Aston Martin

For many, 1964’s Goldfinger is the quintessential James Bond film. There’s Sean Connery, with his cool, deep Scottish accent, smoothly handling business. There’s Auric Goldfinger, the definition of super villain, with his odd gold obsession, and plan for world domination. Even the theme song — written by John Barry and sung by Shirley Brass — captured the 007 aura of elegance and adventure.

Further, 007’s Aston Martin DB5 — with Q-designed smoke screens, an ejector seat, and more — lit up the screen with a roaring exhaust and technical wizardry. A supercar for its time, the DB5 used a 282 hp 4.0-liter inline-6, a magnesium-alloy body, and could reach 145 mph. Not only that but a well-appointed interior, with leather reclining seats, a wooden steering wheel, and chrome-rimmed gauges gave it a grand-touring style.

From July 18 through August 4, Goldfinger fans can re-experience the era, as Aston Martin celebrates the film’s 60th anniversary in downtown London. The House of Q, within the prestigious Burlington Arcade, lets fans play Secret Agent, with secret doors, a speakeasy bar, and DB5 technical drawings. There’s plenty more — here are the details.

The House of Q: Aston Martin celebrates the world of James Bond

The House of Q is a pop-up experience inside House 12-13 of London’s Burlington Arcade. The launch coincides with a special edition of Aston Martin’s V57 lifestyle magazine, celebrating the brand’s 60-year association with the film franchise. But this isn’t a boring museum where visitors walk around and take in the sights. It lets people play secret agent for a first-person 007 experience.

At entry, covert messages direct “agents” through a secret entrance. Once inside, a speakeasy bar serves Bond’s favorite champagne — Bollinger — with DB5 technical drawings and parts on display. There’s also a top-secret Q flight case, with hints at a future Aston Martin model, for those able to uncover them.

Surrounded by sound provided by Bowers & Wilkins, agents can then view the original Goldfinger script, set photos, and movie posters. After that, they can head upstairs to the Configurator Lab and design their dream Aston. Beyond that, the House of Q will offer events like workshops with Aston Martin designers and engineers.

Marco Mattiacci, Global Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of Aston Martin, commented: “Aston Martin and James Bond are two British icons, forever linked. We are delighted to be celebrating this important 60th anniversary throughout 2024, marking the continuation of what is cinema’s longest-running and most successful product placement.

“The House of Q by Aston Martin provides something very special for our community of Aston Martin customers, enthusiasts, and fans of 007 to enjoy. We encourage everyone to join us on an immersive entry into the world of Bond and Aston Martin, celebrating our unique history with the films, spanning back to Goldfinger.”