Celebrate Jane Austen’s 250th anniversary with a luxury stay at Bloomfield House

Every Austen fan's dream

By
Bloomfield House
Bloomfield House

2025 marks the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth, and literary enthusiasts around the world are preparing to celebrate the life and legacy of one of England’s greatest authors. In honor of this milestone, Bloomfield House, a stunning Georgian mansion in Bath, England, invites guests to experience a luxurious Bridgerton-style retreat. This Grade II-listed property, dating back to the 1700s, offers both Regency elegance and literary charm.

Bath, a city deeply connected to Austen’s life and works, where she lived for several years and set novels like Persuasion and Northanger Abbey, has been named one of the top places to visit in 2025 by The New York Times. During this special anniversary year, fans can immerse themselves in the Jane Austen Festival, running from September 12 to 21, 2025, with Regency balls, parades, performances, and more.

A stay in the cozy Bloomfield House

Bloomfield House
Bloomfield House

Bloomfield House offers nine beautifully styled bedrooms and nine bathrooms, blending period charm with modern comfort. Guests can enjoy a landscaped garden with a heated garden room, outdoor kitchen, BBQ area, hot tub, and a dedicated changing room. Each morning, a continental breakfast sets the tone for a relaxing day.

For entertainment, unwind in the state-of-the-art cinema room, perfect for cozy movie nights featuring adaptations of Austen’s classics or other Regency-period films. Luxurious amenities, including Arran toiletries, hot showers, demister mirrors, and hotel-quality linens, ensure ultimate comfort. Daily housekeeping completes the experience.

Prices start from $7,125 for a 3-night weekend stay ($417 per person based on 17 guests) or $6,250 for a 4-night midweek stay ($346 per person based on 17 guests).

