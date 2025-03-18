Enjoy luxury golf and oceanfront relaxation with Solmar’s new stay & play package in Los Cabos

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Solmar Golf Links, a stunning Greg Norman Signature course in Los Cabos, is introducing an exclusive Stay & Play package at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes. This special offering combines a world-class golfing experience with top-tier resort amenities, all set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests booking the Stay & Play package will enjoy a round of golf per stay, complete with a GPS-equipped golf cart, complimentary shuttle service, and access to on-course comfort stations. The package also includes full use of the practice facility, featuring a driving range, short game area, and a spacious putting green. Those looking to extend their golf experience can take advantage of discounted green fees for additional rounds.

After a day on the course, players can unwind at the ranchero-style clubhouse, which offers top-shelf beverages and delicious post-game bites. If you’d rather spend time relaxing, the Stay & Play package also offers the option to swap the round of golf for a luxurious treatment at Spa by the Ocean, where you can indulge in massages, facials, and other rejuvenating rituals.

Choose from four luxurious room types

Guests booking the Stay & Play package at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes can choose from four ocean-view suites:

Grand Studio (743 sq. ft.): Private balcony, kitchen, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi/parking. Sleeps four with one King bed and one Queen Murphy bed.

Grand Master Suite (1,205 sq. ft.): A larger one-bedroom suite with the same amenities as the Grand Studio.

Two-Bedroom Presidential Suite (1,970 sq. ft.): Spacious retreat with two full baths, one half bath, a living/dining area, and sleeps six.

Two-Bedroom Penthouse (2,508 sq. ft.): Ultimate luxury with three full baths, one half bath, and all Presidential Suite features.

Rates start at $776.95 USD and can be booked on the hotel’s website.