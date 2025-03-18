 Skip to main content
Enjoy luxury golf and oceanfront relaxation with Solmar’s new stay & play package in Los Cabos

Rates for this experience start at $776.95

Solmar Golf Links
Solmar Golf Links

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Solmar Golf Links, a stunning Greg Norman Signature course in Los Cabos, is introducing an exclusive Stay & Play package at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes. This special offering combines a world-class golfing experience with top-tier resort amenities, all set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests booking the Stay & Play package will enjoy a round of golf per stay, complete with a GPS-equipped golf cart, complimentary shuttle service, and access to on-course comfort stations. The package also includes full use of the practice facility, featuring a driving range, short game area, and a spacious putting green. Those looking to extend their golf experience can take advantage of discounted green fees for additional rounds.

After a day on the course, players can unwind at the ranchero-style clubhouse, which offers top-shelf beverages and delicious post-game bites. If you’d rather spend time relaxing, the Stay & Play package also offers the option to swap the round of golf for a luxurious treatment at Spa by the Ocean, where you can indulge in massages, facials, and other rejuvenating rituals.

Choose from four luxurious room types

Solmar Golf Links
Solmar Golf Links

Guests booking the Stay & Play package at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes can choose from four ocean-view suites:

  • Grand Studio (743 sq. ft.): Private balcony, kitchen, satellite TV, free Wi-Fi/parking. Sleeps four with one King bed and one Queen Murphy bed.
  • Grand Master Suite (1,205 sq. ft.): A larger one-bedroom suite with the same amenities as the Grand Studio.
  • Two-Bedroom Presidential Suite (1,970 sq. ft.): Spacious retreat with two full baths, one half bath, a living/dining area, and sleeps six.
  • Two-Bedroom Penthouse (2,508 sq. ft.): Ultimate luxury with three full baths, one half bath, and all Presidential Suite features.

Rates start at $776.95 USD and can be booked on the hotel’s website.

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
