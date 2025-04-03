 Skip to main content
Enjoy White Lotus luxury at this Thailand hotel

These White Lotus-inspired experiences are sure to impress.

By
Banyan Tree Samui
Banyan Tree Samui

If you’ve ever dreamed of living out your White Lotus fantasy in paradise, now’s your chance. Banyan Tree Samui, a MICHELIN-listed resort perched on a hillside in Koh Samui, is embracing the island’s newfound fame following its star turn in the hit TV series.

Thanks to what’s being called “The White Lotus Effect,” this Thai island is experiencing a tourism boom, with fans eager to visit the same beaches and luxury resorts showcased in the show’s upcoming third season. And if past seasons are any indication (Maui and Sicily saw hotel bookings skyrocket by 300%) Koh Samui is set to be the next must-visit destination for “set-jetters.”

To celebrate, Banyan Tree Samui is rolling out exclusive White Lotus-inspired experiences designed to immerse guests in the beauty and indulgence of the series. This five-star retreat offers the ultimate way to soak up the show’s allure, without the chaos and scandals (hopefully).

White Lotus-inspired experiences

Banyan Tree Samui
Banyan Tree Samui / Banyan Tree Samui

At Banyan Tree Samui, guests are immersed in White Lotus-style luxury from the moment they arrive. The resort’s Wellbeing Sanctuary programs offer yoga, meditation, and healthy cuisine, while the Sense of Lotus spa package pampers with a lotus seed exfoliation and a soothing body massage.

For a taste of indulgence, the White Lotus cocktail blends vodka, rum, lychee, lime, coconut milk, and rose petals – a perfect sundowner.

Adventurers can charter the resort’s private speedboat, Sense of the Sea, for an exclusive tour of Mu Koh Ang Thong Marine Park, a beautiful setting featured in The White Lotus Season 3.

With 88 private villas, each boasting an infinity pool and panoramic views, Banyan Tree Samui delivers the ultimate blend of tranquility and cinematic luxury.

Villas start at $585 per night.

