Jet-set to Thailand and live your White Lotus fantasy with EF World Journeys

Vacation like a White Lotus character - without the drama

By
temple in Thailand
Mathew Schwartz / Unsplash

Jetting off to paradise isn’t just for TV characters. Now, you can live out your White Lotus dreams in Thailand with EF World Journeys. As anticipation builds for HBO’s third season of the hit series, set against the breathtaking backdrop of Thailand, travelers can experience their own version of luxury and adventure with EF’s expertly curated tours.

EF World Journeys offers tailored experiences through its three travel brands: EF Go Ahead Tours, EF Ultimate Break, and the newly launched EF Adventures. Each tour promises an unforgettable mix of exploration, relaxation, and that signature White Lotus opulence, minus the drama.

Thailand for Solo Travelers

Go Ahead Tours
Go Ahead Tours

For solo travelers looking to explore Thailand in style, EF Go Ahead Tours offers the Thailand for Solo Travelers: Bangkok, Phuket & the Islands trip. Designed for ages 35+ (but open to all), this 9-day adventure lets you meet like-minded explorers while discovering Bangkok’s golden temples, island-hopping, and snorkeling in crystal-clear waters. With prices starting around $3,000, it’s the perfect way to experience Thailand.

South Thailand

Krabi Thailand
Erik_Karits / Pixabay

EF Ultimate Break’s South Thailand: Samui, Phangan & Krabi is a 12-day adventure designed for travelers ages 18-35 who crave culture, adventure, and beautiful scenery. Highlights include exploring Koh Samui, where White Lotus was filmed, wandering through Bangkok’s Pak Khlong Talat flower market, and hiking to the gorgeous Phaeng Waterfall. Prices for this trip start at just $1,949.

Spring Break: Thailand

EF Ultimate Break
EF Ultimate Break

Also from EF Ultimate Break, Spring Break: Thailand is an 11-day adventure packed with unforgettable moments and Instagram-worthy sights. Explore the beaches of Phuket, cruise the Chao Phraya River, and visit the Elephant Sanctuary for a once-in-a-lifetime experience with Thailand’s gentle giants. Starting at just $2,699, this trip is perfect for both adventure and plenty of photo-ops.

Other trips to check out

Phuket
Hoochuu / Pixabay

The adventure doesn’t end here. EF World Journeys offers even more exciting tour options. Explore the rich culture with Highlights of Southern Thailand, or dive into the action with the Thailand Multi-Adventure: Chiang Mai & Phuket. Make sure to book soon before these popular trips sell out!

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
