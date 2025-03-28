Celebrate love and craft beer with Margaritaville’s new brewery wedding package

Table of Contents Table of Contents What the package includes Other fun new offerings

Margaritaville Island Reserve is offering craft beer lovers a unique way to say “I do” with its new Brewery Wedding Package. Part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ W.I.S.E. program, this experience takes place at the award-winning LandShark Brewery & Grill, an oceanfront venue with laid-back island vibes and expertly crafted brews. Couples can enjoy fresh pours and a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, making their big day as refreshing as a cold pint.

Available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya & Riviera Cancun for $2,000, this package offers a wedding like no other. Say “I do” at LandShark Brewery & Grill, with towering beer tanks as your backdrop. Guests will be greeted with freshly brewed beer to set the tone for the celebration of love.

Enjoy an intimate reception in the brewery’s exclusive second-floor lounge, two personalized beer mugs, and a pre-arrival consultation with a Beer Master to craft your custom beer blend. For an additional $399, couples can take part in a bespoke brewing experience, creating their own signature wedding beer for guests to enjoy on the big day.

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has also introduced “Beso for Two,” an intimate elopement package available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Azul Beach Resort Negril, and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts for $799.

Perfect for couples seeking a stress-free celebration, this package includes a choice of stunning ceremony locations (beachfront, garden, or private terrace), a dedicated officiant, a bottle of sparkling wine, a petite wedding cake, honeymoon suite amenities, and a 30-minute post-wedding couples massage.