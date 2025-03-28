 Skip to main content
Celebrate love and craft beer with Margaritaville’s new brewery wedding package

Say 'I do' while enjoying refreshing craft beer

Karisma Hotels & Resorts
Margaritaville Island Reserve is offering craft beer lovers a unique way to say “I do” with its new Brewery Wedding Package. Part of Karisma Hotels & Resorts’ W.I.S.E. program, this experience takes place at the award-winning LandShark Brewery & Grill, an oceanfront venue with laid-back island vibes and expertly crafted brews. Couples can enjoy fresh pours and a behind-the-scenes look at the brewing process, making their big day as refreshing as a cold pint.

What the package includes

Available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Maya & Riviera Cancun for $2,000, this package offers a wedding like no other. Say “I do” at LandShark Brewery & Grill, with towering beer tanks as your backdrop. Guests will be greeted with freshly brewed beer to set the tone for the celebration of love.

Enjoy an intimate reception in the brewery’s exclusive second-floor lounge, two personalized beer mugs, and a pre-arrival consultation with a Beer Master to craft your custom beer blend. For an additional $399, couples can take part in a bespoke brewing experience, creating their own signature wedding beer for guests to enjoy on the big day.

Other fun new offerings

Karisma Hotels & Resorts has also introduced “Beso for Two,” an intimate elopement package available at Margaritaville Island Reserve Resorts, Azul Beach Resort Negril, and Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts for $799. 

Perfect for couples seeking a stress-free celebration, this package includes a choice of stunning ceremony locations (beachfront, garden, or private terrace), a dedicated officiant, a bottle of sparkling wine, a petite wedding cake, honeymoon suite amenities, and a 30-minute post-wedding couples massage.

Air New Zealand celebrates 10 year partnership with this airline
Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines celebrate 10 years working together
Air New Zealand aircraft

Air New Zealand and Singapore Airlines are celebrating 10 years of working together, helping travelers fly to New Zealand and across the globe. More than 5.5 million passengers have flown via the partnership, and the airlines offer up to 38 weekly return flights between Singapore and New Zealand. To mark the occasion, the airlines are launching a global campaign and offering unique, limited-time fares.
The airlines are launching a global campaign

In celebration of the partnership, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand have launched a campaign highlighting its strength. It’s named “Celebrating 10 years of partnership” and will appear on digital, print, and social platforms. It will draw attention to the partnership’s exceptional service, seamless connections, and customer rewards during the trip. The campaign’s tagline is “Stronger together, wherever you go.”

These are the world’s most affordable countries to travel to in 2025, according to a new study
Laos comes in first place at only $22 per day
Laos

For travelers seeking an affordable getaway in 2025, HelloSafe has unveiled a new study ranking the world’s most budget-friendly travel destinations. The research analyzed 131 countries, factoring in the average daily cost of accommodations, food, and local transportation. The study highlights Asia and Africa as prime regions for low-cost travel, offering wonderful experiences without a hefty price tag.

Topping the list is Laos, where travelers can explore stunning mountains, waterfalls, and temples for just $22 per day. Kazakhstan follows at $27 per day, while Rwanda takes third place at $29.60 per day. 
The most affordable countries to travel around the world: The full list

Enjoy luxury golf and oceanfront relaxation with Solmar’s new stay & play package in Los Cabos
Rates for this experience start at $776.95
Solmar Golf Links

To celebrate its fifth anniversary, Solmar Golf Links, a stunning Greg Norman Signature course in Los Cabos, is introducing an exclusive Stay & Play package at Grand Solmar Pacific Dunes. This special offering combines a world-class golfing experience with top-tier resort amenities, all set against the backdrop of the Pacific Ocean.

Guests booking the Stay & Play package will enjoy a round of golf per stay, complete with a GPS-equipped golf cart, complimentary shuttle service, and access to on-course comfort stations. The package also includes full use of the practice facility, featuring a driving range, short game area, and a spacious putting green. Those looking to extend their golf experience can take advantage of discounted green fees for additional rounds.

