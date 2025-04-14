This is the best state for a luxury vacation, according to a new study

If you’re planning a luxury vacation without crossing any borders, you might want to consider heading south. A new study from Wander, a high-end vacation home rental platform, has crunched the numbers to determine which U.S. states offer the most luxurious travel experiences. By analyzing premium offerings like Michelin Guide restaurants, five-star spas, luxury yacht marinas, and golf courses, Wander has unveiled the ultimate destinations for upscale getaways.

Topping the list is Florida, with an impressive luxury escape score of 8.04 out of 10. The Sunshine State has long been known for its glamorous beach resorts and year-round warmth, and the data backs it up. Florida boasts the third-highest number of Michelin Guide restaurants in the country and ranks sixth when adjusted for population. It also comes in second for the number of five-star spas, and eighth for the percentage of spas rated five stars, making it an ideal destination for both food lovers and wellness seekers.

In second place is Maine, earning a score of 6.86. Often overlooked in luxury rankings, Maine shines with natural beauty, upscale marinas, and a strong spa scene. It ranks third in the country for the percentage of five-star spas, and has a high concentration of luxury yacht marinas and golf courses per capita.

Hawaii claims the third spot with a score of 6.65, offering perhaps the most stunning natural backdrop of all. The Aloha State has the highest percentage of five-star-rated spas, making it a top-tier destination for relaxation.

Other standout findings: New York leads in Michelin Guide restaurants, Rhode Island has the most luxury yacht marinas per capita, and North Dakota surprisingly ranks first for golf courses per 100,000 people.

The best states for a luxury vacation: The full list