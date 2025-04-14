 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

This is the best state for a luxury vacation, according to a new study

Want a luxury vacation? Head to the Sunshine State

By
Key West, Florida
DayronV / Pixabay

If you’re planning a luxury vacation without crossing any borders, you might want to consider heading south. A new study from Wander, a high-end vacation home rental platform, has crunched the numbers to determine which U.S. states offer the most luxurious travel experiences. By analyzing premium offerings like Michelin Guide restaurants, five-star spas, luxury yacht marinas, and golf courses, Wander has unveiled the ultimate destinations for upscale getaways.

Topping the list is Florida, with an impressive luxury escape score of 8.04 out of 10. The Sunshine State has long been known for its glamorous beach resorts and year-round warmth, and the data backs it up. Florida boasts the third-highest number of Michelin Guide restaurants in the country and ranks sixth when adjusted for population. It also comes in second for the number of five-star spas, and eighth for the percentage of spas rated five stars, making it an ideal destination for both food lovers and wellness seekers.

Recommended Videos

In second place is Maine, earning a score of 6.86. Often overlooked in luxury rankings, Maine shines with natural beauty, upscale marinas, and a strong spa scene. It ranks third in the country for the percentage of five-star spas, and has a high concentration of luxury yacht marinas and golf courses per capita.

Related

Hawaii claims the third spot with a score of 6.65, offering perhaps the most stunning natural backdrop of all. The Aloha State has the highest percentage of five-star-rated spas, making it a top-tier destination for relaxation.

Other standout findings: New York leads in Michelin Guide restaurants, Rhode Island has the most luxury yacht marinas per capita, and North Dakota surprisingly ranks first for golf courses per 100,000 people.

The best states for a luxury vacation: The full list

Portland Maine
Portland, Maine Peregrine Photography via Unsplash
  1. Florida
  2. Maine
  3. Hawaii
  4. New York
  5. California
  6. Georgia
  7. South Carolina
  8. Vermont
  9. Colorado
  10. Alaska

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
A new destination for BBQ lovers: Museum of BBQ opens April 12
An inside look at Kansas City's newest attraction
Museum of BBQ

The Museum of BBQ, the world’s first museum dedicated to barbecue, is set to open its doors on Saturday, April 12 at the Shops at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Recently named one of Time Out’s best new attractions globally, the museum offers an immersive experience that dives deep into the elements of barbecue and its regional variations across America.

Visitors enter the museum through an oversized door designed to resemble a Southern Pride smoker, immediately stepping into the world of ‘cue. The first five installations, Meat, Rub, Wood & Fire, Smoke, and Sauce, take guests through the essential steps of barbecue preparation with interactive exhibits. Whether assembling a pig puzzle to learn about butcher cuts or playing a spice guessing game in the Rub room, guests will gain hands-on insights into what makes barbecue so special.

Read more
Inspirato unveils 2026 luxury travel experiences, including exclusive cruises and safaris
Members can enjoy safaris, cruises, sporting events, and more
Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, the premier luxury vacation club, is raising the bar for travel in 2026 with the launch of its Inspirato Only Experience offerings. This expanded collection of curated, members-only travel includes a range of exclusive cruises and safari adventures, designed to offer the ultimate in luxury and personalization.

What sets Inspirato Only Experiences apart is the unparalleled attention to detail. Each itinerary is crafted to showcase the best of the destination, featuring private dinners in extraordinary locations, authentic local engagement, and custom experiences that only Inspirato can provide. With on-site staff ensuring every detail is perfected, and dates chosen to align with the best seasonal conditions and cultural highlights, these journeys promise to be incredible.

Read more
Is it safe to travel to Mexico? Everything you need to know
An overview of safety in Mexico
Mexico

Mexico remains one of the top getaway destinations for both Americans and travelers from all over the globe. But let’s be real: Mexico sometimes gets a bad rap when it comes to safety, and that can leave you wondering, is it safe to travel to Mexico?

I have to admit, I’ve had my own preconceived ideas about Mexico’s safety in the past. But after chatting with some experts and diving into the details, I’ve realized it’s important to remember that Mexico is a huge country, and just like any other, there are both good and not-so-good areas.

Read more