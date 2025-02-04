 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

Want to live in paradise? This exclusive new surf club in Los Cabos is calling

Enjoy an endless vacation at Cabo Real Surf Club

By
Cabo Real Surf Club
Cabo Real Surf Club

Want to live in paradise? A new, exclusive surf club in Los Cabos is making that dream a reality. Meriwether Companies, a leading U.S. real estate firm, in partnership with the Sanchez Navarro family, renowned pioneers of land development in the region, has officially launched the groundbreaking Cabo Real Surf Club

This luxurious private residential club centers around the first Endless Surf wave basin in North America. With the project already securing over $50 million in founders’ sales, Cabo Real Surf Club is set to transform Los Cabos into the ultimate surf-and-luxury destination.

Recommended Videos

“We are thrilled to partner with Meriwether Companies in bringing Cabo Real Surf Club to life,” says Diego Sanchez Navarro, partner of the Cabo Real masterplan. “My father acquired the land at Cabo Real in 1983 because of its beautiful beaches and ideal location between vibrant Cabo San Lucas and charming San Jose del Cabo. With existing properties such as El Dorado Golf & Beach Club and Las Ventanas al Paraiso, it is fitting that Cabo Real will be home to the most exciting, next-generation private club in Mexico.”

Related

Cabo Real Surf Club: The details

Cabo Real Surf Club
Cabo Real Surf Club

Set against the dramatic Baja landscape, Cabo Real Surf Club will feature over 200 homes, including Estate Lots, Surf Casitas, and ocean-view Villas, all set against the backdrop of the Sea of Cortez, arroyos, and mountain foothills. At the heart of the development is the private Endless Surf wave basin, catering to surfers of all levels with customizable waves and rides up to 25 seconds long and heights reaching seven feet.

Beyond world-class surfing, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a renowned Robert Trent Jones II championship golf course, with plans to convert it into a fully private course. The masterplan also includes an oceanfront beach club with an infinity pool, a golf clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a wellness spa, as well as a racquet sports center offering Padel, tennis, and pickleball. For outdoor enthusiasts, an extensive network of mountain biking and hiking trails awaits. Adjacent to the wave basin, the Surf Club will be the heart of the community, featuring multiple pools, surf viewing areas, dining options, and retail shops.

Membership to Cabo Real Surf Club is exclusive to real estate owners, ensuring a private, luxurious experience for members and their invited guests.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Should you travel to Los Angeles right now? What to know about the wildfires
Be cautious if you are traveling to the city.
Wildfire

As of Thursday, January 9, wildfires continue to wreak havoc across Los Angeles County, claiming five lives, destroying over 2,000 structures, and forcing at least 130,000 residents to evacuate. With smoke-filled skies and emergency crews battling flames around the clock, many travelers are questioning whether it’s safe, or wise, to visit the region right now.

Here’s what you need to know about travel conditions, safety precautions, and potential disruptions if you’re planning a trip to Los Angeles amid the ongoing wildfires.
Is it safe to travel to Los Angeles?

Read more
Want to embrace the joy of missing out? The ultimate JOMO travel destinations for 2025
Embrace the joy of missing out.
Blue Lagoon

Forget about FOMO – it’s all about JOMO in 2025. The joy of missing out is taking over travel trends as more people seek vacations that prioritize mental and physical well-being over packed itineraries and constant connectivity.

As explained by independent travel agency Iglu Cruise: 

Read more
Los Angeles travel guide: Where to stay, what to eat, and more
Everything you should do in the beautiful city of LA
Los Angeles, CA

Visiting Los Angeles is a bucket list experience that everyone should have at least once. Rich in history, from its roots with the Chumash and Tongva Native American tribes to its evolution into the world's entertainment capital, LA is a city that offers something for everyone. Whether you're on a California road trip or exploring the best spots in California, LA's blend of glitz, culture, and beauty makes it one of the world's top destinations.

From iconic beaches and scenic drives along the Pacific Coast Highway to eclectic neighborhoods, trendy restaurants, and amazing Hollywood attractions, LA has endless ways to keep you entertained. Let's jump into this Los Angeles travel guide and explore the best things to do, the top places to stay, and the dining options you don't want to miss.
Where to stay

Read more