Want to live in paradise? This exclusive new surf club in Los Cabos is calling

Want to live in paradise? A new, exclusive surf club in Los Cabos is making that dream a reality. Meriwether Companies, a leading U.S. real estate firm, in partnership with the Sanchez Navarro family, renowned pioneers of land development in the region, has officially launched the groundbreaking Cabo Real Surf Club.

This luxurious private residential club centers around the first Endless Surf wave basin in North America. With the project already securing over $50 million in founders’ sales, Cabo Real Surf Club is set to transform Los Cabos into the ultimate surf-and-luxury destination.

“We are thrilled to partner with Meriwether Companies in bringing Cabo Real Surf Club to life,” says Diego Sanchez Navarro, partner of the Cabo Real masterplan. “My father acquired the land at Cabo Real in 1983 because of its beautiful beaches and ideal location between vibrant Cabo San Lucas and charming San Jose del Cabo. With existing properties such as El Dorado Golf & Beach Club and Las Ventanas al Paraiso, it is fitting that Cabo Real will be home to the most exciting, next-generation private club in Mexico.”

Cabo Real Surf Club: The details

Set against the dramatic Baja landscape, Cabo Real Surf Club will feature over 200 homes, including Estate Lots, Surf Casitas, and ocean-view Villas, all set against the backdrop of the Sea of Cortez, arroyos, and mountain foothills. At the heart of the development is the private Endless Surf wave basin, catering to surfers of all levels with customizable waves and rides up to 25 seconds long and heights reaching seven feet.

Beyond world-class surfing, residents will enjoy exclusive access to a renowned Robert Trent Jones II championship golf course, with plans to convert it into a fully private course. The masterplan also includes an oceanfront beach club with an infinity pool, a golf clubhouse with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and a wellness spa, as well as a racquet sports center offering Padel, tennis, and pickleball. For outdoor enthusiasts, an extensive network of mountain biking and hiking trails awaits. Adjacent to the wave basin, the Surf Club will be the heart of the community, featuring multiple pools, surf viewing areas, dining options, and retail shops.

Membership to Cabo Real Surf Club is exclusive to real estate owners, ensuring a private, luxurious experience for members and their invited guests.