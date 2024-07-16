This revamped Cabo hotel debuts in August

In San José del Cabo, Mexico, the newly renovated Tropicana Los Cabos debuts this August. The boutique hotel first opened in 1956 as the Tropicana Inn, and now, will offer travelers a dream Mexican getaway, with enhancements throughout. Not only that but since it’s only 20 minutes from the Los Cabos Airport, it’s as convenient as it is luxurious. Here’s what the updates include.

Tropicana Los Cabos: Immerse yourself in Cabo’s culture and cuisine

The refreshed Tropicana Los Cabos will bring regional farm-to-table cuisine, new wellness options, and 68 rooms and suites. As always, it’s in the middle of the city’s arts district, with galleries, beaches, restaurants, and biking routes a short walk away. Its Mexican hacienda-like appearance makes for a real south-of-the-border look.

Food-wise, the revamped hotel will offer a true taste of Mexico. At Tropicana, Cocina de las Californias, farm-to-table cuisine takes inspiration from regional recipes. El Patio will serve classic cuisines owing to the traditions of Cabo’s Hispanic history.

For rest and relaxation, a wellness center will feature massage services, yoga classes, and Tibetan singing bowls. Additionally, there’s a game room with pool tables and board games for friendly competition between friends. Warm up in the hot tub or heated pool, or take a ride around town on complimentary bicycles.

Tropicana Los Cabos is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, a selection of independent hotels that highlight local culture. Because of that, you can also earn or redeem Hilton Honors points, and save money on your travels. If you want a real Mexican experience while living in luxury, Tropicana Los Cabos looks like a great pick.