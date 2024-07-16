 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The renovated Tropicana Los Cabos debuts next month: Authentic ambiance in Baja, California

This revamped Cabo hotel debuts in August

By
Tropicana Los Cabos
Hilton

In San José del Cabo, Mexico, the newly renovated Tropicana Los Cabos debuts this August. The boutique hotel first opened in 1956 as the Tropicana Inn, and now, will offer travelers a dream Mexican getaway, with enhancements throughout. Not only that but since it’s only 20 minutes from the Los Cabos Airport, it’s as convenient as it is luxurious. Here’s what the updates include.

Tropicana Los Cabos: Immerse yourself in Cabo’s culture and cuisine

Exterior of Tropicana Los Cabos
Hilton

The refreshed Tropicana Los Cabos will bring regional farm-to-table cuisine, new wellness options, and 68 rooms and suites. As always, it’s in the middle of the city’s arts district, with galleries, beaches, restaurants, and biking routes a short walk away. Its Mexican hacienda-like appearance makes for a real south-of-the-border look.

Recommended Videos

Food-wise, the revamped hotel will offer a true taste of Mexico. At Tropicana, Cocina de las Californias, farm-to-table cuisine takes inspiration from regional recipes. El Patio will serve classic cuisines owing to the traditions of Cabo’s Hispanic history.  

For rest and relaxation, a wellness center will feature massage services, yoga classes, and Tibetan singing bowls. Additionally, there’s a game room with pool tables and board games for friendly competition between friends. Warm up in the hot tub or heated pool, or take a ride around town on complimentary bicycles. 

Tropicana Los Cabos is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, a selection of independent hotels that highlight local culture. Because of that, you can also earn or redeem Hilton Honors points, and save money on your travels. If you want a real Mexican experience while living in luxury, Tropicana Los Cabos looks like a great pick. 

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif is a writer from Stowe, Vermont. During the winter, he works as a snowboard coach and rides more than 100 days. The…
Where will the next U.S. national park be?
Did you know we're about to get another National Park? Here's a breakdown
Night Sky Over Idaho's Craters of the Moon

Most of us know that Yellowstone was the first National Park in the U.S. But do you know what the newest National Park is? Well, the 64th park in America is about to be named and there are several worthy candidates throughout the land. Here's what to know.

Presently, there are seven areas within the country vying to be named the next great National Park. The locations span the U.S. map from Idaho to Maine, and while they are all worthy in their own right -- thanks to unique landforms, incredible wildlife, singular environments, etc. -- just one will be selected.

Read more
The 5 states with the most wineries (besides California)
Sure, California's great, but these states are giving the Golden State a run for her money when it comes to great wineries
Glass of wine in front of vineyard

There are many places that are known for wine. Places where, when vacationing, it's just expected that you would do the proper round of tours and wine tastings, sampling your fair share (or more) of world-famous Pinots and Chardonnays. Places like Napa and Sonoma come to mind, of course. And for good reason. California does have a luxuriance of incredible wines all across the board, and some of the most beautiful and prestigious wineries in the world. With 6,148 wineries in California, sampling their many offerings is an obvious favorite pastime in the Golden State. But what about the less-than-obvious states? What of their expertise and contributions to the wine world?

You may be surprised to learn that many other states boast superb wines and wineries comparable to any in California. These are a few states to check out if you prefer the wine trail less traveled.

Read more
The northern lights: Why this should be your next destination vacation
The northern lights will be incredible in 2025
Kvarøy Arctic Farm in Norway under the northern lights.

Picture this: You’re standing below a huge blanket of stars, bundled up in a jacket, hat, and gloves. Snow crunches under your boots, and your breath puffs in misty clouds. Suddenly, the night sky comes alive with a dazzling dance of vibrant colors — lush greens, pinks, reds, blues, and even purples. This rainbow of color in the dead of night isn’t the artistry of man-made fireworks, but of the aurora borealis. 

Now more than ever, your chances of experiencing this phenomenon first hand are skyrocketing. If you’ve ever dreamed about seeing the northern lights, now’s the time. Don’t miss this opportunity!

Read more