Notre Dame Cathedral is reopening next month after years of restoration

The historic event will be live-streamed to those who can't make it in person.

By
Notre Dame
iankelsall1 / Pixabay

After years of restoration, Paris’ beloved Notre Dame Cathedral is set to reopen next month, marking a triumphant moment for the iconic monument after the devastating fire that partially destroyed it on April 15, 2019.

The grand reopening will begin on December 7, 2024, with a ceremony featuring a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron on the cathedral’s forecourt. The following day, December 8, the public will once again step inside the historic landmark, coinciding with an inaugural mass to consecrate its newly restored altar.

This moment comes after a massive global effort to rebuild the Gothic masterpiece, which has stood as a symbol of Paris for over 850 years. From its iconic spire to its intricate stonework, the restoration has brought together experts from around the world.

What to know if you’re planning on visiting the Notre Dame Cathedral

Notre Dame Cathedral
LeifLinding / Pixabay

The reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral will kick off with an invitation-only ceremony on December 7, 2024. While the event itself is restricted, it will be televised and streamed on social media, allowing viewers worldwide to witness this historic moment.

For the public, the first mass will take place on December 8, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for this special mass can be made via the Notre Dame mobile app, social media platforms, or the cathedral’s official website.

With over 15 million visitors expected in the first year alone, Notre Dame is introducing a modernized booking system to handle the surge. An online portal and mobile app will soon allow visitors to secure time slots for a streamlined tour experience, free of charge. Walk-in visitors will still be welcomed, but the cathedral’s website advises that lines could be long due to high demand.

To accommodate visitors eager to see the restored landmark, Notre Dame will adopt staggered opening hours during its first weeks of operation:

  • December 8, 2024: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • December 9-13, 2024: 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
  • December 14-15, 2024: 3:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

From December 16, 2024, the cathedral will resume its regular hours, opening daily from 7:45 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

