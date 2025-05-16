Study reveals the most magical spots to get engaged this year

If you’re planning to pop the question in 2025, or simply looking for fun ideas, a new study has revealed the most enchanting places around the world to get engaged. The research, conducted by engagement ring specialists Angelic Diamonds, developed a “perfect proposal destination index” by analyzing 80 global destinations based on key romantic factors. These included the percentage of romantic hotels and restaurants, annual hours of sunshine, and the average cost of a bottle of wine – because no proposal is complete without a toast.

Topping the list is Imerovigli, Greece, a cozy village perched along the caldera cliffs of Santorini. Scoring an impressive 88.04 on the index, Imerovigli boasts more than 3,600 hours of sunshine annually, the most of any destination on the list, and an incredible 63% of restaurants rated as romantic. Wine lovers will also be pleased: a bottle averages just £4.22 ($5.25 USD). Recommended proposal spots include Skaros Rock for panoramic sunset views and Anastasi Church with its iconic blue dome.

Second on the list is Cappadocia, Turkey, famed for its fairytale-like rock formations and hot air balloon-filled skies. With affordable dining, romantic scenery, and 2,497 hours of sunshine a year, it’s a dream for adventurous couples.

Zanzibar City, Tanzania, rounds out the top three, offering stunning beaches and fantastic cultural experiences, ideal for a proposal you’ll never forget.

The top 10 destinations to pop the question: The full list