Celebrity Cruises Spring Sale: $400 off and major savings for your next getaway

The sale runs through June 2

Celebrity Cruises
If a cruise has been calling your name, now might be the perfect time to book. Celebrity Cruises has just launched its Spring Sale, running through Monday, June 2, and the savings are impressive. Travelers can save up to 75% on the second guest in their stateroom, plus score an additional $400 off per sailing. Even better? Select sailings in the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe offer free fares for third, fourth, and fifth guests, making this one of Celebrity’s most generous deals of the year.

Known for its upscale experience and sleek, modern ships, Celebrity Cruises offers a more intimate, premium alternative to the mega-ship scene. This spring sale is a rare chance to enjoy that high-end experience for less.

Some standout options include island hopping in the Caribbean aboard the brand-new Celebrity Xcel, witnessing the wild beauty of Alaska from the cutting-edge Celebrity Edge, and exploring Europe with new overnight stays in iconic ports. For the ultimate journey, the 110-night Grand Voyage visits more than 50 destinations across 15 countries.

Destination deals to take advantage of

With the Celebrity Cruises Spring Sale in full swing, now’s the time to score big on dreamy destinations. Caribbean cruises start at just $377, making it easy to soak up the sun and island hop in style. Looking for a European adventure? Set sail through the Mediterranean or explore Northern Europe with fares starting at $777. For those wanting a convenient departure, cruises from Florida also start at $377, offering easy access to tropical escapes without the long flights.

Amanda Teague
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer featured in several online publications, is a dedicated explorer of both the world…
Move over wine tours — Mendoza’s Spirited Asado experience is your new must-do
This one-of-a-kind event is priced at $150 USD
SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites

SB Winemaker’s House & Spa Suites in Mendoza is turning Thursday nights into a spirited celebration of Argentina’s food and drink culture. The hotel’s new Spirited Asado Experience kicks off with a guided tasting of premium local distillates, including Andes Single Malt whisky from The Williams Casanegra Distillery and ultra-premium gins, vodkas, and liqueurs from Andina Cía. Destilería – Argentina’s only distillery that produces its own alcohol.

Guests sample rare spirits alongside artisanal charcuterie, then gather for a traditional open-air asado featuring perfectly grilled cuts like sweetbreads, chorizo, flank steak, and ribs. It’s an immersive, social dining experience that combines Mendoza’s culinary roots with a modern twist.

Cherry blossoms in Portland? This spring package from Ritz-Carlton brings a taste of Japan to Oregon
Portland is the most unexpected cherry blossom destination of the season
The Ritz-Carlton, Portland

When most people think of cherry blossom season in the United States, Washington, D.C. usually steals the spotlight. But tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, Portland, Oregon offers its own stunning spring spectacle – one that might just surprise even seasoned travelers. Each year, delicate pink sakura blossoms burst into color across the city, transforming Portland into an unexpected haven for blossom lovers.

To celebrate this fleeting and magical season, The Ritz-Carlton, Portland has partnered with the Portland Japanese Garden, widely regarded as the most authentic Japanese garden outside of Japan, to offer a luxurious new experience: the Spring Serenity Package. Designed to blend beauty, culture, and relaxation, the package includes a stay in one of the hotel’s elegant rooms, daily breakfast for two, a rose tea amenity by TEALEAVES, valet parking, and two admission tickets to the Japanese Garden.

Don’t sleep on Central California: Discover its charm on your next road trip
Get lost in the core of the Golden State
Asilomar State Marine Reserve, California

When it comes to California, the credit tends to go high and low. Up north, there's San Francisco and the Napa Valley wine scene. Down south, the swaying palm trees that frame big cities like Los Angeles and San Diego. But this road trip season, we're advising you to go central.

California's core is full of charming towns, amazing food, and a rugged coastline begging to be photographed. By all means, start central at Yosemite National Park or any number of great wine-growing areas. But be sure to head west and play around in and around the coast, where there are fewer crowds and tons of attractions that appeal to beach bums, hikers, foodies, and cocktail lovers alike. Here's your ultimate guide for a California road trip in Central Cali.
Monterey Beach Hotel

