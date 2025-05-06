Celebrity Cruises Spring Sale: $400 off and major savings for your next getaway

If a cruise has been calling your name, now might be the perfect time to book. Celebrity Cruises has just launched its Spring Sale, running through Monday, June 2, and the savings are impressive. Travelers can save up to 75% on the second guest in their stateroom, plus score an additional $400 off per sailing. Even better? Select sailings in the Caribbean, Alaska, and Europe offer free fares for third, fourth, and fifth guests, making this one of Celebrity’s most generous deals of the year.

Known for its upscale experience and sleek, modern ships, Celebrity Cruises offers a more intimate, premium alternative to the mega-ship scene. This spring sale is a rare chance to enjoy that high-end experience for less.

Some standout options include island hopping in the Caribbean aboard the brand-new Celebrity Xcel, witnessing the wild beauty of Alaska from the cutting-edge Celebrity Edge, and exploring Europe with new overnight stays in iconic ports. For the ultimate journey, the 110-night Grand Voyage visits more than 50 destinations across 15 countries.

Destination deals to take advantage of

With the Celebrity Cruises Spring Sale in full swing, now’s the time to score big on dreamy destinations. Caribbean cruises start at just $377, making it easy to soak up the sun and island hop in style. Looking for a European adventure? Set sail through the Mediterranean or explore Northern Europe with fares starting at $777. For those wanting a convenient departure, cruises from Florida also start at $377, offering easy access to tropical escapes without the long flights.