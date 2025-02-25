Celebrity Cruises guide: Everything you need to know

Table of Contents Table of Contents Celebrity Cruises’ fleet All included pricing Destinations and itineraries Cabins Dining and entertainment Is Celebrity Cruises kid-friendly? Booking with Celebrity Cruises

Cruises are easily one of my favorite types of vacations. There’s just something about being on a luxurious ship, surrounded by endless ocean views, that makes all of life’s worries drift away. If you’re like me and appreciate top-notch service, world-class dining, and unforgettable destinations, then Celebrity Cruises should be at the top of your list.

Founded in 1989 by the Chandris Group and later acquired by Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises has built a reputation as one of the most luxurious cruise lines in the world. In fact, it was the first ocean cruise line to earn the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) Star Awards.

Whether you’re a first-time cruiser or a seasoned traveler looking for cruise travel tips, this Celebrity Cruises guide will walk you through everything you need to know.

Celebrity Cruises’ fleet

Celebrity Cruises is one of the top luxury cruise lines, with a growing fleet designed to offer unforgettable experiences at sea. Most of Celebrity’s main ships carry between 2,000 and 3,000 passengers, several thousand fewer than the largest mega-ships from Royal Caribbean, Norwegian, and MSC Cruises.

As of now, 16 Celebrity ships are actively sailing across the globe, spread across four different classes.

Edge Class

The Edge Class is the latest and most modern group of ships in Celebrity’s lineup. Introduced in 2018, these four sleek vessels each accommodate around 3,000 passengers and feature cutting-edge design, including the innovative Magic Carpet platform.

Solstice Class

The five-ship Solstice Class makes up the biggest share of Celebrity’s fleet. These ships launched between 2008 and 2012, are just slightly smaller than the Edge Class but still offer a spacious and elegant cruising experience.

Millennium Class

Debuting between 2000 and 2002, the four Millennium Class ships are significantly smaller than their Edge and Solstice counterparts, making them a great choice for travelers who prefer a more intimate setting.

Expedition & Galápagos ships

Celebrity also operates three specialized vessels in the Galápagos Islands, ranging from just 16 to 100 passengers for an exclusive experience.

All included pricing

Instead of worrying about extra costs piling up, guests can choose between a standard Cruise-Only fare or the upgraded All Included rate.

With the All Included option, travelers enjoy perks like a Classic Drinks Package and Basic Wi-Fi in addition to the cruise essentials already included in a base cruise fare. The price difference between the two fare types depends on the length of the itinerary.

Destinations and itineraries

If you’re looking for variety, Celebrity Cruises has you covered. With over 300 destinations across 79 countries and all seven continents, this cruise line takes you just about everywhere.

Most Celebrity sailings range from one to two weeks, making them perfect for those who want an immersive experience without committing to a months-long voyage. If you’re hoping for an epic, extended cruise, you may want to explore other options. But for travelers who love discovering multiple destinations in one trip (up to eight countries in a single voyage!), this is the way to go.

As part of this Celebrity Cruises guide, here’s a look at some of the homeports where you can start your journey:

In North America, Celebrity ships set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Tampa, Boston, New Jersey (Cape Liberty), San Juan, Los Angeles, San Diego, Vancouver, Seattle, and Seward, Alaska.

In Europe, departures typically happen from Southampton, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Athens (Piraeus), Ravenna, and Rome (Civitavecchia).

Cabins

No matter your budget, Celebrity Cruises has a cabin that fits your style. If you’re looking for an affordable option, the inside cabins are a great pick – cozy at 170 square feet but perfect for those who plan to spend most of their time exploring the ship.

If you want to level up, Concierge Class staterooms offer 192 to 243 square feet of space, complete with a balcony, a dedicated concierge team, and even destination seminars to enhance your trip.

For those craving true luxury, the suites are where it’s at. They range from the Sky Suites at 254 square feet to the 2,500-square-foot Iconic Suites on Edge Class ships. Perched above the bridge, the Iconic Suites offer floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows with better views than the captain himself. These two-bedroom retreats come with a dining room, living room, and spa-like bathrooms featuring massive whirlpool tubs and marble-lined showers.

And if you’re staying in a suite, you’ll have access to The Retreat, an exclusive area with a private restaurant, lounge, and sundeck on select ships.

Dining and entertainment

Celebrity Cruises offers plenty of dining options to suit every mood. Each ship has one to four main restaurants included in the fare, where you can choose between Select Dining (no set time) or Traditional Dining (fixed table and time). For something casual, there’s the Oceanview Café buffet near the pool or the Mast Grill on deck for burgers and hot dogs.

If you’re in the mood for something special, extra-charge spots like Tuscan Grille and Murano serve up Italian and French fare, respectively.

For entertainment, there’s always something fun going on. Enjoy exclusive performances with the American Ballet Theatre or join themed parties like Groove (psychedelic ‘60s) and Sizzle (Latin-inspired). You can also play games like Deal or No Deal, enjoy Pickleball, and unwind with yoga or barre classes. Plus, every ship has a casino and spa.

Instead of surf simulators or rock walls, Celebrity ships offer a more serene experience with relaxing pool areas and Lawn Clubs with real grass on Solstice Class ships. Some ships even feature a glass-making pavilion for unique classes.

Is Celebrity Cruises kid-friendly?

If you’re looking for adult-only cruises, Celebrity Cruises is not the way to go. While Celebrity Cruises isn’t as kid-centric as some other cruise lines, it is definitely kid-friendly. They offer a fun, supervised children’s program called “Camp at Sea” for kids aged 3 to 12, with daily activities to keep them entertained. There are also dedicated teen clubs for those aged 13 to 17.

Booking with Celebrity Cruises

Booking a cruise with Celebrity is easy. You can reserve your trip directly on the company’s website. Before you set sail, be sure to join the Captain’s Club. It’s a loyalty program where you can earn points with every cruise, moving up the ranks for more perks and rewards the more you travel.