Don't forget these important items

Planning for a cruise can be overwhelming, especially when it comes to packing. With limited cabin space and a wide variety of activities onboard and onshore, having the right items in your suitcase can make a world of difference. Whether you are a first-time cruiser or a seasoned sailor, this guide on cruise essentials will help you pack like a pro. From the obvious necessities to some surprising must-haves (like duct tape!), we’ve got you covered.

Packing and planning essentials

The entire process begins before you even begin packing. It is essential to make sure you have all of the necessities needed to pack in the first place.

Recommended Videos

Carry-on bag

Your carry-on bag is crucial for keeping essential items like travel documents, medications, and valuables accessible on travel day. Since your checked luggage may take some time to reach your cabin, having a carry-on with a change of clothes and toiletries ensures you’re prepared.

Checked bag

Your checked bag allows you to bring the bulk of your cruise essentials, especially your liquids that are over 3.4 ounces. Opt for a sturdy suitcase that can withstand handling, as it will often be delivered directly to your cabin.

Packing cubes

Packing cubes are a lifesaver when it comes to organizing your suitcase. These cubes keep your belongings organized and also ensure that your suitcase is tidy throughout the trip.

Luggage scale

A luggage scale ensures your bags meet airline weight limits and helps you avoid having to open up your bags on the airport floor to shift items around. This is especially useful for cruises with multiple flights or when returning home with souvenirs.

Luggage tracker

A luggage tracker provides peace of mind by allowing you to locate your bag in case it gets lost during travel. Apple AirTags are one of the most popular options when it comes to suitcase tracking devices.

Bungee cord

A bungee cord is a great, inexpensive tool that you can use to strap multiple pieces of luggage together.

Cruise insurance

It’s always a smart idea to purchase cruise insurance before your trip. Cruise insurance can ensure you’re covered in case of unexpected events, such as trip cancellations, medical emergencies, or lost luggage.

Travel day essentials

When travel day arrives, it’s important to make sure you have all of the necessities for the long day ahead.

Passport

A passport is a must for international cruises, serving as your primary identification when boarding the ship and during port visits. Make sure your passport is valid for at least six months beyond your return date to avoid any issues.

Medications

Medications should always be packed in your carry-on bag. Pack both prescription and over-the-counter medication in clearly marked bottles.

Credit cards and local currency

Credit cards are essential for purchases on the ship and during excursions, while having some local currency can be useful for smaller transactions or places that don’t accept credit cards.

Reusable water bottle

A reusable water bottle helps you stay hydrated during your travel, whether you’re waiting in airports or boarding the ship. Additionally, many airports have fill stations, reducing the need to buy several plastic water bottles.

Cruise tickets/boarding passes

Keep your cruise tickets and boarding passes handy, as you’ll need them to check in and board the ship.

Cabin essentials

Your cruise cabin will be your home for several days, so you might as well make it comfortable! These are the items that will make life easier on the boat.

Hangers

Since cabin closet space is limited, having extra hangers can help keep your wardrobe tidy and accessible.

Laundry detergent

Many ships offer laundry services, but having your own detergent can save money and provide convenience.

Over-the-door shoe organizer

An over-the-door shoe organizer maximizes your cabin’s storage space by providing extra compartments for shoes, accessories, and small items.

Magnetic hooks

Oftentimes, the walls on cruise ships are metal, so bring along magnetic hooks to provide extra hanging space.

Poo-Pourri

Poo-Pourri is a discreet and effective solution for maintaining a fresh-smelling bathroom. This is especially useful if you are sharing a cabin with several people.

Shampoo and conditioner

Although some cruise lines provide shampoo and conditioner, they may not meet your personal preferences. Bringing your own ensures you have the products that work best with your hair.

Wrinkle release spray

Wrinkle release spray helps keep your clothes looking sharp and fresh without the need for an iron.

Portable humidifier

A portable humidifier can improve air quality in your cabin, keeping your skin and respiratory system feeling more comfortable during your journey.

Extension cord and travel adapter

An extension cord provides additional outlets for charging your devices, while a travel adapter ensures you can plug in electronics regardless of the ship’s outlet configuration.

Sound machine

A sound machine can block out ship noises or other disturbances, creating a more relaxing atmosphere.

Portable coffee maker

A portable coffee maker such as the AeroPress allows you to enjoy fresh coffee in your cabin, making your mornings more pleasant. It’s a great way to start the day without needing to rely solely on the ship’s coffee offerings.

Nightlight

A nightlight is a great tool for preventing trips and falls when moving around in the dark.

Reading materials

Bringing books or an e-reader ensures you have entertainment for relaxation and downtime in your cabin.

Duct tape

Duct tape is a versatile tool that can handle various small repairs or fixes, from securing loose items to addressing minor issues with luggage or cabin equipment. Although unconventional, it’s a handy item to have for unexpected situations.

Ship and excursion essentials

It is also important to be prepared when exploring the ship and participating in excursions.

Dramamine

If you are prone to seasickness, then pick up a package of Dramamine. Having it on hand ensures you’re prepared for any rough seas or motion sickness.

Themed party attire

Cruise ships often host themed parties or special events, and themed attire allows you to fully participate and enjoy these activities.

Capsule wardrobe

A capsule wardrobe consists of versatile, mix-and-match clothing items that are easy to coordinate with one another. It helps maximize luggage space while ensuring you have stylish options for the entire trip.

Packable hat and jacket

A packable hat and jacket are convenient for unexpected weather changes during excursions. They are lightweight and easy to store in your backpack or purse while you are off the ship.

Comfortable walking shoes

Comfortable walking shoes are a must for exploring ports and participating in excursions.

Water shoes

Pack water shoes if you are participating in activities involving water, such as beach outings or excursions involving rocky or slippery surfaces.

Bathing suit

A bathing suit is a must for enjoying the ship’s pools, hot tubs, and beach excursions. You may even want to bring two options to ensure you always have a dry option ready for swim and sun activities.

Swimsuit cover-up

A swimsuit cover-up provides added comfort and style when transitioning from the pool or beach to other areas of the ship.

Beach towel and towel clips

Bringing along a beach towel is essential for lounging by the pool or beach, and towel clips keep it securely in place on lounge chairs.

Waterproof phone case

Putting a waterproof case on your phone helps to protect your device from water, sand, and other elements during beach outings or water-based excursions.

Dry bag

A dry bag is essential for keeping your valuables and electronics safe and dry during water activities or rainy weather.

After-sun lotion

Because you are in the sun so much during a cruise, pack a bottle of after-sun lotion to help soothe and hydrate your skin.