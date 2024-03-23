 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best luxury cruise lines for an extraordinary experience

Consider these luxury cruise lines for your next trip

Amanda Teague
By
Luxury cruise ship sailing to port on sunrise
NAN / Adobe Stock

Setting sail on a luxury cruise is a dreamy escape that promises comfort, indulgence, and adventure. If you are thinking about heading out to sea, choosing the right cruise line can make all of the difference. From extravagant amenities and world-class cuisine to personalized service and gorgeous destinations, the best luxury cruise lines redefine the notion of a vacation at sea. Whether you seek relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both, these are the finest offerings of the high seas. 

The benefits of taking a luxury cruise

back view of young couple hugging at sunset on cruise ship
michaeljung / Adobe Stock

The difference between a luxury cruise and a regular cruise extends beyond varying price points. A regular cruise often comes with all of the standard amenities and service levels, while a luxury cruise takes the experience a step further by offering an unparalleled level of opulence and refinement. Luxury cruises often include gourmet dining experiences, unique amenities, and VIP privileges, including priority embarkation and access to exclusive events.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, luxury cruises tend to focus on an adult market, with smaller, more intimate ships that often come with spacious and elegant suites or staterooms for guests. The smaller size of these vessels allows them to visit unique places that larger commercial ships cannot. 

Related

The best luxury cruise lines

Oceania
StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

These are just a few of the best luxury cruise lines, in no particular order.

Oceania Cruises

Setting itself apart from other cruise lines with its intimate and elegant ships, Oceania Cruises captivates passengers with a blend of impeccable service and exquisite culinary offerings. The cruise line offers personalized service, promising to treat all of their guests like family. 

Oceania offers several unique travel options, including a 180-day “Around the World” cruise that visits South America, the South Pacific, Asia, and Europe. The ships at Oceania range in size, holding anywhere from 670 to 1,250 guests and 400 to 800 staff members.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Viking Ocean Cruises epitomizes the pinnacle of luxury travel on the high seas, seamlessly blending Scandinavian elegance with high-quality service and innovative design. With its fleet of state-of-the-art ships, Viking Ocean Cruises offers spacious accommodations, refined amenities, and several fun onboard activities. The company’s fleet is one of the youngest luxury fleets in service, with gorgeous 930-passenger ships that cater to adults 55 and older.

Viking Ocean Cruises offers a wide range of destinations, and you can choose from trips to Scandinavia, the British Isles and Ireland, North America, the Caribbean and Central America, South America, the Mediterranean, Asia, and Australia and New Zealand.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises

Seven Seas
Halit Sadik / Shutterstock

Owned by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., Regent Seven Seas is one of the best luxury cruise lines, offering travelers a sophisticated cruising experience. Regent Seven Seas Cruises is the only truly all-inclusive cruise line, with thousands of excursion options included in the upfront price of your cruise. Carrying no more than 750 guests, the line’s luxurious ships explore more than 500 different locations, including Miami, Tokyo, Lisbon, and Bali.

Paul Gauguin Cruises

Paul Gauguin Cruises takes travelers to some of the world’s most pristine and exotic destinations in Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific. This award-winning small-ship cruise line offers spacious suites with private balconies, Polynesian-inspired cuisine, and complimentary 24-hour room service. 

Nearly every voyage on Paul Gauguin Cruises stops for a day at the line’s own private islet, Motu Mahana, where guests can enjoy snorkeling, watersports, a barbeque, full bar service, and Polynesian hospitality.

Silversea Cruises

Silversea Cruise
Boy_Folio / Shutterstock

With over 900 destinations to choose from, Silversea Cruises is one of the best luxury cruise lines around. This all-inclusive cruise line has a staff-to-guest ratio of nearly 1:1, offering guests an unparalleled level of customer service. The ships at Silversea Cruises range from 51 to 364 suites, ensuring that guests find a fair balance between choice and intimacy. 

Silversea Cruises offers luxury trips to popular destinations in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, as well as unique locations such as Antarctica and Greenland.

Seabourn Cruise Line

With ultra-luxury ocean cruises to the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, and Alaska, Seabourn Cruise Line provides travelers with a one-of-a-kind experience. The cruise line considers the preferences of guests, providing customized, hand-selected itineraries. A few of the amenities you can enjoy when traveling with Seabourn Cruise Line include intimate ships with a yacht-like atmosphere, ocean-front suites, complimentary caviar, and extraordinary entertainment experiences.

Book a trip with one of the best luxury cruise lines today

A cruise ship in the water.
Dylan Bman / Unsplash

Now that you know all of the best luxury cruise lines, it’s time to set sail. The world of luxury cruising provides travelers with unforgettable experiences, and each luxury cruise line presents a unique blend of incredible service, top-notch amenities, and carefully curated itineraries. So, whether you are dreaming of relaxing on a warm beach, exploring ancient ruins, admiring glaciers, or indulging in delicious cuisine, let the best luxury cruise lines whisk you away on the trip of a lifetime.

Editors' Recommendations

Amanda Teague
Amanda Teague
Contributor
Amanda, an accomplished freelance writer with four years of experience, is a dedicated explorer of both the world and the…
The 8 best packing cubes to organize your stuff with ease
Once you use one of these for packing, you'll never go back
Packing with packing cubes

Are you trying to be a more organized traveler? Packing and unpacking can be stressful unless you have the right traveling gear like packing cubes. If you know the last time you packed, your suitcase was not neat and organized, avoid all the tumbles and aimless searching on your next trip with tidy packing cubes. You won't have to deal with losing your items or the endless piles of clothes on the hotel room floor.

With one of the best packing cubes on your side, you can optimize your packing. A packing cube is one of the best travel accessories for long flights, road trips, and organized travel. Packing cubes are designed to separate and organize clothing, protecting them from wrinkles and offering optimum luggage organization. The organizer in you is going to love the way your clothing and accessories stay put, and you won’t be embarrassed to open your suitcase in front of someone else.
Our recommendations for packing cubes

Read more
Do you need a passport to go to the Bahamas? Everything you need to know before your trip
Do you need a passport for the Bahamas?
do you need a passport to go the bahamas bahamastravel

If you're planning a trip to the Bahamas, one of the first things you'll need to sort out is your travel documentation. As a U.S. citizen, you generally need to have a valid passport book or passport card to enter the Bahamas by air or sea. While it's close to the United States, it's not part of the U.S. or a U.S. territory. As such, you'll need to meet the same entry requirements as you would for any other foreign country.

What you should know before traveling to the Bahamas
There are some details to keep in mind when it comes to the required travel documents for entering the Bahamas.
Can you use your driver's license to go to the Bahamas?
No, a driver's license alone is not sufficient for entry into the Bahamas. Even though the Bahamas is a relatively short distance from the U.S., you'll still need to present a valid U.S. passport book or passport card when arriving by air or sea.

Read more
Do you need a passport to go to Jamaica? What to know before your trip
Boats lining Jamaican beach

Jamaica offers an eclectic experience for the modern traveler. As the recognized birthplace of reggae, the island country lets you hang loose and feel the beat. Natural wonders like the Luminous Lagoon dazzle the senses. Unique, flavorful cuisines like rich stews and fresh seafood entice and satisfy. But first, you have to get there.

Typically, traveling to another country requires a passport. But if you're new to the island nation, you might wonder — do you need a passport to go to Jamaica? Here’s what you need to travel there and back so you can experience an island nation like nothing else.

Read more