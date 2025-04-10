 Skip to main content
Inspirato unveils 2026 luxury travel experiences, including exclusive cruises and safaris

Members can enjoy safaris, cruises, sporting events, and more

By
Inspirato
Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, the premier luxury vacation club, is raising the bar for travel in 2026 with the launch of its Inspirato Only Experience offerings. This expanded collection of curated, members-only travel includes a range of exclusive cruises and safari adventures, designed to offer the ultimate in luxury and personalization.

What sets Inspirato Only Experiences apart is the unparalleled attention to detail. Each itinerary is crafted to showcase the best of the destination, featuring private dinners in extraordinary locations, authentic local engagement, and custom experiences that only Inspirato can provide. With on-site staff ensuring every detail is perfected, and dates chosen to align with the best seasonal conditions and cultural highlights, these journeys promise to be incredible.

The new experiences being offered in 2026

Inspirato
Inspirato

Inspirato has an extraordinary lineup of exclusive experiences in 2026. “Our 2026 collection offers our members the opportunity to explore the world in ways that are truly special,” said Ashlee Collins, Chief Experience Officer at Inspirato. “Imagine waking up to the sight of elephants roaming in the Serengeti or sailing through Iceland. Every journey has been thoughtfully designed to create lasting memories with the ease and luxury our members value most.”

The new experiences include:

  • Luxury cruises: Explore stunning waterways, from an Arctic yacht expedition to cruising the Danube, or island-hopping around Bali on a reimagined British Royal Navy explorer vessel.
  • Exclusive safaris: Experience Africa’s wildlife on luxury safaris in Botswana, South Africa, and the Serengeti.
  • Elite sporting events: Enjoy VIP access and premium seating at world-class events like the Dolomites Ski Adventure and the Australian Open, with exclusive hospitality and insider access.

To learn more about Inspirato membership, visit their official website.

