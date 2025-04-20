What to expect from Celebrity Cruises’ Concierge Class: A complete guide

Table of Contents Table of Contents What is a Celebrity Cruise Concierge Class? Key features of Concierge Class Concierge Class vs. Aqua Class Is Concierge Class worth the investment?

When it comes to booking a cruise, there are so many packages and classes to choose from that even I get confused sometimes. With all the options out there, it can be tough to know which one will give you the best bang for your buck. One cruise line that consistently stands out is Celebrity Cruises, known for its top-notch service and luxury experiences. With a solid 4.0 rating on Cruise Critic, Celebrity Cruises is a favorite among travelers seeking amazing journeys to destinations all over the world.

On many of their voyages, Celebrity offers the option to upgrade to Concierge Class, which comes with special perks and amenities designed to make your trip even more memorable. But is this upgrade really worth it? In this guide, we’ll break down everything you need to know about Celebrity Cruise Concierge Class so you can decide if it’s the right choice for your next vacation. Let’s dive in.

What is a Celebrity Cruise Concierge Class?

Celebrity Cruises is known for offering a luxury cruise experience that caters to a wide range of travelers, and one of the standout options for those seeking extra perks is Concierge Class. But what exactly does this class include, and how does it differ from other options?

Concierge Class is an upgraded version of the standard staterooms offered by Celebrity Cruises. Concierge Class also provides an elevated experience with additional services and exclusive amenities. Think of it as the perfect middle ground between a standard cabin and the more lavish suites on board.

Introduced as a way to provide guests with a more personalized and luxurious experience, Concierge Class cabins offer special touches that set them apart. Guests who book Concierge Class enjoy a dedicated concierge team, priority check-in, exclusive access to the Concierge Lounge, and a range of upgraded in-room amenities like sparkling wine and plush bedding. It’s all about enhancing the comfort and convenience of your journey, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a more indulgent experience without splurging on a Suite.

Despite its name, Concierge Class does not offer access to a personal concierge. You will, however, find a dedicated concierge who is available to all Celebrity Cruise Concierge guests.

Key features of Concierge Class

Celebrity Cruise Concierge Class provides you with all of the basic cruise essentials and then some. Here’s what you can expect when cruising in this class.

Rooms

Concierge Class rooms offer the same floor plan as a regular balcony cabin but are often a bit more spacious, ranging from 192 to 243 square feet, depending on the ship. Each room features a private veranda with lounge seating, a king-sized bed with eXhale bedding and floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors for plenty of natural light. The cabins are also placed in more desirable locations compared to the standard rooms.

Additional amenities include a sitting area with a sofa, an individual safe, a mini-fridge, dual voltage outlets, and a hair dryer.

Amenities and services

When you book a Concierge Class cabin, you’re not just getting a beautiful room, ; you’relso treated to a range of personalized services and exclusive amenities. Upon boarding, you’ll be welcomed with an exclusive Concierge Class lunch and a bottle of sparkling wine. Throughout your voyage, you’ll have access to personalized concierge service to assist with any requests, as well as laundry service (at an extra charge) and complimentary shoeshine service.

Additional perks include an exclusive destination seminar to help you make the most of your cruise’s stops, daily treats delivered to your room, and a selection of pillows to choose from. You’ll also have use of umbrellas and binoculars for excursions, and your stateroom will come with a Celebrity-embossed key holder.

Dining

When you book a Concierge Class cabin, dining is taken to the next level. In addition to your exclusive Welcome Aboard Concierge Class lunch, you’ll be able to choose the earliest check-in time to ensure you don’t miss this special welcome experience. Concierge Class guests also enjoy preferred seating times at the main and specialty restaurants, based on availability.

If you prefer a more private dining experience, you’ll have access to 24-hour room service, allowing you to enjoy delicious meals in the comfort of your cabin or on your private veranda.

Concierge Class vs. Aqua Class

When booking your Celebrity cruise, you’ll also notice the option for Aqua Class, which offers a spa-focused experience with additional amenities. Here, you’ll enjoy perks like spa showers, an aromatherapy diffuser, a pillow menu, and two yoga mats. Guests also enjoy access to a spa concierge, wellness programming on the in-cabin TV, and the Blu restaurant, which serves healthy fare for breakfast and dinner. Plus, Aqua Class passengers have unlimited access to the SEA Thermal Suite (on Edge-class ships) or the Persian Garden (on Millennium and Solstice-class ships).

The choice between Aqua Class and Concierge Class depends on your preferences. Opt for Aqua Class if you want spa treatments, wellness features, and healthy dining. Choose Concierge Class if you prefer a prime cabin location with personalized concierge service and other luxury amenities.

Is Concierge Class worth the investment?

The cost of upgrading to Celebrity Cruise Concierge can vary depending on your destination and the length of your cruise. For instance, a 7-night cruise to Key West and The Bahamas will cost $1,248 per person in Concierge Class, compared to $874 for an Inside cabin. Similarly, for a 7-night cruise in Greece, you’ll spend $1,895 per person in Concierge Class, whereas an Inside cabin costs $958.

Whether it’s worth paying extra for really depends on your personal preferences and budget. If you value exclusive amenities like priority check-in, personalized concierge service, and extra comforts, the upgrade to Celebrity Cruise Concierge could be a great choice. However, if you’re more focused on saving and don’t mind missing out on the added perks, you might find an Inside cabin or balcony cabin to be a better fit. Ultimately, it’s all about what you’re looking for in your cruise experience.