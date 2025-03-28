 Skip to main content
Experience luxury train travel across England without the hefty price tag

These journeys start at just $1,495

Macs Adventure
Luxury train travel is often associated with high costs, but a new offering from Macs Adventure is making scenic rail journeys across England more accessible. The self-guided tour operator has introduced affordable rail and hike options, allowing travelers to experience the charm of England’s countryside without the hefty price tag.

Combining rail travel with scenic walking routes, the tours provide a balance of comfort and exploration. Travelers can immerse themselves in historic villages, enjoy captivating landscapes, and visit iconic landmarks – all while keeping costs in check.

Discover England: Cotswolds to the Cornwall Coast

Experience the best of southern England on this 10-day, 9-night self-guided tour, starting at just $1,995. Begin in the Cotswolds, where charming villages, honey-stone cottages, and cozy pubs set the scene. Explore the UNESCO-listed city of Bath, home to ancient Roman Baths and stunning Georgian architecture, or take a private tour of Stonehenge. 

Then, board one of England’s most scenic rail lines, journeying along the dramatic southwest coast to Cornwall. Discover picturesque harbor towns, rugged cliffs, and historic landmarks before ending your adventure with a visit to the tidal island of St Michael’s Mount.

Discover England: The Lake District to Yorkshire Dales

This journey showcases the best of Northern England and is an 8-day, 7-night self-guided tour, starting at $1,495. Begin in the stunning Lake District, where literary greats like William Wordsworth and Beatrix Potter found inspiration. 

Then, board the iconic Settle to Carlisle rail line, one of England’s most scenic train journeys, crossing the magnificent Ribblehead Viaduct into the heart of the Yorkshire Dales. Marvel at towering limestone cliffs, cascading waterfalls, and rolling green fields before concluding your adventure in the historic city of York, known for its medieval charm and captivating heritage.

