See the world in a new way

When it comes to traveling in style, few experiences compare to the opulence of a luxury train journey. Imagine gliding through breathtaking landscapes while savoring gourmet meals and enjoying unparalleled comfort — this isn’t the stuff of fantasy but a reality offered by some of the world’s best luxury trains.

Traveling by train allows you to immerse yourself in the journey itself, offering a unique perspective without the hassle of airports or the confinement of cramped cars. Contrary to the notion that trains mean limited space and subpar dining, luxury trains redefine the travel experience with elegant interiors, wonderful service, and delicious cuisine. Let’s take a look at the best luxury trains from all over the world.

Royal Scotsman, Scotland

Step aboard the Belmond Royal Scotsman for an extraordinary journey through Scotland’s landscapes. This luxurious train winds slowly through Scotland’s castles and rolling countryside, offering an immersive experience like no other.

Enjoy exclusive activities, such as tasting fine Scottish whisky at a renowned distillery, engaging in clay pigeon shooting, and plunging into lochs for a relaxing swim. Evenings on board are delightful, with candlelit dinners that offer divine cuisine and the chance to socialize with fellow travelers. For ultimate relaxation, the train features the Dior Spa, where you can unwind with a rejuvenating massage or facial.

Rovos Rail, Africa

Experience the magic of Africa with Rovos Rail, where bespoke train safaris merge breathtaking landscapes with the glamor of classic travel. Embark on journeys ranging from 48 hours to 15 nights, linking iconic destinations like Cape Town, Victoria Falls, Dar Es Salaam, and the Copper Trail. Each trip offers a blend of magnificent scenery and exclusive off-train excursions.

The train embraces the elegance of a bygone era and maintains a serene atmosphere, with no radios or televisions on board. The luxurious cabins feature en suite bathrooms with showers, toilets, and baths, alongside tea facilities, safes, and air conditioning. Additionally, a team of chefs crafts meals using fresh local ingredients, ensuring a culinary experience that complements the incredible journey.

Eastern & Oriental Express, Southeast Asia

This luxury train traverses Singapore and Malaysia in style. The elegant cruise train offers a unique exploration of Southeast Asia’s royal towns, tea plantations, and quaint coastal villages. Delight in exquisite Malaysian cuisine crafted by renowned chef André Chiang, served in the expansive dining carriages.

Experience immersive activities such as a Peranakan cooking class, and visit the historic George Town in Penang. As you approach Alor Setar, prepare for a private excursion to Langkawi’s best snorkeling spot.

Maharajas’ Express, India

The Maharajas’ Express is easily one of the world’s best luxury trains, traveling along four distinct circuits across Northwest and Central India, with a special focus on the regal landscapes of Rajasthan. This luxurious train features four types of cabins, including Deluxe, Presidential Suite, Suite, and Junior Suite, ensuring a stay suited to every preference.

Indulge in traditional Indian cuisine while relaxing in the Lounge Bar or dining in one of the elegant restaurants. Along your journey, you’ll have the chance to explore iconic sites such as the Taj Mahal, Ranthambore National Park, and Agra Fort.

British Pullman, England

Take in the charm of the British Isles aboard the British Pullman, a vintage train that transports you to England’s most captivating destinations. Explore the grandeur of Buckinghamshire’s stately homes, dive into the historic ambiance of Oxford, or admire the beautiful city of Bath.

The British Pullman offers a range of delightful day trips, including afternoon tea, vineyard tours, and an engaging murder mystery experience. Since these journeys are all-day trips, you can enjoy the elegance and excitement of travel without the hassle of packing an overnight bag.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, Europe

The Venice Simplon-Orient Express offers unforgettable routes, like Paris to Budapest, Geneva to Venice, Istanbul to Paris, and Amsterdam to Verona, spanning from one to five nights. Step back into the 1920s as you dine in exquisitely restored dining cars and toast with Champagne in the iconic Bar Car ‘3674.’

The train’s Grand Suites are a testament to luxury, featuring 24-hour butler service, free-flowing Champagne, private in-cabin dining, and spacious lounging areas. Chef Jean Imbert provides food for passengers, focusing on fresh, seasonal produce. Enjoy continuous gourmet meals, live entertainment, and elegant cocktails crafted by expert bartenders.

Andean Explorer, Peru

Hop aboard the Andean Explorer, South America’s first luxury train, and immerse yourself in the stunning diversity of Peru. Choose between one or two-night journeys that span the majestic Andes, starting from Cusco, the ancient Inca capital. Experience landscapes such as the serene beauty of Lake Titicaca and the famous floating island of Uros.

Conclude your journey in Arequipa, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its amazing architecture. On board, you’ll find cutting-edge Peruvian cuisine crafted from Andean ingredients. The Andean Explorer offers luxurious accommodations and exceptional service, including the Picaflor Spa Car for relaxation.